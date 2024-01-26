Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in February

We’re already a month into 2024 and the streaming outlook is bright.
In February we have Netflix’s live-action remake of the Nickelodeon classic Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Walking Dead is back on Stan with the spin-off The Ones Who Live and there’s a bunch of fresh movies across our streaming services, including Bottoms, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts and The Marvels.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+, Prime Video and PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in February 2024.
Binge and Apple TV+’s February releases will be added to this list when available.
Table of Contents
What’s new on Netflix Australia in February?
What’s new on Stan in February?
What’s new on Disney+ Australia in February?
What’s new on Prime Video Australia in February?
What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in February?
What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in February?
What’s new on Netflix Australia in February
February 2
- Let’s Talk about CHU
- Orion and the Dark
- Despicable Me 3
- Home Alone
- Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
February 5
- Doe & Friends in Oz
February 7
- Love Never Dies Poland – Season 2, Part 2
- Raël: The Alien Prophet
- Luz: The Light of the Heart
- The Devil Wears Prada
February 8
- One Day
February 9
- Alpha Males – Season 2
- A Killer Paradox
- Ashes
- Bhakshak
- Lover, Stalker Killer
February 13
- Kill Me If You Dare
- Taylor Tomlinson: Have it All
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die – Season 3
February 14
- Good Morning, Veronica – Season 3
- Love is Blind – Season 6
- A Soweto Love Story
- Players
- The Heartbreak Agency
February 15
- House of Ninjas
- AlRawabi School for Girls – Season 2
- Ready, Set, Love
- The Vince Staples Show
- Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel
- Love, Simon
- Killing Eve – Seasons 1-4
- NCIS – Seasons 10-14
February 16
- Comedy Chaos
- The Abyss
- Einstein and the Bomb
- Venom: Let There Be Carnage
- Eddie’s Lil’ Homies – Season 1
February 19
- Rhythm + Flow Italy
February 20
- Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out
- She’s The Man
February 21
- Can I Tell You A Secret?
February 22
- Avatar: The Last Airbender
February 23
- Mea Culpa
- Through My Window: Looking at You
- Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 6
February 24
- The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
February 28
- The Mire: Millennium
- Code 8 Part II
- American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders
February 29
- A Round of Applause
What’s new on Stan in February?
February 1
- Wahlburgers – Seasons 1-5
- Power Rangers Samurai – Season 1
- Power Rangers Super Samurai – Season 1
- The Next Step – Season 8
February 2
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Hightown – Season 3, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Thirteen (2003)
- Robuste
February 3
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Season 16, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked – Season 16, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Peppermint
- The Boy Who Cried Werewolf
February 4
- The World’s Fastest Indian
- Prayers For The Stolen
February 5
- Dora’s Birthday Adventure
- Two Heads Creek
- Drag Race España All Stars – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
February 6
- Jules
- Alvin Purple
- Alvin Rides Again
February 7
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- Gross Misconduct
- One Fine Morning
February 8
- The Other Mrs Jordan – Season 1
- Transformers Earthspark – Season 1, Part 1
- Geordie Shore – Seasons 19-23
February 9
- The Flash – Season 9
- Sam & Cat – Season 1
- My Father’s Mexican Wedding
February 10
- RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Descent
- The Descent: Part 2
February 11
- A Walk to Remember
- The Invisible Witness
February 12
- The Walking Dead: The Return
- Convict
- Dora’s World Adventure
- Other People’s Children
February 13
- Cherry
- My Own Good
February 14
- Amelie
- Women on Death Row – Season 1
February 15
- The Man Who Fell To Earth – Season 1
- Million Dollar Baby
- The Te$t
February 16
- Three Women – Season 1
- Good Night and Good Luck
- Spongebob Squarepants – Season 12
February 17
- The Tree of Life
- Snow Day (2022)
February 18
- The Black Dahlia
- The Founder
- The Land of Short Sentences
February 19
- Dora’s Fairytale Adventure
- One Day All This Will Be Yours
- Spider (Arana)
February 20
- Breaking Habits
- The Champion
- The Assassin
February 21
- Utopia – Season 5
- How To Be A Good Wife
- Red Nights
February 22
- The Wallabies: Inside World Cup 2023 – Season 1
- One Tree Hill – Seasons 1-9
- The Wife
- Blaze and the Monster Machines – Seasons 5-6
February 23
- Scary Girl
- For Heaven’s Sake – Season 1
- The Lucky One
- Honey (2013)
February 24
- Death at a Funeral (2007)
- Crime Wave
February 25
- Freedom is Beautiful
- Any Day Now
February 26
- The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Chance Harvey
- Dora’s Pirate Adventure
February 27
- Maggie Moores
- Appearances
- Killers
February 28
- Anna Karenina
- Catfish: The TV Show – Seasons 5-6
February 29
- An American Haunting
- The Thundermans – Season 1-4
- Normandy Nude
What’s new on Disney+ Australia in February?
