Minx Is a Story About the First Erotic Magazine for Women – Here’s Where You Can See It

There’s a spicy new series ready for your eyeballs, folks. Minx is a fresh new TV show that follows the story of the first ever erotic magazine for women (straight women, at least) and the wild journey that gets the mag off the ground.

If that sounds like it might be up your alley, here’s everything you need to know about the TV show Minx and how you can watch it in Australia.

What is the Minx TV show about?

As we’ve touched on, the series focuses on the birth of an erotic magazine intended for women. The synopsis reads:

MINX is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centres around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

While there is no suggestion that this tv show is rooted in truth, it is categorised as a comedy and historical drama, so there’s nothing to say Minx wasn’t inspired by some real-life events. You’ve got to admit, it’s interesting to think about.

Who is in the cast lineup?

Ophelia Lovibond stars as Joyce (said earnest feminist), with Jake Johnson in the role of Doug (the, er, low-rent publisher).

Joining them are Idara Victor as Tina, Jessica Lowe as Bambi and Lennon Parham as Shelly.

Are there any trailers for the Minx TV show yet?

Sure are. You can check out the first official trailer for Minx below. The clip shows Joyce’s struggles to get a magazine that takes women seriously off the ground, and how that journey leads her to Doug and Minx.

Where can I watch the series in Australia?

Being an HBO release, it can be tricky to know where to find shows like Minx on streaming services in Australia. However, we’ve got all the information you need to get your hands on the series as soon as it drops, so don’t worry.

Stan will be the home of this spicy new series, and it is set to hit screens in Australia on March 17, 2022 (the same day as the U.S). You can watch it here.

If you’re after more content to binge, why not read our write up of the best series on Stan next?