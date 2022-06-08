MasterChef at Home: This Apple Crumble Recipe Is Pure Comfort Food

MasterChef contestant Steph Woon was sadly eliminated from the competition following a challenging pressure test that saw her tasked with recreating an Andreas Papadakis dish in the kitchen. And while this didn’t work out so well for her, the MasterChef cook has certainly shown she is a culinary pro. And after departing the competition, Woon shared her favourite quick and easy recipe for Lifehacker’s MasterChef at Home: apple crumble.

Here’s how to make the dessert from scratch.

MasterChef at Home: Steph Woon’s apple crumble recipe

Woon described this recipe as “an easy dessert to prepare and serve on a cold winter day! There’s just something comforting about eating an apple crumble with ice cream under a pile of blankets by a fireplace”. Can’t argue with that.

What you’ll need for the apple crumble recipe:

Apple filling

4 apples (whatever apples you have at home – I like to use Gala apples but Modi apples or granny smith work too!)

1 Tbsp lemon juice, optional (verjuice or apple cider for some acid to help

3 Tbsp brown sugar

1 Tbsp cornstarch

¼ tsp ground ginger

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Pinch of salt

Crumble topping

½ cup rolled oats

½ cup plain flour

⅓ cup brown sugar

50g unsalted butter, melted

¼ cup almond flakes, optional

½ tsp vanilla essence, optional

Pinch of salt

Directions for apple crumble recipe:

Preheat oven to 180 degrees.

Peel and cut apples into roughly 1cm cubes and reserve in a bowl.

Add the rest of the apple filling ingredients into the bowl and mix together.

Transfer the apple filling into your choice of oven-safe dish, e.g. 6 ramekins or 1 large tray.

In the bowl that had the apple mixture in it (because who wants to do extra washing), put all the crumble ingredients together.

Mix crumble ingredients until combined – it should look like a dry dough.

Spread the crumble on top of the apple filling and bake for 30 minutes. You can tell it’s done when the crumble goes golden and the apple mixture is bubbling underneath.

Hot tip: make a double batch so that you have leftovers! Keep your leftovers in the fridge and mix them with some yoghurt or cooked oats for breakfast the next morning.

