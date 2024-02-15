Where to Watch All 7 Different ‘The Walking Dead’ Shows

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Since it began in 2010, The Walking Dead has risen to take over the world, literally building a universe of interconnected zombie TV shows that span across the continents. That often makes it tricky to keep track of which The Walking Dead show is which and where you can watch it on a local streaming service. We’re here to break it down for you.

What is the Walking Dead?

A quick refresher if you’ve managed to avoid the undead franchise that is The Walking Dead. The original TV series is based on the graphic novels written by Robert Kirkman, chronicling a group of survivors in a post-apocalyptic United States that has been overcome with undead humans who crave living flesh.

While The Walking Dead began with one flagship show, it’s since expanded into a handful of different spin-offs, which we’ll explain below.

Where to watch all the different The Walking Dead TV shows

The Walking Dead (2010-2022)

Image: Binge/AMC

The series that started it all introduced us to Rick Grimes and his ragtag crew of survivors, who come up against everything from zombie hordes to rival human groups who go to extreme tactics to gain power in this undead world.

The Walking Dead spanned for 11 seasons and launched names like Norman Reedus, Steven Yeun and Jeffrey Dean Morgan into the stratosphere.

All eleven seasons of The Walking Dead can be found on Binge.

Fear the Walking Dead (2015-2023)

Image: Binge/AMC

The first spin-off of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, promised to tell us the whole story of how the outbreak began (which was largely skipped over in the original series). But after a while, it ended up just being The Walking Dead but set on the West Coast of the US. Nevertheless, the series ran for eight seasons and launched another crop of TV stars, as well as serving as the first major crossover point in the Walking Dead universe.

All eight seasons of Fear the Walking Dead are available on Binge.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond (2020-2021)

Image: AMC/Prime Video

The Walking Dead took aim at the younger audience with World Beyond, focusing on the first generation of children who have grown up in the apocalypse, but have never actually experienced what is outside their sheltered walls. The series was short-lived, with just two seasons.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is available to watch on Prime Video.

Tales of the Walking Dead (2022)

Image: AMC/Prime Video

Tales of The Walking Dead is an anthology series focusing on the standalone survival stories of both new and existing characters in the zombie universe. The series opened the door for a number of guest stars, including Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Olivia Munn and Daniella Pineda.

You can watch Tales of the Walking Dead on Prime Video.

The Walking Dead: Dead City (2023-)

Image: Stan

While the mainline The Walking Dead show came to an end in 2022, it didn’t take long for spin-offs featuring the major characters to take off.

The first of these is The Walking Dead: Dead City, following the unlikely duo of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) into the wilds of zombie-infested New York.

Season one of The Walking Dead: Dead City can be streamed on Stan, with a second season on the way.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon (2023-)

Image: Stan

Another of The Walking Dead’s major characters landed his own show, that being Daryl Dixon (Normal Reedus). The crossbow-wielding survivor wakes up randomly in Paris and goes on a journey to figure out how and why.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is available to watch on Stan.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live (2024-)

The latest hit show in The Walking Dead universe stars two fan-favourite characters who left the original show back in Season 9. Now leading their own new TV show, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and his partner Michonne (Danai Gurira) attempt to reunite against all the odds a zombie apocalypse can provide.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will start streaming on February 25 on Stan.

As you can see, it takes multiple streaming services to properly get through a The Walking Dead binge-watch in Australia. Hopefully, you can complete it before an actual zombie apocalypse takes place.

Lead Image Credit: Fox