February 2
- Self
- Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez – Season 1
- Genius: MLK/ X
February 5
- Arctic Ascent with Alex Honnold – Season 1
February 7
- The Marvels
- Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of The Marvels
- Dino Ranch – Season 3
February 9
- Suncoast
- The Mission
February 14
- The Space Race
February 16
- Life & Beth – Season 2
- Cypher
February 21
- Star Wars: The Bad Batch – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Season 2
- Air Crash Investigation – Season 8
- Car SOS – Seasons 8-9
February 27
- Shōgun – Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
February 28
- Iwaju
- Death in the Dorms – Season 2
- Everything is Fine – Season 1
February 29
- Me Hereafter – Season 1
What’s new on Prime Video Australia in February?
February 1
- In The Land of Saints and Sinners
- Fast & Furious
- Fast & Furious 6
- Furious 7
- The Fast and the Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
- Gunpowder Milkshake
February 2
- Mr and Mrs Smith – Season 1
February 3
- Diamond Doves at RWE
February 6
- Bottoms
- The New Boy
- Den of Thieves
February 8
- Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story
February 9
- Upgraded
- Silent Service – Season 1
February 10
- Colombiana
- RWE at YNG Dreamerz
February 12
- Pensati Sexy
February 13
- Five Blind Dates
- You Hurt My Feelings
- Bad Moms
- Bad Moms 2
February 14
- Love Storiyaan
- The Voices
- Two Night Stand
February 16
- This Is Me…Now: A Love Story
- Mission Start AB – Season 1
February 17
- Blue Checks at City Reapers
February 19
- Giannis: The Marvelous Journey
February 20
- The Teddy Teclebrhan Show
- Triple 9
February 23
- The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy
- Jenny Slate: Seasoned Professional – Season 1
February 27
- American Fiction
- Life, Itself
February 28
- Dead in the Water
February 29
- Reina Roja – Season 1
- The Equalizer 3
What’s new on Paramount+ Australia in February?
February 1
- Kickin’ It – Season 1
- A Bloody Luck Day
February 4
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts
February 8
- Halo – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
February 10
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 7 (new episodes weekly)
February 12
- Dora: Say Hola to Adventure!
February 13
- NCIS – Season 21 (new episodes weekly)
- NCIS: Hawai’i – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Neighbourhood – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Willie Nelson & Family
February 14
- FBI – Season 6 (new episodes weekly)
- FBI: International – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- FBI: Most Wanted – Season 5 (new episodes weekly)
February 15
- 100 Days to Indy
February 16
- Ghost – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- So Help Me Todd – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
February 17
- Blue Bloods – Season 14, Part 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Fire Country – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
February 22
- The Family Stallone – Season 2
February 27
- Big Nate – Season 2B (new episodes daily)
February 28
- Rock Paper Scissors
- As We Speak: Rap Music on Trial
What’s new on PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in February?
Did you know our parent company, Pedestrian Group, has a TV channel now? Well, it does, and it’s streaming good stuff 24/7 for free on 9Now. Just to give you a taste, here are some of the new things hitting PEDESTRIAN TELEVISION in February.
February 13
- Champaign ILL
February 25
- Jackie Chan Adventures
- Spectacular Spider-Man
- Raven
As you can see there’s plenty to watch this month, particularly as we head into awards season. If you need a reminder here’s what was released in January.
Lead Image Credit: Netflix/Stan/Disney+/Prime Video
