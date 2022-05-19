Level Up Your Life

MasterChef at Home: One-Pot Braised Potatoes That Are Moreish as Hell

Stephanie Nuzzo

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 1 hour ago: May 20, 2022 at 9:57 am
Getty

Following a surprise elimination challenge that pushed cooks to carefully use limited time to deliver their dishes, MasterChef contestant Jenn Lee was sadly eliminated from the competition. On departing the show, however, Jenn Lee was kind enough to share her favourite quick and easy recipe with us for MasterChef at Home: Korean soy braised potatoes or Gamja Jorim.

Jenn Lee of MasterChef shares her recipe for Korean braised potatoes, Gamja Jorim.

Lee explained over email that “This delicious potato dish is a traditional Korean banchan (side dish) and is so flavourful you won’t stop eating it. It’s super fast to make and [has] almost no clean-up as it is cooked in one pot!” Sounds like a dream, if you ask us.

Here’s how to make Lee’s Korean soy braised potatoes (Gamja Jorim) for yourselves at home.

MasterChef at Home: Lee’s Korean soy braised potatoes (Gamja Jorim)

Jenn Lee of MasterChef shares her recipe for Korean braised potatoes, Gamja Jorim. Image supplied

Cook time: 30 mins

What you’ll need to make soy braised potatoes:

  • 1/2kg baby potatoes
  • 1 brown onion
  • 3 cloves garlic
  • 4 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp honey or corn syrup
  • 1 tsp sesame oil
  • 1 tsp toasted sesame seeds
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 1/2 tbsp oil

Equipment

  • one pot or pan
  • knife and chopping board
  • microwave and stove

Directions for soy braised potatoes:

  1. Pierce the baby potatoes with a fork, if they are too big, cut them into halves. Microwave in a heatproof bowl for 6mins.
  2. Roughly dice the onions and mince the garlic.
  3. Heat up 1/2 tbsp of oil in a pot or pan.
  4. Add in potatoes and gently brown over medium-high heat. Add in onions and garlic. Saute for 5 mins until everything is golden and caramelised gently.
  5. Add in water, soy sauce and honey (or corn syrup) and simmer for 20mins, stirring occasionally.
  6. After 15-20mins, the sauce should have reduced and potatoes cooked through, increase the heat and add in the sesame oil and sesame seeds. Toss to combine and remove from heat. You can enjoy it straight away or place it in the fridge and have it as a delicious cold side dish.

MasterChef Australia Fans & Favourites airs Sunday – Thursday at 7.30 pm on 10 and 10 play on demand.

Stephanie Nuzzo is the Editor of Lifehacker Australia.

