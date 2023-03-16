The Best NBN 50 Deals, if You’re Looking for a Fast Bargain

NBN 50 plans offer the right balance of speed and value for so many Aussies, it’s little surprise that it continues to be the most popular NBN speed tier.

According to the ACCC’s most recent report on Australia’s broadband landscape, NBN 50 connections currently account for around 53% of households. However, going with what’s popular doesn’t necessarily mean you have to pay more.

$75 is about the average for a full-price NBN 50 plan, but if you’re looking to sign up for a new one and you know where to look you pretty quickly find a few ways to save your money. Here’s a snapshot of the best NBN 50 deals running this month.

The first plan worth calling out here is Dodo’s NBN 50 unlimited plan. Although this particular plan is technically beaten out on pricing by our second-place pick below, the difference between the two is a matter of cents rather than dollars and it doesn’t tell the whole story.

Rather than pay the usual $75 per month for this particular plan, you’re only paying $53.85 per month. That discounted rate will stick for the first six months, and those in NSW or Victoria can save a further $10 per month if they already get either their electricity or gas from Dodo.

This deal expires on the 26th of April, 2023. For those who already have a relationship with the provider, it’s easily the best value deal going this month.

For everyone else, there’s Exetel’s Extra Value NBN 50 plan. This plan is currently the cheapest NBN 50 plan in our database, so long as you sign up before the 31st of March and use the code WOEX2023 at checkout. If you do so, you’ll be able to get this internet plan for $53.50 per month for the first six months. After that, the cost of keeping this particular plan jumps up to the regular price of $74.95.

While the discounted price is the drawcard here, this plan also comes with five Speed Boost days per month. These allow you to temporarily bump your connection speed up from what you usually get from Exetel’s NBN 50 plan to what you could be getting from its NBN 100 internet plan. Unused speed boost days roll over up to thirty days. You can also toss in an unlimited Home Phone (VoIP) connection for an extra $10 per month if you need it.

If you’re happy to pay a little bit more now and save some money in the long run, then SpinTel’s NBN 50 plan is another good option. Right now, this plan will cost you $54 per month for your first six months and then $64.95 for each month following the promo period.

As a reminder: these plans are all contract-free. That means you’re free to shop around and swap to a new provider once your discount ends. Doing this every six or so months is the way to go if you want to keep the cost of your monthly internet bill as low as you can for as long as possible.

