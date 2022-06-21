MasterChef at Home: This One-Pot Vietnamese Chicken Curry Is as Easy as It Is Tasty

Fan favourite MasterChef contestant Tommy Pham has packed up his apron and left the high-pressure kitchen following a three-round challenge against Alvin Quah. Following his departure from the cooking competition, however, Pham took some time to share his favourite quick and easy recipe with Lifehacker readers for MasterChef at Home. That recipe is for a one-pot Vietnamese lemongrass chicken curry. Yum!
The curry-based recipe is one that basically screams comfort food, so let’s learn how to make the dish, shall we?
MasterChef at Home: Tommy Pham’s Vietnamese lemongrass chicken curry recipe
Cooking time: 30 mins prep/30 mins simmer
What you’ll need for this Vietnamese curry recipe:
- 1 whole chicken cut into chunks
- 4 cloves of garlic minced
- 2 tbsp oil
- 3 tbsp good quality curry powder
- 1kg mixed potatoes (I did a mix of golden sweet and brushed) roughly chopped
- 3 lemongrass stalks crushed/smashed
- 1 can good quality coconut cream
- 1l chicken stock
- 2 tbsp fish sauce
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tsp sugar
Optional garnish
- Coriander chopped
- Spring onion chopped
- Birdseye chilli chopped
Equipment
- 1 pot
Directions for this Vietnamese curry recipe:
- Mix chicken, garlic, curry powder and oil into a bowl and allow to marinate for as long as possible
- In a pot fry potatoes (in batches) with 2 tbsp of oil until golden on all edges, remove potatoes from pot and into a large bowl for later
- In the same pot fry chicken with 2 tbsp oil (in batches) until nice and golden add stock to pan on high heat to deglaze
- Add the remaining ingredients into the pot and simmer for approx 30 mins or until chicken is tender!
- Enjoy with bread rolls, rice or rice noodles!
