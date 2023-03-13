13 Major Movies Worth Watching on Binge

As much as Binge may be a painful streaming service to operate at times, it’s hard to deny it has some of the best movies around. From Oscar-winning favourites to the latest superhero movies, Binge is home to a plethora of top Friday night movie options. We’ve collected some of our favourite picks for your next movie night below.

The best movies streaming on Binge

Elvis

If anyone was going to make a biopic that lives up to one of the most revered rock stars on Earth it would have to be Baz Luhrmann, and that’s exactly what we get in Elvis. The dazzling drama tells the tale of Elvis Presley’s impressive life from a young boy growing up inspired by the music of Mississippi to the King of Rock n Roll.

The movie has received plenty of Oscar attention, particularly for Austin Butler’s star-making performance as Elvis, so it’s well worth a watch when it begins streaming on Binge on March 21.

Top Gun Maverick

The surprise hit of 2022 had to be Top Gun Maverick. The movie continued to soar to new heights all year as Tom Cruise returned in his iconic role as Maverick, one of the world’s best fighter pilots who is tasked with training the next crop of recruits for a near-impossible mission. Top Gun Maverick has all the ingredients needed for an epic Hollywood blockbuster with incredible stunts, star power and a classic story.

Nope

Jordan Peel’s third feature film as a director, Nope, is perhaps the most underrated. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings who are hunted by a mysterious creature on their family’s Hollywood horse-training estate.

The Batman

The best Batman movie we’ve had in a long time sees Robert Pattinson don the cape and cowl for Matt Reeves’ dark and gritty detective story. The Batman sees the caped crusader in his early years of crime fighting going up against a masked serial killer known as The Riddler.

It may be the umpteenth time Batman has been tackled on screen but it is a damn good reboot for the hero.

King Richard

Forgetting all the Oscars controversy around this one, Will Smith did win that night for his role in King Richard and it’s easy to see why.

The award-worthy biopic is about two of the world’s best tennis players, Venus and Serena Williams, and their father, who helped raise them to greatness. If you weren’t before, you’ll definitely leave the movie being a Williams fan.

Hellraiser (2022)

There’s been a lot of talk lately about the 2022 reboot of Hellraiser and you can check out what the fuss is all about over on Binge.

The story features the horror icon Pinhead, the leader of a demonic race that seeks out humans for torture, and is said to be a turning point for the franchise after a number of terrible sequels.

Dune

Adapting one of the seminal sci-fi novels of our time is no easy feat, but Denis Villeneuve’s Dune does a pretty stellar job.

The movie tells half the story of the novel (with a second part set for 2023) and follows Timothée Chalamet’s Paul Atreides, who follows his family to the desert planet of Arrakis where they oversee the mining of a precious resource known as spice.

Jason Momoa, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya fill out the rest of the cast which also features the stunning cinematography of Greig Fraser and the incredible tunes of Hans Zimmer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home

One of the biggest and, if we do say so ourselves, one of the best superhero movies in modern times is Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Holland’s third Spidey film flung open the doors to the multiverse and successfully combined the legacy Spider-Man movies with the sprawling world of the MCU.

Birds of Prey: The Emancipation of Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is easily the best thing to come out of DC’s Suicide Squad movies and she absolutely smashes it (with a bat) in her solo movie.

Birds of Prey serves as a spotlight for Robbie’s Quinn as well as an origin story for the trio of badass women that make up the Birds of Prey, Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett).

Little Women

You probably grew up reading Louisa May Alcott’s iconic novel about sisterhood and adolescence, but Greta Gerwig’s adaptation of the film still manages to make it feel timeless and relevant.

With an incredible all-star cast including Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, Meryl Streep, Laura Dern and Timothèe Chalamet, Little Women is a good time from start to finish.

Titane

Titane did the festival circuit earlier this year and left a trail of nauseous, fainting audience members in its wake.

The French body horror film certainly isn’t for the faint of heart, but it’s certainly original. Titane follows a young woman who has a titanium plate fitted in her head after an accident and finds herself with murder on the brain and lust in her heart for… a car???

You have to see it to believe it and now you can on Binge.

Scream (2022)

2022’s Scream (aka Scream 5) was a revitalisation of the classic slasher franchise, bringing in a bunch of new teen suspects who are hunted by a mystery killer in a Ghostface mask. The trio of originals, Courtney Cox, Neve Campbell and David Arquette also returned for more, but will this be their last outing?

The Northman

Gritty and ultra-violent, The Northman is the story of Amleth, a Viking out to avenge the death of his father. The movie is based on the Norse tale that inspired Shakespeare’s Hamlet, but despite the familiar story, it always finds ways to surprise you.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.