Here’s When Aussies Can Stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Australian Swifties are eagerly awaiting the arrival of Taylor Swift on our shores over the next month, but the good news for those who missed out (or who want to relive the experience) is that that filmed concert experience, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, is coming to streaming very soon.

What is Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour?

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is a filmed version of Swift’s three-hour-long worldwide stadium tour that has been travelling since March last year.

It’s nothing new for the singer to release a concert movie, having done the same for nearly all of her worldwide tours, but with tickets for the Eras Tour being so difficult to get a hold of, this movie has meant a lot to Swifties who missed out.

The film isn’t an exact replica of the tour, with some songs being omitted and many of the transitions being cut for time, but it’s pretty close.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour released in cinemas in October last year and became available to rent or buy on VOD platforms in December.

Now, there’s word on how fans can watch the film on streaming.

When and where is the Eras Tour movie streaming?

Taylor Swift herself announced via her Instagram page that the Eras Tour movie had secured a streaming home – that being Disney+.

Disney+ is also home to Swift’s Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions documentary, so it’s not too unsurprising to see the artist teaming up with them again for the Eras Tour movie.

The movie will begin streaming on March 15, barely a month away!

What is new in Taylor’s Version?

One thing to note about the streaming release of Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is that it’s also receiving the subheading Taylor’s Version. This means that, yes, the movie is getting an extended version with five additional songs.

Swift’s IG post confirmed that her performance of ‘Cardigan’ from the show as well as four additional “secret songs” from the acoustic section will be included in the movie on Disney+.

Regardless of whether you scored tickets to the show or not, we’ll all be watching the Eras Tour soon enough.

Lead Image Credit: Disney+