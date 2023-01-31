Bottom’s Up: 14 of the Hottest New Bars and Restaurants Across Australia

If you’re one who likes to stay ‘in the know’ when it comes to new restaurant and bar openings, this article is going to be a real treat for you. Tourism Australia has dropped its Hot List of Aussie travel experiences for December and January, and it details all the biggest hospitality openings around the country.

So, if you’re someone who tends to Google ‘new restaurants near me’ on the regular, allow us to help with this curated list of venues you’ll probably want to check out.

Tourism Australia’s hot list: new restaurants and bars

The below descriptions can be attributed to Tourism Australia.

New restaurants and bars in Adelaide/Tarntanya, South Australia

Kiin

Opened December 2022

Created by hospitality greats Ben Bertei and David Wickwa, Kiin (Thai for ‘eat’) brings a taste of modern Thai cuisine to Adelaide/Tarntanya. The menu reflects Bertei’s extensive experience with the Thai cuisine. Dishes include turmeric, ginger and brie arancini to start, followed by white peach ‘som tum’, and charred Port Lincoln squid with yellow curry butter sauce, lemongrass and lime leaf. Located in the heart of the CBD with frontage that opens onto Angas Street, the restaurant has a charming appeal and inviting atmosphere sure to beguile any curious passers-by.

Dolly

Opened January 2023

Dolly, a new disco-inspired bar and eatery, has opened in Unley, one of Adelaide/Tarntanya’s trendiest suburbs. The sleek new bar is located just south of the CBD on the ground floor of a sleek new apartment complex. Created by the team behind Bar Lune, Dolly is the perfect spot for your next night out, offering share-style snack bites and a crafty cocktail menu. The cocktail list features inspired creations like The Parton with gin, elderflower, chartreuse, apple and lemon and Pandanic mixing pandan-infused white rum, macadamia and pineapple. Whether you’re looking to have a drink, for something delicious to eat, a boogie with friends, or all of the above, Dolly brings all the vibes with a touch of disco.

Allegra

Opened January 2023

Adelaide/Tarntanya’s only plant-based fine dining restaurant, Allegra, is set to return this month after a 16-month hiatus. The much loved restaurant will be reopening with a new approach to seasonal plant-based dining and moves to serving a decadent 12 to 16 course degustation menu instead of the 10-dish menu previously on offer. Located on central Gilles Street, the venue is a dapper affair with refined furnishings across the 28-seat dining room. Owners Melissa and Federico Pisanelli are excited to once again be serving up exceptional plant-based dishes following a brief break to explore Basque country, which is sure to have influenced the new menu celebrating fresh, seasonal produce.

Bar Riot

Opened January 2023

Sustainable wine company Riot Wine Co, now has a CBD outpost with Bar Riot opening in the centre of Adelaide/Tarntanya . Located on Gilbert Street, Riot Wine Co’s adventurous food menu features dishes such as pig’s head croquettes, Molotov cake and sardines with chorizo salsa matcha, all made to compliment the company’s signature tap wines served out of a 1000-litre terracotta wine vase, custom-crafted and shipped from Italy. The wine vase is the focal point for the bar, tying in with the pastel pink seats and open-air stone kitchen.

New restaurants in Melbourne/Narrm, Victoria

Stokehouse Pasta & Bar

Opened December 2022

Stokehouse Pasta & Bar, a relaxed all-day Mediterranean restaurant, has opened on the sand level beach club downstairs of Stokehouse in the seaside suburb of St Kilda. The new restaurant is led by veteran Melbourne/Narrm restaurateur Frank van Haandel’s two sons Hugh and Pete van Haandel and pays homage to the venue’s rich 30 year history with a strong focus on the high-quality food and service the Van Haandel Group is known for. The pasta led menu, created by Stokehouse Executive Chef Jason Staudt and Stokehouse Pasta & Bar’s Head Chef Brendan Anderson, features dishes such as tortellini with spinach, ricotta and pine nuts and the always popular spaghetti with crab and chilli. The menu includes Murray cod and Cape Grim sirloin to share and Italian dessert classics like Tiramisu and cannoli, alongside the hugely popular Stokehouse bombe Alaska.

New bars and restaurants in Sydney/Warrane, New South Wales

The Rover

Opened December 2022

The Rover has unveiled the final phase of its reinvigoration with the opening of its British-inspired seafood bistro, located upstairs at the Surry Hills bar. Featuring a daily rotation of oysters, the coastal menu also features caviar and potato chips, raw scallop with horseradish cream, cucumber and dill oil and a selection of cold poached crustaceans. More substantial dishes include Turbot chunk with pil pil and sauce vierge and a whole flathead served with clams and garlic. With a carefully curated drinks list and striking interior, The Rover’s newest restaurant is a must try for seafood lovers.

