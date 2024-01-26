Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in February

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We’re already a month into 2024 and the streaming outlook is bright.

In February we have Netflix’s live-action remake of the Nickelodeon classic Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Walking Dead is back on Stan with the spin-off The Ones Who Live and there’s a bunch of fresh movies across our streaming services, including Bottoms, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and The Marvels.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in February 2024.

Binge and Apple TV+’s February releases will be added to this list when available.

What’s new on Netflix Australia in February

Image: John Staub/Netflix

February 2

Let’s Talk about CHU

Orion and the Dark

Despicable Me 3

Home Alone

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

February 5

Doe & Friends in Oz

February 7

Love Never Dies Poland – Season 2, Part 2

Raël: The Alien Prophet

Luz: The Light of the Heart

The Devil Wears Prada

February 8

One Day

February 9

Alpha Males – Season 2

A Killer Paradox

Ashes

Bhakshak

Lover, Stalker Killer

February 13

Kill Me If You Dare

Taylor Tomlinson: Have it All

Sunderland ‘Til I Die – Season 3

February 14

Good Morning, Veronica – Season 3

Love is Blind – Season 6

A Soweto Love Story

Players

The Heartbreak Agency

February 15

House of Ninjas

AlRawabi School for Girls – Season 2

Ready, Set, Love

The Vince Staples Show

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel

Love, Simon

Killing Eve – Seasons 1-4

NCIS – Seasons 10-14

February 16

Comedy Chaos

The Abyss

Einstein and the Bomb

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Eddie’s Lil’ Homies – Season 1

February 19

Rhythm + Flow Italy

February 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out

She’s The Man

February 21

Can I Tell You A Secret?

February 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender

February 23

Mea Culpa

Through My Window: Looking at You

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 6

February 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

February 28

The Mire: Millennium

Code 8 Part II

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders

February 29

A Round of Applause

What’s new on Stan in February?

Image: Stan

February 1

Wahlburgers – Seasons 1-5

Power Rangers Samurai – Season 1

Power Rangers Super Samurai – Season 1

The Next Step – Season 8

February 2

Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Hightown – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Thirteen (2003)

Robuste

February 3

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 16, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 16, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Peppermint

The Boy Who Cried Werewolf

February 4

The World’s Fastest Indian

Prayers For The Stolen

February 5

Dora’s Birthday Adventure

Two Heads Creek

Drag Race España All Stars – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

February 6

Jules

Alvin Purple

Alvin Rides Again

February 7

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Gross Misconduct

One Fine Morning

February 8

The Other Mrs Jordan – Season 1

Transformers Earthspark – Season 1, Part 1

Geordie Shore – Seasons 19-23

February 9

The Flash – Season 9

Sam & Cat – Season 1

My Father’s Mexican Wedding

February 10

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Descent

The Descent: Part 2

February 11

A Walk to Remember

The Invisible Witness

February 12

The Walking Dead: The Return

Convict

Dora’s World Adventure

Other People’s Children

February 13

Cherry

My Own Good

February 14

Amelie

Women on Death Row – Season 1

February 15

The Man Who Fell To Earth – Season 1

Million Dollar Baby

The Te$t

February 16

Three Women – Season 1

Good Night and Good Luck

Spongebob Squarepants – Season 12

February 17

The Tree of Life

Snow Day (2022)

February 18

The Black Dahlia

The Founder

The Land of Short Sentences

February 19

Dora’s Fairytale Adventure

One Day All This Will Be Yours

Spider (Arana)

February 20

Breaking Habits

The Champion

The Assassin

February 21

Utopia – Season 5

How To Be A Good Wife

Red Nights

February 22

The Wallabies: Inside World Cup 2023 – Season 1

One Tree Hill – Seasons 1-9

The Wife

Blaze and the Monster Machines – Seasons 5-6

February 23

Scary Girl

For Heaven’s Sake – Season 1

The Lucky One

Honey (2013)

February 24

Death at a Funeral (2007)

Crime Wave

February 25

Freedom is Beautiful

Any Day Now

February 26

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Last Chance Harvey

Dora’s Pirate Adventure

February 27

Maggie Moores

Appearances

Killers

February 28

Anna Karenina

Catfish: The TV Show – Seasons 5-6

February 29

An American Haunting

The Thundermans – Season 1-4

Normandy Nude

What’s new on Disney+ Australia in February?

Image: Disney

February 2

Self

Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez – Season 1

Genius: MLK/ X

February 5

Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold – Season 1

February 7

The Marvels

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of The Marvels

Dino Ranch – Season 3

February 9

Suncoast

The Mission

February 14

The Space Race

February 16

Life & Beth – Season 2

Cypher

February 21

Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Season 2

Air Crash Investigation – Season 8

Car SOS – Seasons 8-9

February 27

Shōgun – Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

February 28

Iwaju

Death in the Dorms – Season 2

Everything is Fine – Season 1

February 29

Me Hereafter – Season 1

What’s new on Prime Video Australia in February?

Image: Prime Video

February 1

In The Land of Saints and Sinners

Fast & Furious

Fast & Furious 6

Furious 7

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

Gunpowder Milkshake

February 2

Mr and Mrs Smith – Season 1

February 3

Diamond Doves at RWE

February 6

Bottoms

The New Boy

Den of Thieves

February 8

Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story

February 9

Upgraded

Silent Service – Season 1

February 10

Colombiana

RWE at YNG Dreamerz

February 12

Pensati Sexy

February 13

Five Blind Dates

You Hurt My Feelings

Bad Moms

Bad Moms 2

February 14

Love Storiyaan

The Voices

Two Night Stand

February 16

This Is Me…Now: A Love Story

Mission Start AB – Season 1

February 17

Blue Checks at City Reapers

February 19

Giannis: The Marvelous Journey

February 20

The Teddy Teclebrhan Show

Triple 9

February 23

The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional – Season 1

February 27

American Fiction

Life, Itself

February 28

Dead in the Water

February 29

Reina Roja – Season 1

The Equalizer 3

What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in February?

Image: Paramount

February 1

Kickin’ It – Season 1

A Bloody Luck Day

February 4

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

February 8

Halo – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

February 10

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 7 (new episodes weekly)

February 12

Dora: Say Hola to Adventure!

February 13

NCIS – Season 21 (new episodes weekly)

NCIS: Hawai’i – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Neighbourhood – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)

Willie Nelson & Family

February 14

FBI – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)

FBI: International – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

FBI: Most Wanted – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)

February 15

100 Days to Indy

February 16

Ghost – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

So Help Me Todd – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

February 17

Blue Bloods – Season 14, Part 1 (new episodes weekly)

Fire Country – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

February 22

The Family Stallone – Season 2

February 27

Big Nate – Season 2B (new episodes daily)

February 28

Rock Paper Scissors

As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial

What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in February?

Did you know our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has a TV channel now? Well, it does, and it’s streaming good stuff 24/7 for free on 9Now. Just to give you a taste, here are some of the new things hitting PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in February.

February 13

Champaign ILL

February 25

Jackie Chan Adventures

Spectacular Spider-Man

Raven

As you can see there’s plenty to watch this month, particularly as we head into awards season. If you need a reminder here’s what was released in January.

