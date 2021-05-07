The Key Episodes To Watch Before The Bold Type Season 5

So, there’s this little old show called The Bold Type. You may have heard of it? It covers the lives of three 20-something-year-old women living in New York while working in the magazine industry.

It’s your standard combo of beautiful young people living lives they probably wouldn’t be able to afford if they existed in the real world. But despite the kind of ridiculous narrative the show sells us (how are they always able to hang out in the fashion closet?) – it’s entertaining as hell.

Starring Katie Stevens (as Jane Sloan) our very own Aisha Dee (as Kat Edison) and Meghann Fahy (as Sutton Brady) the show picks up where Sex and the City left off and gives audiences a love letter to New York, female friendship and the craft of writing – with some clever modern messages along the way.

Stan has shared the first trailer for season five of the series, which premieres on May 27, giving us a peek at what the final season of the show has in store.

In a nutshell, it looks like we can expect a lot of sex, complicated feelings, big career moves and touching moment between pals (aww).

Watch it here.

But before we move onto season five, let’s travel back through some of the most significant movements in The Bold Type‘s journey, shall we?

Here are the five best-rated episodes of The Bold Type, according to IMDb

Carry The Weight (Season 1, Episode 10)

Rated 8.8

Synopsis via IMDb

Jane embarks on writing her final article for Scarlet and procrastinates telling Jacqueline that she plans to leave for a new job opportunity, especially when her article on a performance artist/activist reveals more of Jacqueline.

Some Kind of Wonderful (Season 4, Episode 10)

Rated 8.5

Synopsis via IMDb

Sutton and Richard’s wedding day is here, and Sutton is faced with a big decision. Jane tries to celebrate with her friends while struggling to process recent discoveries.

If You Can’t Do It with Feeling (Season 1, Episode 4)

Rated 8.5

Synopsis via IMDb

Jane is asked to speak at a journalism conference, while Sutton finds herself caught in an accidental lie. Meanwhile, Kat’s relationship with Adena gets complicated.

The Breast Issue (Season 1, Episode 6)

Rated 8.5

Synopsis via IMDb

In promoting Scarlet’s breast health awareness campaign, Kat tries to be bold with her message. Jane confronts past issues when she is tasked with writing a controversial piece. Sutton is determined to excel at her tasks at hand.

O Hell No (Season 1, Episode 2)

Rated 8.5

Synopsis via IMDb

Jane is assigned to write a “best orgasm” article for Scarlet’s sex column, but doesn’t know where to start since she’s never had one before.

Going through this just reminds me how good of a show this is. And the list doesn’t even cover all my favourites. How about in “Stride of Pride” (Season 2, Episode 5) when the ladies explore diversity and privilege in the hiring process – an important conversation that I’ve never seen touching in a series before. Or, “To Peg or Not to Peg” (Season 4, Episode 6) which deals with gender roles and sex.

Ah, there’s too much gold to cover in one write up. Let us know in the comments below which Bold Type moments have been your favourites so far.

If you’d like to catch up on seasons one through four, you can find The Bold Type on Stan. And if you’d like to continue streaming, check out our list of everything hitting streaming services in May.