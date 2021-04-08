Everything You Need To Know About Younger Season 7

Hilary Duff stans and lovers of a high-fashion drama series alike, look alive because the next instalment in the Younger saga is not far.

As many of you would have learnt in late March, the seventh season of Darren Star’s Younger is hitting screens this month (woo!). This will be the final season for the series, finally answering the question of whether Liza (Sutton Foster) will end up with Charles (Peter Hermann) or Josh (Nico Tortorella).

If you, like the rest of us, are desperate to sink your teeth into the new season, here’s a quick rundown on everything you need to know.

When and where can I watch Younger in Australia?

The final season of Younger will kick off with four episodes dropping on April 16 in Australia on Stan. This where you’ll find the first six seasons of the show too, if you’re keen on reliving the drama up until this point, before saying goodbye to the series forever.

Where did we leave off last season?

Okay well, as you likely already know, the series is based around the story of single mum Liza who lies about her age in order to get back into the publishing world. At 40, she kicks off a complicated (and pretty funny) second life as a 26-year-old and attempts to sidestep the many dramas that pose a threat of revealing the truth.

Along the way, Liza ends up in a love triangle with twenty-something-year-old Josh and her forty-something-year-old boss, Charles. As you do.

In the sixth season, Liza and Charles are loved up (cute) and while at the wedding of Diana and Enzo, Charles proposes. The pair are interrupted before Liza can answer, so season seven will have some big romantic questions to answer.

Our other favourite characters have seen a lot of change, too. Kelsey (played by Hilary Duff) returned to Millennial after a short stint working for a pretty damn intense competitor. Josh became a father after dating Clare (played by none other than Bridgerton star, Phoebe Dynevor), and Maggie (Debi Mazar) appears to be at the start of a new romance (according to the season seven trailer).

Creator Darren Star recently spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming season, and shared that:

“It felt like there was a lot of story to tell in this season and next season becomes something different. We sort of set the table for what that is at the end of this season.”

What that means, we can’t be sure – but if the season’s trailer is anything to go by, it’s going to be big.