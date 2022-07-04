Level Up Your Life

MasterChef at Home: How to Make Perfect ‘Jammy’ Eggs

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 3 hours ago: July 4, 2022 at 4:05 pm -
Filed to:cooking
foodmasterchefmasterchef at homerecipes
MasterChef at Home: How to Make Perfect ‘Jammy’ Eggs
Image supplied

MasterChef Favourite Alvin Quah left the 2022 competition in sixth place (like he did back in 2010) after a challenging two-round Tassie oyster elimination – and the interference of the elements. After departing the MasterChef kitchen, Quah shared his favourite easy cooking hack with Lifehacker Australia: how to master perfect “jammy” eggs.

Here’s what he shared.

MasterChef at Home: Cooking perfect jammy eggs

Cook time: Approximately 6.5 minutes if eggs are refrigerated, and 5.5 minutes if eggs are at room temperature.

Explaining the hack over email, Quah shared that “This is the fail-proof way of getting the perfectly cooked egg with the yolk being slightly runny, or a jammy consistency”.

What you’ll need for perfect jammy eggs:

Ingredients

  • 1 large bowl of ice-cold water
  • 2 eggs

Equipment

  • 1 slotted spoon
  • 1 saucepan

Directions for perfect jammy eggs:

  1. Ensure that you have your saucepan of water on a rolling boil. Gently place your eggs in the saucepan and allow it to cook for the amount of time – 6.5 minutes if your eggs are refrigerated or 5.5 minutes if they are at room temperature.
  2. At the end of the cooking time, scoop the eggs out with a slotted spoon and immediately plunge into a bowl of ice-cold water for about 1 minute.
  3. Crack then gently peel the eggs. Slice in half and serve on toast or on your favourite bowl of noodles.

For more MasterChef recipes to try after this easy pasta dish, check out this one-pot braised potato dish, Aldo’s favourite easy pasta, or fried chicken next.

MasterChef Australia Fans & Favourites 2022 airs Sunday – Thursday at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 play on demand. 

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.