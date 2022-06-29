MasterChef at Home: Mindy’s 3-Ingredient No-Fail Flatbread Recipe

MasterChef Favourite Mindy Woods was sent home from the competition after a challenging Pressure Test from Kirsten Tibballs. Asked to recreate Tibballs’ ‘Cherry on Top’ dessert, Woods shared that although she is “not a dessert queen, I just want to give this my all” – ultimately it was the challenge to bring her MasterChef experience to a close, however. After departing the kitchen, Woods shared her favourite easy recipe with Lifehacker Australia: Fast and furious no fail flatbread.
She described the recipe over email, stating that:
“This is a super simple flatbread that I often make at home alongside a quick curry or grilled seafood and fresh salad. It’s also a delicious go-to for dips, soups and meza plates. It’s a life-changing recipe you will make time and time again!”
Here is how to make her flatbread recipe at home.
MasterChef at Home: Mindy’s no-fail flatbread
Cook time: 10 minutes | Makes: 6-8 flatbreads
What you’ll need to make this flatbread:
Ingredients
- 2 cups self-raising flour sifted
- 1 cup full fat Greek yogurt
- Teaspoon salt
Equipment
- Measuring cups
- Mixing bowl
- Non-stick pan
- Wooden spoon or flexible spatula
Directions for how to make this flatbread:
- Place all ingredients into a large bowl and stir to combine into a rough dough.
- Roll out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until combined and smooth. Portion into 6-8 even-sized rounds and leave to rest for at least ten minutes*.
- Using a rolling pin or the palm of your hand, press or roll each portion of dough out to 20 cm diameter or the size of a small side plate.
- Heat a non-stick pan over medium heat and drizzle with olive oil, butter or ghee. Cook flatbread for 2-3 minutes on each side until slightly golden and cooked through.
- Keep warm between two clean tea towels until ready to serve.
*flatbread can be cooked immediately.
For more MasterChef recipes to try after this easy pasta dish, check out this one-pot braised potato dish or fried chicken next.
MasterChef Australia Fans & Favourites 2022 airs Sunday – Thursday at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in