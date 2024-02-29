Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in March

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you thought you had enough to watch, boy, wait until you see what March has in store for our streaming services.

This month, we’re welcoming the new series from the Game of Thrones producers, 3 Body Problem, on Netflix; Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour arrives on Disney+, and (likely Oscar-winner) Oppenheimer finally comes to streaming on Binge. March also heralds the Mardi Gras celebrations in Sydney, and to celebrate, PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION is airing a bunch of LGBTQIA+-focused content, including new series, My First Time.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in March 2024.

What’s new on Netflix Australia in March

Damsel (Image: Netflix). Streaming March

March 1

Aníkülápó: Rise of the Spectre

Blood & Water – Season 4

Furies

Maamia Legal Hai

Somebody Feed Phil – Season 7

My Name is Loh Kiwan

Spaceman

You Are Not Alone: Fighting the Wolf Pack

March 3

The Netflix Slam

Zombieland: Double Tap

Chappie

Django Unchained

The Equalizer 2

March 4

Hot Wheels Let’s Race

March 5

Hannah Gadsby’s Gender Agenda

March 6

Supersex

Full Swing – Season 2

The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping

March 7

The Gentlemen

The Signal

Pokémon Horizons: The Series

March 8

Blown Away – Season 4

Damsel

March 9

Queen of Tears

March 11

Young Royals – Season 3

March 12

Steve Treviño: Simple Man

Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War

March 13

Bandits

Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is a Lie

March 14

Girls5Eva – Season 3

24 Hours with Gaspar

Art of Love

March 15

Chicken Nugget

Iron Reign

Irish Wish

Murder Mubarak

The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare

March 16

Spider-Man: No Way Home

March 18

Young Royals Forever

March 19

Forever Queens – Season 2

Physical: 100 – Season 2

Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership

March 21

3 Body Problem

March 22

Buying Beverly Hills – Season 2

SHIRLEY

The Casagrandes Movie

March 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse – Season 9

Grown Ups

March 26

Dave Attell: Hot Cross Buns

March 27

The Believers

Rest in Peace

No Pressure

Testament: The Story of Moses

Uncharted

March 28

Ronja the Robber’s Daughter – Part 1

March 29

Is It Cake? – Season 3

Heart of the Hunter

The Beautiful Game

The Wages of Fear

What’s new on Stan in March?

Population 11 (Image: Stan). Streaming March

March 1

BMF: Black Mafia Family – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Hightown – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Good Doctor – Season 6

Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween

Holmes and Watson

Moneyball (2011)

March 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 16, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 16, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Megamind Rules! – Season 1, Part 1

L.A. Confidential

March 3

Paper Spiders

The Hummingbird

At The End of the Tunnel

March 4

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

The King is Dead!

The Heroic Quest of the Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Seasons 1-2

Drag Race España All Stars – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

March 5

Days of Grace

Burn All My Letters

March 6

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing – Season 1-2

Looking for Grace

March 7

Eight Legged Freaks

Alcarras

March 8

Gray – Season 1

For Your Consideration

March 9

Brothers

The Cabin in the Woods

March 10

47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter

Before, Now and Then

Mia Madre (My Mother)

March 11

Falcon Lake

March 12

Blackball

The Four

March 13

Coherence

Santiago of the Seas: Pirate Treasure Playoff

Ex on the Beach (US) – Seasons 1-3

March 14

Population 11 – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Once Were Warriors

Bubble Guppies – Season 5

March 15

Good Kill

The Murder of Lyn Dawson – Season 1

The Peacock

March 16

A River Runs Through It

March 17

Ruby’s Choice

Someone Who Takes Care of Me

March 18

Shayda

The Legend of Barney Thomson

Santiago of the Seas Pirate Play Along Adventure

March 19

A Dog’s Way Home

Welcome Back, Mr. President

Wildland

March 20

Intervention – Seasons 18-19

It’s All About Karma

March 21

Platform 7 – Season 1

Ten Empty

Couples Therapy For Cheaters

March 22

Danger Force – Seasons 1-2

Teen Mom 2 – Seasons 10-11

Truth

March 23

Vanity Fair (2004)

March 24

Revealed: How to Poison A Planet

The Double

Master Cheng (A Spice for Life)

March 25

Footloose (2011)

La Vie En Rose

March 26

Avarice

Sisi & I

Two Irenes

March 27

Are You The One? – Season 8

Safe

Blessed Madness

March 28

Windcatcher

The Infiltrator

Blue’s Big City Adventure

Blue’s Clues & You – Season 1

The Hills: New Beginnings – Seasons 1-2

March 29

An Unfinished Life

March 30

Fright Krewe – Season 1, Episodes 11-20

Triple 9

March 31

The Intouchables (2011)

Last Dragon Master

What’s new on Disney+ Australia in March?

