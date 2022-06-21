Level Up Your Life

MasterChef at Home: This One-Pot Vietnamese Chicken Curry Is as Easy as It Is Tasty

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 3 hours ago: June 21, 2022 at 3:43 pm -
Filed to:cooking
foodmasterchefmasterchef at homerecipes
MasterChef at Home: This One-Pot Vietnamese Chicken Curry Is as Easy as It Is Tasty
iStock

Fan favourite MasterChef contestant Tommy Pham has packed up his apron and left the high-pressure kitchen following a three-round challenge against Alvin Quah. Following his departure from the cooking competition, however, Pham took some time to share his favourite quick and easy recipe with Lifehacker readers for MasterChef at Home. That recipe is for a one-pot Vietnamese lemongrass chicken curry. Yum!

chicken curry recipe MasterChef Australia S14_Tommy Pham_Kitchen_1
Tommy Pham of MasterChef shares his recipe for Vietnamese chicken curry. Image supplied

The curry-based recipe is one that basically screams comfort food, so let’s learn how to make the dish, shall we?

MasterChef at Home: Tommy Pham’s Vietnamese lemongrass chicken curry recipe

Masterchef Tommy Pham_Kitchen_1
Tommy Pham of MasterChef shares his recipe for Vietnamese chicken curry. Image supplied

Cooking time: 30 mins prep/30 mins simmer

What you’ll need for this Vietnamese curry recipe:

  • 1 whole chicken cut into chunks
  • 4 cloves of garlic minced
  • 2 tbsp oil
  • 3 tbsp good quality curry powder
  • 1kg mixed potatoes (I did a mix of golden sweet and brushed) roughly chopped
  • 3 lemongrass stalks crushed/smashed
  • 1 can good quality coconut cream
  • 1l chicken stock
  • 2 tbsp fish sauce
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp sugar

Optional garnish

  • Coriander chopped
  • Spring onion chopped
  • Birdseye chilli chopped

Equipment

  • 1 pot

Directions for this Vietnamese curry recipe:

  1. Mix chicken, garlic, curry powder and oil into a bowl and allow to marinate for as long as possible
  2. In a pot fry potatoes (in batches) with 2 tbsp of oil until golden on all edges, remove potatoes from pot and into a large bowl for later
  3. In the same pot fry chicken with 2 tbsp oil (in batches) until nice and golden add stock to pan on high heat to deglaze
  4. Add the remaining ingredients into the pot and simmer for approx 30 mins or until chicken is tender!
  5. Enjoy with bread rolls, rice or rice noodles!

For more MasterChef recipes to try after these potato scones, check out this one-pot braised potato dish or fried chicken next.

MasterChef Australia Fans & Favourites 2022 airs Sunday – Thursday at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 play on demand. 

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.