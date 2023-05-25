23 Addictive Shows on Stan That You Need to Watch Right Now

Stan has gathered some of the best TV shows onto its platform since it launched back in 2015.

The streaming service has something for everyone, from the latest hot TV show in the US to locally funded Aussie content.

Chances are you might’ve forgotten what great content is already available on the platform, so we’re here with a list to remind you of the best shows on Stan.

Best TV shows on Stan

Poker Face

Poker Face is crime comedy series that sees Natasha Lyonne take on the role of Charlie Cale, a particularly unlucky lady who has a tendency to stumble on murder cases. The thing is, Charlie can also tell when people are lying – it’s a weird thing – so, she keeps solving said murders and lands herself in hot water with dangerous people as a result.

The series has a 99 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, if you need more convincing.

Watch it here.

Black Snow

Stan is breaking ground with its new original Black Snow, which represents First Nations stories both in front of and behind the camera. The series explores the murder of a high school girl in Far North Queensland whose case was never solved and is unearthed when a time capsule containing new evidence is dug up.

Watch it here.

Yellowstone

Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner as a sixth-generation rancher who owns one of the largest homesteads in the US.

Throw in the corrupting influence of oil and lumber companies, developer land grabs, unsolved murders, property borders and shifting alliances between families and you’ve got the makings of one very dramatic American series.

Watch all it here.

Minx

Drama-comedy series Minx is one of the best surprises you’ll find on Stan.

The series takes place in 1970s Los Angeles, where a young feminist teams up with a low-rent publisher to create the first women’s erotic magazine.

Watch it here.

Hacks

Hacks has taken the world by storm with a stunning performance from Jean Smart who plays a legendary Las Vegas comedian.

With 15 Emmy award nominations in 2021 and a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, you’ll easily lose yourself in two seasons (soon to be three) of this comedy-drama.

Watch it here.

Killing Eve

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is one of the most talented writers working in Hollywood right now and one of her greatest gifts to us was Killing Eve.

The series adapts Luke Jennings’ book about a deadly cat-and-mouse game between a sharp M15 spy and the deadly assassin she’s hunting down. It’s wildly entertaining, funny and gripping from start to finish.

Watch it here.

Breaking Bad

It’s hard to find a show that’s broken more ground (pun not intended) in the last 15 years than Breaking Bad. The award-winning crime drama follows Walter White’s descent into villainy from high school chemistry teacher to drug kingpin.

Both Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul give the performances of a lifetime as Walt and Jesse, a duo who get themselves in some of the most batshit insane situations you’ve ever witnessed. If you haven’t given Breaking Bad a shot, it’s never too late.

Watch all five seasons here.

Younger

Younger takes us into the competitive world of publishing as single mother Liza reenters the workplace at 40, by pretending to be 26.

Comedy, drama and a love triangle that will have you hashtagging Team Josh or Team Charles are all awaiting you in Younger, just be warned you may quickly lose all your free time to its seven seasons.

Watch all seven seasons here.

Wolf Creek

One of Stan’s first original scripted series was a TV sequel to the classic Aussie horror Wolf Creek.

The show quickly put a spin on the serial killer premise by following a young American student who seeks revenge on sadistic killer Mick Taylor for the murder of her family.

Watch both seasons here.

UnReal

Ever wondered what goes on behind the scenes of your favourite reality dating shows like The Bachelor? Well, it’s probably not exactly what happens in UnReal but the series is inspired by the producer’s real-life experiences working on the show. Do with that information what you will.

Basically, UnReal follows the power dynamics between the cast and crew of a Bachelor-type reality show and the extreme lengths they’ll go to in order to create TV drama.

Watch all four seasons here.

Power

Power follows James “Ghost” St Patrick, a New York City nightclub owner who secretly moonlights as the kingpin of one of the most powerful drug networks in the city. While Ghost wants to leave his criminal life behind, the world has other plans.

The crime drama is so popular that its spurred two spin-off series: Power Book II: Ghost and Power Book III: Rasing Kanan, both of which you can catch on Stan.

Stream it here.

