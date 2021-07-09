The Best Movies You Can Watch on Stan in Australia Right Now

Australia’s homegrown streaming service Stan is full of excellent movies to suit every taste.

From blockbuster releases to indie Aussie films to Oscar-winning classics, there’s something for everyone on the streaming service. But with so much to watch, where does one start?

To help you narrow it down, we’ve gathered some of the best movies you can find on Stan in Australia right now.

Best Movies on Stan in Australia

Harry Potter

The best and most recent addition to Stan Australia is the complete Harry Potter series.

If you’re new to the wizarding world or a die-hard fan, there’s nothing quite like a good Harry Potter binge session. With all 8 films streaming in one place on Stan, it’s all too convenient, so dig out some chocolate frogs and watch as the trio of Harry, Ron and Hermione go through multiple terrible haircuts on their journey to save the wizarding world.

I Am Woman

We love nothing more than an Aussie underdog rising to the top and Helen Reddy is one of those home-grown heroes.

I Am Woman tells the true story of Reddy as she leaves Australia for New York and tries to make her way in the music industry. In doing so she becomes an icon of feminist movements everywhere with her hit anthem ‘I am Woman’.

James Bond

The 25th James Bond movie is set to release later this year with No Time To Die, so why not use the remaining months to catch up on the Bond catalogue.

Follow Bond through all his many iterations, from Roger Moore in Octopussy, Sean Connery in From Russia With Love, Pierce Brosnan in Goldeneye through to Daniel Craig in Spectre. All the Bond films have a home at Stan so you’ll never run out of spy action.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Following the recent release of The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife, now is the time to catch up on where it all started.

This outrageous action-comedy stars Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds as the world’s top protection agent hired to keep the world’s most notorious hitman alive… Although, their greatest danger might be each other.

The King’s Speech

Are you itching for something to watch while waiting for the next season of The Crown?

The King’s Speech goes back to where it all began. Before Queen Elizabeth II, her father King George VI (Colin Firth) was unexpectedly thrust onto the throne. Burdened by a nervous stutter King George turns to a speech therapist to help him face his fears and a heartwarming friendship grows between them.

Bridesmaids

If you’re looking for a laugh during your next Stan movie night, go no further than Bridesmaids.

This hilarious comedy stars Kristen Wiig as the best friend of the bride (Maya Rudolph) who faces competition for her maid of honour status from an alpha bridesmaid (Rose Byrne).

You’ll laugh, you’ll cry. You’ll probably cry from laughing.

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

One of the most underrated hits of 2019, the French period drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire swept awards at Cannes and even nabbed a Golden Globe nom.

Set on an island in France, a young painter is commissioned to do a wedding portrait of a bride to be without her knowing. Their sessions quickly turn to romance as their days of freedom before the wedding run short.

Batman Begins

Superhero films are everywhere now, but back in 2005, Batman Begins was by far the best.

The Batman origin story from Christopher Nolan (Inception), stars Christian Bale as Bruce Wayne who spends years trying to find himself after his parent’s death. Training with a mysterious group in the mountains, Bruce takes on the mantle of Batman to fight the injustices threatening to destroy Gotham City.

Still one of the best Batman films to date, Batman Begins is well worth a watch on Stan.

Parasite

Parasite took Hollywood by storm in 2020 as the first foreign language film to win a Best Picture Oscar.

It’s truly a fantastic film and deserved every accolade it received. The story follows the tale of two families – one poor and the other rich – in a dark, funny tale of greed and class discrimination. And now you can catch it from Australia on ~ you guessed it ~ Stan.

