Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in March

If you thought you had enough to watch, boy, wait until you see what March has in store for our streaming services.
This month, we’re welcoming the new series from the Game of Thrones producers, 3 Body Problem, on Netflix; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour arrives on Disney+, and (likely Oscar-winner) Oppenheimer finally comes to streaming on Binge. March also heralds the Mardi Gras celebrations in Sydney, and to celebrate, PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION is airing a bunch of LGBTQIA+-focused content, including new series, My First Time.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in March 2024.
Table of contents
- What’s new on Netflix Australia in March
- What’s new on Stan in March?
- What’s new on Disney+ Australia in March?
- What’s streaming on Binge in March?
- What’s new on Prime Video Australia?
- What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in March?
- What’s streaming on Apple TV+ Australia in March?
- What’s streaming on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in March?
What’s new on Netflix Australia in March
March 1
- Aníkülápó: Rise of the Spectre
- Blood & Water – Season 4
- Furies
- Maamia Legal Hai
- Somebody Feed Phil – Season 7
- My Name is Loh Kiwan
- Spaceman
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack
March 3
- The Netflix Slam
- Zombieland: Double Tap
- Chappie
- Django Unchained
- The Equalizer 2
March 4
- Hot Wheels Let’s Race
March 5
- Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda
March 6
- Supersex
- Full Swing – Season 2
- The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping
March 7
- The Gentlemen
- The Signal
- Pokémon Horizons: The Series
March 8
- Blown Away – Season 4
- Damsel
March 9
- Queen of Tears
March 11
- Young Royals – Season 3
March 12
- Steve Treviño: Simple Man
- Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War
March 13
- Bandits
- Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is a Lie
March 14
- Girls5Eva – Season 3
- 24 Hours with Gaspar
- Art of Love
March 15
- Chicken Nugget
- Iron Reign
- Irish Wish
- Murder Mubarak
- The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare
March 16
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
March 18
- Young Royals Forever
March 19
- Forever Queens – Season 2
- Physical: 100 – Season 2
- Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership
March 21
- 3 Body Problem
March 22
- Buying Beverly Hills – Season 2
- SHIRLEY
- The Casagrandes Movie
March 25
- Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 9
- Grown Ups
March 26
- Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns
March 27
- The Believers
- Rest in Peace
- No Pressure
- Testament: The Story of Moses
- Uncharted
March 28
- Ronja the Robber’s Daughter – Part 1
March 29
- Is It Cake? – Season 3
- Heart of the Hunter
- The Beautiful Game
- The Wages of Fear
What’s new on Stan in March?
March 1
- BMF: Black Mafia Family – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Hightown – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Good Doctor – Season 6
- Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- Holmes and Watson
- Moneyball (2011)
March 2
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 16, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 16, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Megamind Rules! – Season 1, Part 1
- L.A. Confidential
March 3
- Paper Spiders
- The Hummingbird
- At The End of the Tunnel
March 4
- The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- The King is Dead!
- The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Seasons 1-2
- Drag Race España All Stars – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
March 5
- Days of Grace
- Burn All My Letters
March 6
- Ghosted: Love Gone Missing – Season 1-2
- Looking for Grace
March 7
- Eight Legged Freaks
- Alcarras
March 8
- Gray – Season 1
- For Your Consideration
March 9
- Brothers
- The Cabin in the Woods
March 10
- 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter
- Before, Now and Then
- Mia Madre (My Mother)
March 11
- Falcon Lake
March 12
- Blackball
- The Four
March 13
- Coherence
- Santiago of the Seas: Pirate Treasure Playoff
- Ex on the Beach (US) – Seasons 1-3
March 14
- Population 11 – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Once Were Warriors
- Bubble Guppies – Season 5
March 15
- Good Kill
- The Murder of Lyn Dawson – Season 1
- The Peacock
March 16
- A River Runs Through It
March 17
- Ruby’s Choice
- Someone Who Takes Care of Me
March 18
- Shayda
- The Legend of Barney Thomson
- Santiago of the Seas Pirate Play Along Adventure
March 19
- A Dog’s Way Home
- Welcome Back, Mr. President
- Wildland
March 20
- Intervention – Seasons 18-19
- It’s All About Karma
March 21
- Platform 7 – Season 1
- Ten Empty
- Couples Therapy For Cheaters
March 22
- Danger Force – Seasons 1-2
- Teen Mom 2 – Seasons 10-11
- Truth
March 23
- Vanity Fair (2004)
March 24
- Revealed: How to Poison A Planet
- The Double
- Master Cheng (A Spice for Life)
March 25
- Footloose (2011)
- La Vie En Rose
March 26
- Avarice
- Sisi & I
- Two Irenes
March 27
- Are You The One? – Season 8
- Safe
- Blessed Madness
March 28
- Windcatcher
- The Infiltrator
- Blue’s Big City Adventure
- Blue’s Clues & You – Season 1
- The Hills: New Beginnings – Seasons 1-2
March 29
- An Unfinished Life
March 30
- Fright Krewe – Season 1, Episodes 11-20
- Triple 9
March 31
- The Intouchables (2011)
- Last Dragon Master
What’s new on Disney+ Australia in March?
