MasterChef Australia 2023: When Do We Return to the Kitchen?

Okay, food fans, listen up. Another tasty season of MasterChef Australia is on the way in 2023, and it’s set to change up the recipe with a slightly different structure. If you’re looking forward to watching this year’s batch of cooks whip up elaborate dishes and stress their way through ridiculous challenges, here’s everything you need to know about MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises.

When is the 2023 season of MasterChef Australia coming?

Monday, May 1st is when the action begins. You’ll be able to tune in at 7.30 pm on Channel 10 and 10 Play. Clear your calendars and get ready for some spicy TV.

Who are the judges this year?

MasterChef Australia: Secrets & Surprises, which is Season 15 of the show, will see judges Jock Zonfrillo, Melissa Leong and Andy Allen return to the kitchen once again. They’ll, of course, be joined by some epic guest judges in 2023. The first name announced for the year is Jamie Oliver, who will be joining as the season’s inaugural guest judge.

Speaking on the news, Oliver told Network 10, “I’m very, very excited to be back in the MasterChef Australia kitchen, and honoured to be kicking off the new season of Secrets & Surprises alongside Jock, Andy and Mel.”

MasterChef 2023: Contestants

While we don’t yet have a full list of contestants for MasterChef 2023, we have started to learn about a handful of them.

Cath, Alice and Ralph are the first names to be shared by 10, so you can begin learning about them and their cooking styles now. Colour us excited!

Give me the recipes!

Now, onto the good stuff! If you’re keen to cook some of MasterChef’s most impressive recipes, follow along here because we’ll be sharing all the best foodie tips we can get our hands on. You can begin cooking now with this list of epic MasterChef recipes from 2021 here and 2022 here.