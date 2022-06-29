MasterChef at Home: Mindy’s 3-Ingredient No-Fail Flatbread Recipe

MasterChef Favourite Mindy Woods was sent home from the competition after a challenging Pressure Test from Kirsten Tibballs. Asked to recreate Tibballs’ ‘Cherry on Top’ dessert, Woods shared that although she is “not a dessert queen, I just want to give this my all” – ultimately it was the challenge to bring her MasterChef experience to a close, however. After departing the kitchen, Woods shared her favourite easy recipe with Lifehacker Australia: Fast and furious no fail flatbread.

She described the recipe over email, stating that:

“This is a super simple flatbread that I often make at home alongside a quick curry or grilled seafood and fresh salad. It’s also a delicious go-to for dips, soups and meza plates. It’s a life-changing recipe you will make time and time again!”

Here is how to make her flatbread recipe at home.

MasterChef at Home: Mindy’s no-fail flatbread

Cook time: 10 minutes | Makes: 6-8 flatbreads

What you’ll need to make this flatbread:

Ingredients

2 cups self-raising flour sifted

1 cup full fat Greek yogurt

Teaspoon salt

Equipment

Measuring cups

Mixing bowl

Non-stick pan

Wooden spoon or flexible spatula

Directions for how to make this flatbread:

Place all ingredients into a large bowl and stir to combine into a rough dough. Roll out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until combined and smooth. Portion into 6-8 even-sized rounds and leave to rest for at least ten minutes*. Using a rolling pin or the palm of your hand, press or roll each portion of dough out to 20 cm diameter or the size of a small side plate. Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and drizzle with olive oil, butter or ghee. Cook flatbread for 2-3 minutes on each side until slightly golden and cooked through. Keep warm between two clean tea towels until ready to serve.

*flatbread can be cooked immediately.

For more MasterChef recipes to try after this easy pasta dish, check out this one-pot braised potato dish or fried chicken next.