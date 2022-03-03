The Girl From Plainville: Where to Watch the Chilling Series in Australia

Stan will be bringing the true story of Michelle Carter and Conrad Roy III to Aussie televisions in 2022 with the upcoming series The Girl From Plainville.

The true-crime series has seen leading actress Elle Fanning completely transform for the role, and curious audiences are eager to find out how this tragic story will play out on-screen.

If that’s you, here’s a simple guide on what to expect from The Girl From Plainville.

Warning: This article deals with the topic of suicide and may be triggering for some. If you or someone you love is in need of support, help is available. Lifeline (13 11 14) is available 24/7, free of charge.

What is the story behind The Girl From Plainville?

The Girl From Plainville is based on the Esquire article of the same headline. The series synopsis, as shared by Stan, reads as follows:

The Girl From Plainville is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter’s unprecedented “texting-suicide” case. Based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron, the limited series explores Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and the events that led to his death and, later, her conviction of involuntary manslaughter. The series examines the impact that technology, social media and pop-culture has on young people’s mental health and how it can be truly damaging.

Some of you may recall that Carter was charged with involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after Roy died by suicide in 2014 following texts from Carter “to just do it”. The pair were dating at the time.

Who is in the cast lineup?

As we previously touched on, Elle Fanning stars in The Girl From Plainville as Michelle Carter. Fanning is joined by Chloë Sevigny (as Lynn Roy), Colton Ryan (as Conrad “Coco” Roy III), Cara Buono (as Gail Carter), Kai Lennox (as David Carter), and Norbert Leo Butz (as Conrad “Co” Roy II).

The series is written and executive produced by co-showrunners Liz Hannah (THE POST, The Dropout, Mindhunter) and Patrick Macmanus (Dr. Death), and also executive produced by Fanning and Echo Lake’s Brittany Kahan Ward.

The Girl From Plainville trailer

The official teaser for The Girl From Plainville has been dropped and it is chilling watching, that’s for sure. Check it out below.

The official trailer is even more full-on.

When is the show’s release date in Australia?

For those keen to give the series a watch as soon as it drops, March 30 2022 is the date to keep in the calendar. The Girl From Plainville’s release date has been confirmed in Australia as the same as that of the U.S.

You’ll be able to watch it on Stan.

If you’re living for true crime content right now, you can also check out Inventing Anna, The Tinder Swindler, or this list of grisly shows, books and podcasts worth your attention.