Buddy’s Newtown

Opened December 2022

Pour as little or as much as you like at Buddy’s, New South Wales’ first self-serve bar. Located on the iconic King Street, the heart of Sydney/Warrane’s cool suburb of Newtown, Buddy’s sprawls across two levels with alfresco footpath dining, the space is designed with conversation in mind, whether with friendly strangers or strange friends. Head upstairs to the dedicated event space and catch live music, DJs, gallery nights or a host of special events. With a selection of over 30 taps of craft beers, house-made cocktails, premium wines and a food menu inspired by long lunches with friends; a night at Buddy’s is a night of sharing, exploring, and spontaneity.

Rancho Seltzo

Opened January 2023

Rancho Seltzo has popped up on the ground level of the Pacific Bondi Beach. Serving resort-style drinks and food inspired by the flavours of Baja California and the Mediterranean, Rancho Seltzo is a must for Bondi Beach goers. The interior space, inspired by photographer Slim Aarons, offers the perfect spot to kick back, relax and enjoy the atmosphere at Sydney/Warrane’s most iconic beach. A collaboration between Bondi Brewing Co. and House Made Hospitality, Rancho Seltzo will operate as a pop-up into autumn, with the hope to make it a permanent offering.

New restaurants in Brisbane/Meeanjin, Queensland

Babylon

Opened December 2022

Babylon Brisbane, the city’s hottest new urban dining and drinking metropolis housing a 120-seat restaurant and 14-person private dining room. The Levantine-inspired menu incorporates seafood influences from the eastern Mediterranean with the rustic, bold cuisine of the Middle East, creating a celebration of flavours and innovative dishes that are perfect for sharing. Sprawling from Eagle Street to the Brisbane River, the remaining stages of the development, three levels of multiple bars, terraces and vibrant dining spaces, will open later this summer.

New bars and restaurants in Perth/Boorloo, Western Australia

Shuì

Opened December 2022

Newly opened Shuì brings a taste of contemporary Asian cuisine to the leafy suburb of Subiaco in Perth/Boorloo. Located on Rokeby Road, Shuì – as in feng shuì – is all about the balance of spicy, sour, sweet, and salt, with dishes served alongside an exciting selection of fresh and flavourful cocktails. Brought to you by Perth/Boorloo’s hospitality stalwarts Benny Tua and Leigh Power, the later of whom was crowned WA’s Chef of the Year at this year’s Restaurant & Catering Awards, Shuì’s menu features a selection of small and large dishes made for sharing.

The Claremont Hotel

Opened January 2023

Perth/Boorloo institution, The Claremont Hotel, has reopened its doors following a highly anticipated and comprehensive renovation. The two storey heritage hotel, originally built in 1902, has been completely reimagined with a stylish new design. Perfect for any occasion, The Claremont Hotel is set to host everything from sports viewings in the main bar, to leisurely lunches in the dining room, and family friendly hangouts in the courtyard. The expanded, restored and modernised space includes sports bars, lounges, a bistro, rooftop dining terrace and significant function and meeting spaces, all enveloped by original balconies and newly-created open-air dining and relaxing terraces.

Canberra, Australian Capital Territory

Such and Such

Opened January 2023

Drop into Such and Such and taste the new food from the team behind the acclaimed two-hatted Canberra restaurant, Pilot. Such and Such is designed for company, with dishes made to share. Pull up a chair at the luxurious 80 seat venue and relax with a glass of wine, from an extensive wine list boasting premium international and Australian drops. Oysters, pasta, and whole fish are among the highlights of the tastefully luxurious a la carte menu, all locally sourced from producers that share the team’s focus on sustainable, quality cuisine.

Nabiac, New South Wales

The Artisan Farmer

Opened December 2022

Newly opened, The Artisan Farmer brings a true paddock to plate dining experience to the town of Nabiac on the mid-north coast of New South Wales. Three and half hours drive from Sydney/Warrane, Nabiac is full of unique shops and attractions, all dripping with classic country town charm. From the herbs grown in the garden, to the coffee roasted and the beef in the burger, everything served at this ultra local bakery, cafe and butchery is produced on site. With a dedication to creating vibrant culinary experiences centred on locally grown and sourced produce, The Artisan Farmer authentically delivers a dining experience like no other.

Margaret River, Western Australia

Maison Lassiaille

Opened December 2022