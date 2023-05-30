Here’s Everything New Coming to Stan in June

June is a big month for new shows and movies on streaming, particularly on Stan.

Highlights this month include a new teen spin-off series in the world of Bump, titled Year Of, as well as a number of new original documentaries in Stan’s Revealed series, including The Cape and Reef Shot. Movie-wise, we’ve also got the streaming debut of Brendan Fraser’s Oscar-winning role in The Whale.

Let’s take a look at all the new content being released on Stan in June 2023.

What’s new on Stan in June?

June 1

Ghost Hunters – Seasons 10-11

Where I’ve Never Lived

June 2

Run the World – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Son of a Critch – Season 1-2

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 8, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 8, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Whale

Ali

Facing Ali

The Wiggles: Nursery Rhymes

June 3

The Shack

Ithaka: A Fight To Free Julian Assange

June 4

Laws of Attraction

Howard’s End – Season 1

Mediterraneo – The Law of the Sea

June 5

From – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Revealed: Reefshot

Drag Race Espana – Season 3, Episode 8

June 6

For Colored Girls

The Pact

June 7

The Devil You Know

Sirley

June 8

Kickboxer

Helene

June 9

Year Of – Season 1

Lost City of Z

June 10

The Good Fight – Season 6

You Keep the Kids

June 11

Spartacus – Seasons 1-4

P.S. I Love You

The Forger

June 13

Fed Up

Just Believe

June 14

The Right One

Little Nicholas’ Treasure

June 15

Paul T. Goldman – Season 1

So Damn Easy Going

June 16

Dragons: The Nine Realms – Season 2, Episodes 7-13

Gold (2016)

June 17

Southpaw

Rojo

June 18

Revealed: The Cape

The Mafia Kills Only in Summer

June 19

Arianna

June 20

Ghost in the Shell (1995)

A Holy Mess

June 21

Blaze

Eva Doesn’t Sleep

June 22

Get A Job

Ever Been to the Moon?

The Wiggles: Fruit Salad Big Show

June 23

Ballerina

Dance Academy: The Movie

The Day I Should Have Died – Season 1

June 24

Son of Big Foot

Alpha & Omega

Racing Stripes

June 25

Never Back Down

Daddy’s Girl

June 27

Dirty 30

Homesick

June 28

Pulse (2006)

Breathe (2014)

June 29

The Devil’s Rejects

House of 1000 Corpses

Short Skin

June 30

Chuggington – Seasons 1-5

If you’re keen to watch any of the new titles listed above, you can head on over to Stan and start streaming. Don’t forget there’s also a bunch of great new things to watch on Stan Sport as well.

And if you’re wondering what else is streaming in Australia this month, check out our full list of titles coming out in June.