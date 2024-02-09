All The Major Events Happening For Sydney Mardi Gras This Year

It’s almost that fabulous time of year again, friends. Mardi Gras season is upon us, and Sydney’s iconic celebration of LGBTQIA+ pride is on its way. Sydney’s Mardi Gras festival for 2024 is back again, so if you’re wondering how you can get involved, we’re here to help with insights on everything from floats to live stream details.

Here’s your guide to the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras events for the year:

The Mardi Gras Parade: When and where is it being held?

After a triumphant return last year, the Mardi Gras Parade for 2024 is officially back at its home of Oxford Street. Hell yeah!

On Saturday, March 2, between 6:00 pm and 11:00 pm, the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras will celebrate its 46th anniversary with a street parade to remember.

The theme for 2023 is Our Future, so start planning your outfits accordingly.

Which floats are appearing this year?

Image supplied: Mardi Gras Parade, live stream

Get excited, folks, because there are some 12,000 marchers and over 200 floats ready to deck out Oxford Street this year. Classic floats like Dykes on Bikes and the First Nations Community Float are set to return to the street in 2024, along with new, bigger and brighter Mardi Gras displays too.

Who will be performing at the event?

We’re still waiting to hear who will be performing throughout the Mardi Gras Parade. However, some big names have been confirmed for the after-party. The biggest name to pay attention to is Queen frontman, Adam Lambert. Other artists confirmed include CeCe Peniston, Ultra Naťe and Patrick Mason.

The party will begin at 10:00 pm, down the road from the parade route at the Hordern Pavilion in the Entertainment Quarter. You can find tickets here.

How to watch the Sydney Mardi Gras parade in 2024

Sydney Mardi Gras Parade live stream. Image Supplied

Mardi Gras has shared a breakdown of how to watch the parade and from where here. For information on the Mardi Gras accessible viewing area, click here.

If you aren’t able to attend the parade in person this year, however, don’t panic. You can still tune into the glamour and glory of it all by watching the Mardi Gras via live stream at home.

The ABC will be broadcasting the Sydney Mardi Gras Parade once again in 2024. You can catch the action on ABC live and iview from 7:30 pm, and you can follow along through the ABC Queer Instagram account too.

The broadcaster has secured Courtney Act and Mon Schafter as hosts of the show, with guests G Flip and Remy Hii set to appear throughout.

Fair Day

The parade may get the most attention, but there are plenty of other events happening throughout Sydney Mardi Gras (which begins on February 16, and through to March 3).

Another favourite is the annual Fair Day, which is free to attend and is held in Victoria Park. There are great stalls to visit, plenty of food trucks to eat at and a main stage that has a rotating door of excellent queer musicians to sing along to. It’s a vibe.

Mardi Gras Film Festival

Running parallel to the festivities is the Mardi Gras Film Festival, and there are some stellar films to celebrate this year. Queer Screen’s 31st film fest will run from March 1 to 11 and feature films celebrating LGBTQIA+ stories and talent from all around the world.

Some highlights this year include the premiere of British neo-noir thriller Femme starring Nathan Stewart (Misfits) and George MacKay (1917). Goran Stolevski’s (Of An Age) next film Housekeeping for Beginners will close the festival.

You can explore the full lineup of films here.

Happy Mardi Gras, friends!

This article on the Sydney Mardi Gras for 2024 has been updated since its original publish date.

Lead Image Credit: iStock