March 1
- Wonderful World – Season 1
March 5
- Queens
March 6
- Extraordinary – Season 2
- Chrissy & Dave Dine Out – Season 1
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh – Season 1
March 13
- Not Dead Yet – Season 2
- Will Trent – Season 2
- Breeders – Season 4
March 15
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)
- Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story
- Coppola: The Agent – Season 1
March 21
- Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told
March 27
- BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes – Season 7
- Morphie and the Magic Pets – Season 1
March 28
- Grey’s Anatomy – Season 20
- X-Men ’97 (2024)
- Station 19 – Season 7
March 29
- Renegade Nell
- Madu
March 30
- Spermworld
What’s streaming on Binge in March?
March 1
- M*A*S*H: The Comedy that Changed Television
- Summer House – Season 8, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Law & Order – Season 23, Episodes 6-7 (new episodes weekly)
- Law & Order TorontoL Criminal Intent – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby – Season 5
- London Kills – Season 1
- Yes Minister – Seasons 1-3
- Top Ten Treasures of Egypt – Season 1
- Top Ten Treasures Egyptian Mummies – Season 1
- Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 206 (daily episodes)
- The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 171 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9881 (daily episodes)
- Coronation Street – Episode 11182 (daily episodes)
- Lone Wolf
- Ladies in Black
- The Dilemma
- The Big Dog
March 2
- Real Time with Bill Maher – Season 22, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- S.W.A.T. – Season 7, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Cat Person
March 3
- Strip – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Cobra – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Alcarras
- Moneyball
- Little Children
March 4
- The Regime – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Belgravia: The Next Chapter – Season 1, Finale
- Call the Midwife – Season 13, Finale
- Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 12, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Grimsburg – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Saturday Night Live – Season 49, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Krapopolis – Season 1, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Death in Paradise – Season 13, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great North – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Oprah and The Colour Purple Journey
- Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 155-164
- Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 10, finale
- Deadliest Catch – Season 19
- Deadliest Catch Special – Season 19
- Eastenders – Episode 6851
- Alcarras
- Little Children
March 5
- Mary & George – Season 1, Episode 1
- Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 8, Finale
- Below Deck – Season 11, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 2
- Rescue USA – Season 1
- The Way Home – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Naked Attraction – Seasons 1-5
- The Great Kiwi Bake Off – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Changing Planet – Season 1
- Jude
- Bulletproof
March 6
- The Cleaning Lady – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip – Season 3B, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 19, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Vanderpump Rules – Season 11, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Afterburn – Season 25, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Forged in Fire – Season 10, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- High Country Farm – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 4
- 8 Out of 10 Cat Does Countdown – Season 15, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- 24 Hour Baby Hospital – Season 3
- Dirty Old Cars – Season 1
- Revolution on Canvas
- Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 158 (daily episodes)
- Blood Work
- The World According to Garp
March 7
- Animal Control – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Feud: Capote vs The Swans – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 13, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)
- Allegiance – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- 90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D. – Season 11, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 5
- House of Ali – Season 1
- Beyond Skinwalker Ranch – Season 1
- Best in Show
- The Land Before Time
- Captain Corelli’s Mandolin
March 8
- Sell This House – Season 10
- Unseen
- Identity Thief
- About Schmidt
- Endless Love (2014)
March 11
- Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 165-174
- Naked and Afraid: Solo – Season 1
- Booked: First Day In – Season 1
- John Farnham: Finding the Voice
March 12
- The Garden: Commune or Cult – Season 1
- The Chocolate Queen – Season 4
- Sisi
March 13
- On The Case – Season 11
- Say Yes to the Dress With Tan France – Season 1
