ALDI’s Fitness Special Buys Sale Has Us Sweating

As we’re sure you’ve noticed by now, we love a good ALDI Special Buys here at Lifehacker Australia. Another iteration of this glorious shopping event is kicking off on January 28, and this time, it’s all about fitness gear.

The collection includes everything you need to build out your fitness routine in 2023, from tech gadgets to exercise equipment. We’re particularly keen on the 3-Tier Dumbbell Sports Rack (with neoprene coating) for just $39.99.

You can check out the full list of deals available during ALDI’s next Special Buys sale below.

ALDI’s fitness Special Buys sale

3-Tier Dumbbell Sports Rack $39.99

Coolgear Tritan Drink Bottle 710ml $10.99

Yoga Items $5.99

Fitness Massage Gun $89.99

Aerobic Fitness Equipment $14.99

Doorway Pull-Up Bar $19.99

Weight Set 6pc $19.99

Rexona Antiperspirant Deodorant 2 x 145g $9.49

Rexona Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On 2 x 50ml $4.49

3-in-1 Yogurt/Cheese Maker and Food Fermenter $49.99

Electric Lunchbox $34.99

Blood Pressure Monitor $34.99

Smart Bathroom Scales $29.99

Women’s Fitness Crop $11.99

Men’s Fitness Tee $7.99

Men’s Fitness Shorts $12.99

Men’s Lifestyle Joggers $19.99

Women’s Fitness Tank $8.99

Women’s Fitness Tights $14.99

Women’s Lifestyle Joggers $19.99

Women’s Fitness Tee $8.99

Women’s Fitness Bra $11.99

Snap Cold Towel $4.99

Adult’s Fitness Socks 3pk $5.99

Before heading across to your local ALDI store for the upcoming deals, you can check available stock online here.

Also, don’t forget to pay attention to ALDI’s Special Buys product delays page. It’ll save you from disappointment in case any of your favourite items are running a bit late.

ALDI also has Special Buys online-only items that you can check out here and the catalogue that you’ll find here.

As always, ALDI’s Special Buys products don’t last long on shelves, so prepare to get in early if you want to nab all your favourite sale products.

This article on ALDI Special Buys has been updated since its original publish date.