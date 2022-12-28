Say Ciao to 2022 With These Major NYE Fireworks Displays

The end of the year is here, friends. I don’t know how it happened either. But here we are. So, we may as well begin planning. If you’re keen to ring in the new year with a bright NYE fireworks display (especially those of you in Sydney), here is your guide to catching all the action from every major city in Australia.

Whether you’re keen to catch a pre-midnight show, a live stream or the big fireworks show in the flesh, we’ve listed out all the updates you need to know about for New Year’s Eve 2022/2023. Oh, and while we have you, here’s the weather forecast too.

Sydney’s 2022 NYE fireworks display

City of Sydney has confirmed that the 2022/23 New Year’s Eve fireworks will be running at both 9:00 pm and midnight.

The festivities in Sydney/Gadigal land will begin with a Smoking Ceremony on the Harbour at 7:30 pm. Gadigal Elders will also give a Welcome to Country at 8:57 pm, followed by Calling Country fireworks at 9:00 pm and the midnight fireworks.

Per the City of Sydney’s latest announcement, the 9:00 pm fireworks will feature a light display projected onto the Sydney Harbour Bridge pylons honouring First Nations women. At 11:00 pm, there will also be a three-minute lighting display for Sydney WorldPride.

The midnight fireworks display is expected to see 2,000 fireworks in shades of aquamarine, lemon and magenta, as well as gold crackling willow shells and green glitter willow shells lighting up the Sydney sky.

Where to watch Sydney’s New Year’s Eve fireworks

The two fireworks displays off Sydney Harbour for 2022 will take place at 9:00 pm and midnight AEDT. There are loads of places you can catch the fireworks from if you’re in Sydney and want to head down. Some of the best vantage points are ticketed, but there are plenty of spots along the north side that will give you a great view of the Bridge.

No matter where you go – it’s recommended you head down early. People flock to the bridge on NYE like seagulls to a chip for the yearly spectacular.

How to watch the 2022 Sydney fireworks from home

ABC and iview will broadcast the Sydney NYE fireworks from 8:30 pm AEDT. You can also live stream from the ABC TV Facebook page and YouTube channel.

You can also listen to the Sydney NYE coverage from 6:00 pm on KIIS 1065.

You can also live-stream the whole fireworks event from the comfort of your living room by heading to the 2022 Sydney New Year’s Eve site.

Melbourne’s 2022 NYE fireworks

City of Melbourne has confirmed New Year’s Eve is back for the city with fireworks aplenty and free Celebration Zones (no bookings needed) ready to welcome you.

The city will host early fireworks from 9:30 pm and midnight fireworks at Docklands, Flagstaff Gardens, Kings Domain and Treasury Gardens. There will also be official Welcome to Country events and DJs performing throughout the night.

Brisbane’s New Year’s display

The big fireworks celebration in Brisbane will be set at South Bank Parklands, with displays at 8:30 pm and midnight local time. The event will be alcohol-free, so plan accordingly.

Adelaide’s fireworks

City of Adelaide’s 2022 ‘Light Up’ New Year’s Eve fireworks event will be held at Rymill Park / Murlawirrapurka, with displays kicking off at 9:30 pm and midnight. It is a free but ticketed event.

Perth’s New Year’s celebration

Perth’s major firework display for NYE 2022 will be held at Elizabeth Quay from 9:00 pm. You can grab free tickets to this family-friendly event if you wish to attend.

Rottnest Island is a family zone, and you can take a free ferry over to the island for a free fireworks display at 9:00 pm.

Darwin’s events

The Darwin waterfront has two fireworks displays – one at 9:00 pm and one at midnight. It is an alcohol-free zone and will have music playing throughout the duration. Bananas in Pyjamas are even set to make an appearance.

Canberra’s New Year’s display

Over in Canberra, there will be fireworks shows at 9:00 pm and midnight at Lake Burley Griffin. The best vantage points are said to be: Regatta Point, Patrick White Lawns, Rond Terrace and Bowen Park.

Hobart’s celebrations

Hobart’s NYE fireworks displays will kick off at 9:30 pm and midnight from the River Derwent. This free event has a number of potential viewing spots, which you can check out here.

This article has been updated to reflect 2022/23 NYE details. We’ll continue to update it as more information is announced.