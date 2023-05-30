‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Here’s Everything New Coming to Stan in June

June is a big month for new shows and movies on streaming, particularly on Stan.

Highlights this month include a new teen spin-off series in the world of Bump, titled Year Of, as well as a number of new original documentaries in Stan’s Revealed series, including The Cape and Reef Shot. Movie-wise, we’ve also got the streaming debut of Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-winning role in The Whale.

Let’s take a look at all the new content being released on Stan in June 2023.

What’s new on Stan in June?

June 1

  • Ghost Hunters – Seasons 10-11
  • Where I’ve Never Lived

June 2

  • Run the World – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Son of a Critch – Season 1-2
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 8, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 8, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Whale
  • Ali
  • Facing Ali
  • The Wiggles: Nursery Rhymes

June 3

  • The Shack
  • Ithaka: A Fight To Free Julian Assange

June 4

  • Laws of Attraction
  • Howard’s End – Season 1
  • Mediterraneo – The Law of the Sea

June 5

  • From – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
  • Revealed: Reefshot
  • Drag Race Espana – Season 3, Episode 8

June 6

  • For Colored Girls
  • The Pact

June 7

  • The Devil You Know
  • Sirley

June 8

  • Kickboxer
  • Helene

June 9

  • Year Of – Season 1
  • Lost City of Z

June 10

  • The Good Fight – Season 6
  • You Keep the Kids

June 11

  • Spartacus – Seasons 1-4
  • P.S. I Love You
  • The Forger

June 13

  • Fed Up
  • Just Believe

June 14

  • The Right One
  • Little Nicholas’ Treasure

June 15

  • Paul T. Goldman – Season 1
  • So Damn Easy Going

June 16

  • Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 2, Episodes 7-13
  • Gold (2016)

June 17

  • Southpaw
  • Rojo

June 18

  • Revealed: The Cape
  • The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

June 19

  • Arianna

June 20

  • Ghost in the Shell (1995)
  • A Holy Mess

June 21

  • Blaze
  • Eva Doesn’t Sleep

June 22

  • Get A Job
  • Ever Been to the Moon?
  • The Wiggles: Fruit Salad Big Show

June 23

  • Ballerina
  • Dance Academy: The Movie
  • The Day I Should Have Died – Season 1

June 24

  • Son of Big Foot
  • Alpha & Omega
  • Racing Stripes

June 25

  • Never Back Down
  • Daddy’s Girl

June 27

  • Dirty 30
  • Homesick

June 28

  • Pulse (2006)
  • Breathe (2014)

June 29

  • The Devil’s Rejects
  • House of 1000 Corpses
  • Short Skin

June 30

  • Chuggington – Seasons 1-5

If you’re keen to watch any of the new titles listed above, you can head on over to Stan and start streaming. Don’t forget there’s also a bunch of great new things to watch on Stan Sport as well.

And if you’re wondering what else is streaming in Australia this month, check out our full list of titles coming out in June.

