Hacks: How Australians Can Watch the Emmy Nominated TV Show

Lauren Rouse

Published 2 hours ago: August 3, 2021 at 4:40 pm -
Filed to:Entertainment
Image: Stan.

In the streaming wars, every piece of content is a weapon that could win eyeballs and Stan just secured a major winner. The HBO Max original series Hacks has gained huge critical acclaim ever since it debuted in May and now Aussies can finally watch it.

What is Hacks?

Hacks is a 10-episode comedy-drama series that is absolutely taking the world by storm.

It was brought to life by Paul W Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky, aka the genius minds behind Broad City.

According to the synopsis on Stan:

Hacks explores a dark mentorship between Deborah Vance (Jean Smart), a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and an entitled 25-year-old (Hannah Einbinder), and the unlikely bond that forms between them.

It’s not just because Hacks is in the name that we’re pretty excited about this show here at Lifehacker.

The series is nominated for 15 Emmy awards this year (after only one season!) and it currently has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so you know it’s absolutely one to watch.

Hacks stars legendary actress Jean Smart (Legion, Watchmen) in the lead role, alongside Hannah Einbinder and Carl Clemons-Hopkins.

Critics have praised the show for Jean Smart’s incredible performance and its blend of sharp comedy and tense drama.

You can get a taste of why everyone is raving about Hacks in the trailer below.

How can you watch it in Australia?

Hacks didn’t get a simultaneous release in Australia so we’ve been anxiously waiting to see why exactly it’s such a big deal.

Thankfully, Stan is ending that wait and will debut Hacks on its platform on Friday, August 6.

You can then check out the Emmy’s on September 20 to see if Hacks wins any of the many awards it’s been nominated for.

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Lauren Rouse is a writer and producer at Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