The Bold Type

The Bold Type is one of those shows that will make you feel like you’re hanging out with friends. The core trio of Kat, Jane and Sutten who are just trying to be good at their jobs at one of the top women’s fashion magazines is utterly relatable for millennials.

The show is funny and modern and deals with social issues in an insightful yet lighthearted way. The Bold Type is the perfect show for after a long day when you just want to be entertained.

Watch all five seasons here.

Better Call Saul

Once you’re done with Breaking Bad you have to move on to Better Call Saul.

The spin-off/prequel/sequel starring Bob Odenkirk’s shady lawyer Saul Goodman has almost eclipsed the success of its predecessor.

With the sixth and final season complete, now is the time to binge your way through Saul’s adventures.

Watch it here.

The Girl From Plainville

Continuing our true crime obsession, The Girl From Plainville tells one of the most chilling and ethically questionable stories out there.

The series examines Michelle Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and her conviction for involuntary manslaughter. Elle Fanning gives a powerhouse performance in the true-crime drama that examines the impact social media can have on mental health.

Watch it here.

The Circus

If you’re confused by the beast that is U.S. politics The Circus is here to break it down for you.

The political docuseries began in 2016, focusing on the events that lead to Donald Trump’s presidential election and the following years of his term. Now in its seventh season, The Circus is following the Biden administration and continues to give expert commentary on the ins and outs of American politics.

Watch it here.

The Office (US)

Of all the British-to-American remakes, The Office is by far one of the best.

Set in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a misfit crew of office employees at a paper company go through hilarious misadventures in their everyday office lives.

Steve Carrell, John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak all became household names thanks to The Office which brought us some of the most meme-able moments of all time.

Watch it here.

Sherlock

There have been plenty of Sherlock Holmes iterations over the years, but if there’s one you need to watch its BBC’s Sherlock.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman as the Holmes and Watson dream team, Sherlock is an edgy contemporary take on the master detective.

Watch it here.

The Handmaid’s Tale

Hulu’s adaptation of Margaret Atwood’s classic novel The Handmaid’s Tale has drawn both rapturous praise and immense discomfort from critics and audiences alike.

The dystopian drama is a grim take on what a future could look like where mass infertility has led to a theocratic dictatorship taking over the United States. It’s hard to watch and hard to look away from.

Watch the first four seasons here.

Heels

Whether you’re a hardcore fan or a complete newbie, there’s something for everyone in the wrestling drama, Heels.

The series stars Stephen Amell (Arrow) and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings) as two brothers who are rivals in the ring, one a face and one a heel.

It’s a family story at heart as the brothers fight to maintain their late father’s wrestling business in small-town Georgia, but there’s plenty of wrestling action as well.

Watch it here.

The Great

If you like your period dramas with a side of comedy then The Great is for you.

The series comes from Australian writer Tony McNamara who earned an Oscar nomination for his equally funny script for The Favourite.

If you liked that film you’ll find a lot to love here. The Great stars Elle Fanning in the role of Catherine who dreams of being the Queen of Russia, but must deal with her man-child husband Peter first.

A third season of the show is now here, and you can catch up on all seasons here.

RuPaul’s Drag Race

It wouldn’t be a best-on-Stan list without RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Stan is the dedicated home to all things Drag Race, featuring all the American seasons as well as spin-off shows from around the world like Drag Race Down Under, Drag Race UK and UK vs the World.

Prepare to lose yourself down a rabbit hole of fashion queens, lip-syncing and stellar guest judges.

Start your Drag Race journey here.

Bump

Another standout original series from Stan is Bump. The series begins with a teenage girl experiencing an unexpected pregnancy, forcing her and her high school boyfriend to suddenly accept the responsibilities of parenthood. It’s a delightful family comedy with important messages and heartwarming humour.

Watch it here.

Mr Robot

If you missed Mr Robot during its initial run, now is the time to catch up. The series earned Rami Malek his first Emmy as Elliott Alderson, a hacker leading a group trying to take down the largest conglomerate in the world.

Watch it here.

These are just some of the best shows on Stan you can watch right now. Oh, and if you’re looking for a film to watch, check out our list of the best movies on Stan, too.

This article has been updated since its original publication.