- Million Pound Pawn – Season 2
- Secrets of the Jurassic Dinosaurs – Season 1
- The Flash
- Miracle Club
March 14
- Apples Never Fall – Season 1
- The Girls on the Bus – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Justice USA – Season 1
- To Wong Foo Thanks For Everything, Julia Newmar
March 15
- The Royle Family – Season 1
- Asteroid City
- Made in Dagenham
- My Neighbour Adolf
March 16
- Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World
- A Quiet Place
- Aristotle and Dante Discover The Secrets of the Universe
March 17
- The Graham Norton Show – Season 31, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Ramy Youssef: More Feelings
- Everybody Loves Jeanne
March 18
- Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 175-184
- Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera – Season 7
- Queens of the Mystery – Season 1
March 19
- High Country – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- My 600lb Life – Season 9, Episodes 9-22
- Clean it, Fix It – Season 2
- Britain by Steam: Full Steam Ahead – Season 1
- Primal Fear
- Operation Petticoat
March 20
- The Reckoning – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Great Canal Journeys – Season 8
- I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant – Season 4
- The Detectives – Season 3
- Cops – Season 27
March 21
- Top Chef – Season 21, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Tiny House Australia – Season 4
- Tommy Boy
- Dave (1993)
March 22
- 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 4
- The Royle Family – Season 2
- Would I Lie To You? – Season 12
- The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – Season 4
- Strays
- Oppenheimer
- In The Heights
March 23
- James Brown: Say it Out Loud – Season 1
- Everything In Between
- With Six You Get An Eggroll
- There’s Something in The Barn
March 24
- The Real Housewives of Johannesburg – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
March 25
- Celebrity Jeopard – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 185-194
- Paranormal Survivor – Season 4-5
March 26
- Gumbo Coalition
- Hotel Paranormal – Season 2
- The Madame Blanc Mysteries – Season 1
- Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism
March 27
- 24 Hours In Police Custody – Season 5, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Fletcher’s Family Farm – Season 1
- Whale Nation
March 28
- #textmewhenyougethome – Season 1
- The Royle Family – Season 3
- God Save Texas – Season 1
- Dark Marvels – Season 1
- Sell This House – Season 11
- The Equalizer 3
March 29
- Hospital – Season 5
- Abandoned Engineering – Season 10
- Grown Ups 2
March 30
- Retribution
March 31
- Mecha Builders – Season 1, Episode 114-120, 122, 123, 125
- Silent Night (2023)
- The Crime is Mine
- Inspector Sun and The Curse of the Black Widow
What’s new on Prime Video Australia?
March 1
- Chicago PD – Season 5-6
- Law & Order SVU – Season 19-20
- Jaque Mate
March 3
- The Miracle Club
March 7
- Ricky Stanicky
March 8
- Beautiful Wedding
March 14
- Invincible – Season 2 (new episodes)
- Frida: A Self Portrait
March 15
- Beacon 23 – Season 1
- Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret
March 21
- Road House (2024)
March 22
- Davey & Jonesie’s Locker – Season 1
- My Lovely Yokai Girlfriend – Season 1
March 26
- Tig Notaro: Hello Again – Season 1
March 28
- American Rust: Broken Justice
- The Baxter – Season 1-3
- Ourika – Season 1
- Hope on the Street – Season 1
March 29
- The Boys in the Boat
March 30
- Retribution
Start watching on Prime Video.
What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in March?
March 7
- The Thundermans Return
- Unseen
March 13
- SpongeBob SquarePants – Season 14
- Baby Shark’s Big Show! – Season 2
March 14
- Little Wing
March 15
- Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
March 20
- Celebrity Ex On The Beach – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- That Girl Lay Lay – Season 2
March 24
- Ferrari
March 28
- LL Cool J Presents: Rock The Bells
March 29
- A Gentleman In Moscow (new episodes weekly)
What’s streaming on Apple TV+ Australia in March?
March 1
- Napoleon
- The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin
March 8
- The Reluctant Traveller With Eugene Levy – Season 2
March 15
- Manhunt
March 20
- Palm Royale
March 29
- STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces
- Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Season 2
What’s streaming on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in March?
Did you know our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has a TV channel now? Well, it does, and it’s streaming good stuff 24/7 for free on 9Now. Just to give you a taste, here are some of the new things hitting PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in March.
March 2
- Two Queers Comedy Festival (feat. sets from Nina Oyama, Jenna Suffern, Lou Wall & Brendan Hancock)
March 3
- My First Time
March 6
- Beauty Queen and Single
Watch all this and more for free on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION live or on demand.
