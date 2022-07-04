MasterChef at Home: How to Make Perfect ‘Jammy’ Eggs

MasterChef Favourite Alvin Quah left the 2022 competition in sixth place (like he did back in 2010) after a challenging two-round Tassie oyster elimination – and the interference of the elements. After departing the MasterChef kitchen, Quah shared his favourite easy cooking hack with Lifehacker Australia: how to master perfect “jammy” eggs.

Here’s what he shared.

MasterChef at Home: Cooking perfect jammy eggs

Cook time: Approximately 6.5 minutes if eggs are refrigerated, and 5.5 minutes if eggs are at room temperature.

Explaining the hack over email, Quah shared that “This is the fail-proof way of getting the perfectly cooked egg with the yolk being slightly runny, or a jammy consistency”.

What you’ll need for perfect jammy eggs:

Ingredients

1 large bowl of ice-cold water

2 eggs

Equipment

1 slotted spoon

1 saucepan

Directions for perfect jammy eggs:

Ensure that you have your saucepan of water on a rolling boil. Gently place your eggs in the saucepan and allow it to cook for the amount of time – 6.5 minutes if your eggs are refrigerated or 5.5 minutes if they are at room temperature. At the end of the cooking time, scoop the eggs out with a slotted spoon and immediately plunge into a bowl of ice-cold water for about 1 minute. Crack then gently peel the eggs. Slice in half and serve on toast or on your favourite bowl of noodles.