Extraordinary (Image: Disney). Streaming March

March 1

Wonderful World – Season 1

March 5

Queens

March 6

Extraordinary – Season 2

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out – Season 1

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh – Season 1

March 13

Not Dead Yet – Season 2

Will Trent – Season 2

Breeders – Season 4

March 15

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)

Sacred Soil: The Piney Woods School Story

Coppola: The Agent – Season 1

March 21

Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told

March 27

BUNK’D: Learning the Ropes – Season 7

Morphie and the Magic Pets – Season 1

March 28

Grey’s Anatomy – Season 20

X-Men ’97 (2024)

Station 19 – Season 7

March 29

Renegade Nell

Madu

March 30

Spermworld

What’s streaming on Binge in March?

Apples Never Fall (Image: NBC Universal). Streaming March

March 1

M*A*S*H: The Comedy that Changed Television

Summer House – Season 8, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Law & Order – Season 23, Episodes 6-7 (new episodes weekly)

Law & Order TorontoL Criminal Intent – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Amazing Hotels: Life Beyond The Lobby – Season 5

London Kills – Season 1

Yes Minister – Seasons 1-3

Top Ten Treasures of Egypt – Season 1

Top Ten Treasures Egyptian Mummies – Season 1

Days of Our Lives – Season 59, Episode 206 (daily episodes)

The Young & The Restless – Season 52, Episode 171 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9881 (daily episodes)

Coronation Street – Episode 11182 (daily episodes)

Lone Wolf

Ladies in Black

The Dilemma

The Big Dog

March 2

Real Time with Bill Maher – Season 22, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

S.W.A.T. – Season 7, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Cat Person

March 3

Strip – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Cobra – Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Alcarras

Moneyball

Little Children

March 4

The Regime – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Belgravia: The Next Chapter – Season 1, Finale

Call the Midwife – Season 13, Finale

Curb Your Enthusiasm – Season 12, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Grimsburg – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Saturday Night Live – Season 49, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Krapopolis – Season 1, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Death in Paradise – Season 13, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 8, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

The Great North – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Oprah and The Colour Purple Journey

Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 155-164

Married to Medicine Atlanta – Season 10, finale

Deadliest Catch – Season 19

Deadliest Catch Special – Season 19

Eastenders – Episode 6851

Alcarras

Little Children

March 5

Mary & George – Season 1, Episode 1

Bake Off: The Professionals – Season 8, Finale

Below Deck – Season 11, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 2

Rescue USA – Season 1

The Way Home – Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Naked Attraction – Seasons 1-5

The Great Kiwi Bake Off – Season 4, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Changing Planet – Season 1

Jude

Bulletproof

March 6

The Cleaning Lady – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Gordon, Gino and Fred’s Road Trip – Season 3B, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox Australia – Season 19, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Vanderpump Rules – Season 11, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Afterburn – Season 25, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Forged in Fire – Season 10, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

High Country Farm – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 4

8 Out of 10 Cat Does Countdown – Season 15, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

24 Hour Baby Hospital – Season 3

Dirty Old Cars – Season 1

Revolution on Canvas

Jeopardy! – Season 39, Episode 158 (daily episodes)

Blood Work

The World According to Garp

March 7

Animal Control – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Feud: Capote vs The Swans – Season 2, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 13, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)

Allegiance – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D. – Season 11, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Season 5

House of Ali – Season 1

Beyond Skinwalker Ranch – Season 1

Best in Show

The Land Before Time

Captain Corelli’s Mandolin

March 8

Sell This House – Season 10

Unseen

Identity Thief

About Schmidt

Endless Love (2014)

March 11

Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 165-174

Naked and Afraid: Solo – Season 1

Booked: First Day In – Season 1

John Farnham: Finding the Voice

March 12

The Garden: Commune or Cult – Season 1

The Chocolate Queen – Season 4

Sisi

March 13

On The Case – Season 11

Say Yes to the Dress With Tan France – Season 1

Million Pound Pawn – Season 2

Secrets of the Jurassic Dinosaurs – Season 1

The Flash

Miracle Club

March 14

Apples Never Fall – Season 1

The Girls on the Bus – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Justice USA – Season 1

