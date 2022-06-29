Level Up Your Life

MasterChef at Home: Mindy’s 3-Ingredient No-Fail Flatbread Recipe

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 1 hour ago: June 29, 2022 at 1:06 pm -
Filed to:cooking
foodmasterchefmasterchef at homerecipes
MasterChef at Home: Mindy’s 3-Ingredient No-Fail Flatbread Recipe
iStock

MasterChef Favourite Mindy Woods was sent home from the competition after a challenging Pressure Test from Kirsten Tibballs. Asked to recreate Tibballs’ ‘Cherry on Top’ dessert, Woods shared that although she is “not a dessert queen, I just want to give this my all” – ultimately it was the challenge to bring her MasterChef experience to a close, however. After departing the kitchen,  Woods shared her favourite easy recipe with Lifehacker Australia: Fast and furious no fail flatbread.

She described the recipe over email, stating that:

“This is a super simple flatbread that I often make at home alongside a quick curry or grilled seafood and fresh salad. It’s also a delicious go-to for dips, soups and meza plates. It’s a life-changing recipe you will make time and time again!”

Here is how to make her flatbread recipe at home.

MasterChef at Home: Mindy’s no-fail flatbread

Cook time: 10 minutes | Makes: 6-8 flatbreads

What you’ll need to make this flatbread:

Ingredients

  • 2 cups self-raising flour sifted
  • 1 cup full fat Greek yogurt
  • Teaspoon salt

Equipment

  • Measuring cups
  • Mixing bowl
  • Non-stick pan
  • Wooden spoon or flexible spatula

Directions for how to make this flatbread:

  1. Place all ingredients into a large bowl and stir to combine into a rough dough.
  2. Roll out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until combined and smooth. Portion into 6-8 even-sized rounds and leave to rest for at least ten minutes*.
  3. Using a rolling pin or the palm of your hand, press or roll each portion of dough out to 20 cm diameter or the size of a small side plate.
  4. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and drizzle with olive oil, butter or ghee. Cook flatbread for 2-3 minutes on each side until slightly golden and cooked through.
  5. Keep warm between two clean tea towels until ready to serve.

*flatbread can be cooked immediately.

For more MasterChef recipes to try after this easy pasta dish, check out this one-pot braised potato dish or fried chicken next.

MasterChef Australia Fans & Favourites 2022 airs Sunday – Thursday at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 play on demand. 

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.