To Wong Foo Thanks For Everything, Julia Newmar

March 15

The Royle Family – Season 1

Asteroid City

Made in Dagenham

My Neighbour Adolf

March 16

Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World

A Quiet Place

Aristotle and Dante Discover The Secrets of the Universe

March 17

The Graham Norton Show – Season 31, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Ramy Youssef: More Feelings

Everybody Loves Jeanne

March 18

Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 175-184

Unbelievable Moments Caught on Camera – Season 7

Queens of the Mystery – Season 1

March 19

High Country – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

My 600lb Life – Season 9, Episodes 9-22

Clean it, Fix It – Season 2

Britain by Steam: Full Steam Ahead – Season 1

Primal Fear

Operation Petticoat

March 20

The Reckoning – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Great Canal Journeys – Season 8

I Didn’t Know I Was Pregnant – Season 4

The Detectives – Season 3

Cops – Season 27

March 21

Top Chef – Season 21, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Tiny House Australia – Season 4

Tommy Boy

Dave (1993)

March 22

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 4

The Royle Family – Season 2

Would I Lie To You? – Season 12

The Secret of Skinwalker Ranch – Season 4

Strays

Oppenheimer

In The Heights

March 23

James Brown: Say it Out Loud – Season 1

Everything In Between

With Six You Get An Eggroll

There’s Something in The Barn

March 24

The Real Housewives of Johannesburg – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

March 25

Celebrity Jeopard – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Judge Judy – Season 25, Episodes 185-194

Paranormal Survivor – Season 4-5

March 26

Gumbo Coalition

Hotel Paranormal – Season 2

The Madame Blanc Mysteries – Season 1

Godless: The Eastfield Exorcism

March 27

24 Hours In Police Custody – Season 5, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Fletcher’s Family Farm – Season 1

Whale Nation

March 28

#textmewhenyougethome – Season 1

The Royle Family – Season 3

God Save Texas – Season 1

Dark Marvels – Season 1

Sell This House – Season 11

The Equalizer 3

March 29

Hospital – Season 5

Abandoned Engineering – Season 10

Grown Ups 2

March 30

Retribution

March 31

Mecha Builders – Season 1, Episode 114-120, 122, 123, 125

Silent Night (2023)

The Crime is Mine

Inspector Sun and The Curse of the Black Widow

What’s new on Prime Video Australia?

Ricky Stanicky (Image: Prime Video). Streaming March

March 1

Chicago PD – Season 5-6

Law & Order SVU – Season 19-20

Jaque Mate

March 3

The Miracle Club

March 7

Ricky Stanicky

March 8

Beautiful Wedding

March 14

Invincible – Season 2 (new episodes)

Frida: A Self Portrait

March 15

Beacon 23 – Season 1

Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret

March 21

Road House (2024)

March 22

Davey & Jonesie’s Locker – Season 1

My Lovely Yokai Girlfriend – Season 1

March 26

Tig Notaro: Hello Again – Season 1

March 28

American Rust: Broken Justice

The Baxter – Season 1-3

Ourika – Season 1

Hope on the Street – Season 1

March 29

The Boys in the Boat

March 30

Retribution

What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in March?

Ferrari – Image: Paramount. Streaming March

March 7

The Thundermans Return

Unseen

March 13

SpongeBob SquarePants – Season 14

Baby Shark’s Big Show! – Season 2

March 14

Little Wing

March 15

Teen Mom: Family Reunion – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

March 20

Celebrity Ex On The Beach – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

That Girl Lay Lay – Season 2

March 24

Ferrari

March 28

LL Cool J Presents: Rock The Bells

March 29

A Gentleman In Moscow (new episodes weekly)

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ Australia in March?

Palm Royle (Apple TV+). Streaming March

March 1

Napoleon

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin

March 8

The Reluctant Traveller With Eugene Levy – Season 2

March 15

Manhunt

March 20

Palm Royale

March 29

STEVE! (martin) a documentary in 2 pieces

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock – Season 2

Streaming March

What’s streaming on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in March?

Did you know our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has a TV channel now? Well, it does, and it’s streaming good stuff 24/7 for free on 9Now. Just to give you a taste, here are some of the new things hitting PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in March.

March 2

Two Queers Comedy Festival (feat. sets from Nina Oyama, Jenna Suffern, Lou Wall & Brendan Hancock)

March 3

My First Time

March 6

Beauty Queen and Single

As you can see, there’s plenty to watch this month, particularly as we head into awards season. If you need a reminder, here’s what was released in February.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.