14 Stunning Aussie Holiday Destinations for Your Easter Break

If you’re thinking an Aussie holiday over the Easter break is on the cards, allow us to assist.

We’ve pulled together a list of simply stunning locations around the country that are perfect for taking a quick time out over the Easter holiday season. There are a few public holidays on the way, after all.

So, put in that annual leave and start perfecting your margarita recipes because you deserve a stellar vacay. Here’s a list of Aussie-wide holiday destinations perfect for the Easter break (or any break, really).

Easy holiday destinations to book for your Easter break

South Australian holiday destinations

Kangaroo Island:

Hit hard by the 2020 bushfires, Kangaroo Island is well on its way back to becoming the site many Aussies know and love. Support a bushfire-affected destination by paying it a visit and seeing just how incredible its regeneration journey has been first-hand.

But more than that, Kangaroo Island is easily one of Australia’s most impressive sites in terms of natural scenery and wildlife.

Yorke Peninsula:

Take a three-day road trip exploring the 700 kilometres of coastline that makes the Yorke Peninsula so iconic to South Australia. From bush walks and camping sites to lazy days on the water, the region is perfect for a warm-weather escape. SA Tourism recommends you stop in at Butler’s Beach, Hillocks Point and Marion Bay on your way.

Queensland holiday destinations

Palm Cove:

The sweet little beachside destination of Palm Cove sits about 30 minutes outside of Cairns in Tropical North Queensland and offers a relaxing location for casual walks, kayaking and fresh seafood.

Lizard Island is a National Park:

If you’re after a little bit of luxury, Lizard Island is home to the northernmost resort on the Great Barrier Reef.

It’s described on the TNQ website as “Blue skies and bluer seas smack bang in the middle of nowhere; white sand, swaying palms and a drink in your hand…” Paradise, in a nutshell.

NSW holiday destinations

Jervis Bay:

Popular for its striking beaches that have some of the whitest sand in the world (though it is important to check the conditions in NSW before hopping in for a swim right now), Jervis Bay is a must-see. But what makes this area particularly remarkable is the chance to spot bioluminescence light up the water. You may not catch this incredible sight over Easter (it’s more common in Spring and Summer) but the destination is well worth a visit, regardless.

Northern Territory destinations

Kakadu National Park:

NT Tourism suggests heading to Kakadu National Park from Darwin and taking a chopper ride over the area to see sites like the Jim Jim and Twin Falls from above. Always be sure to take a peek at any park closures before booking, however!

If the weather allows, Gunlom Plunge Pool is a must-see, also.

Litchfield National Park:

Home to some of the Northern Territory’s most impressive waterfalls (there are a bunch), Litchfield National Park is a beautiful spot for a scenic walk.

Western Australia holiday destinations

Dunsborough:

This spot on the way to Margaret River is an impressive destination in its own right. Dunsborough offers clear waters and restaurants you’ll want to write home about, while also giving you a location that makes winery hopping a dream.

Stop in at the Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse, do a little whale watching (granted the timing is right) and emerge yourself in Aboriginal culture with one of the local tours. Perth Is OK recommends Koomal Dreaming.

This Airbnb property Beach Tonic sits across from Geographe Bay in the region and offers a luxe stay while you’re taking in the coastal beauty.

Esperance:

Tourism Australia suggests taking a road trip from Perth to Esperance “for a bit of everything”. Islands, beaches and “sunbathing kangaroos” line the coastline here.

While here, be sure to spend some time at Lucky Bay where you’ll find some of Australia’s whitest sand – and a whole heap of kangas.

Victorian destinations

Gippsland:

Whether you’re stopping in as a part of a longer drive across the Great Alpine Road (all 339km of it) or not, Gippsland is a solid choice for Aussies after a break.

Cape Paterson is one of the seaside towns in the region, perfect for surfers, fishing-fans and divers alike. Airbnb has shared The Bungalow as a recommended stay while visiting. This retreat, found within an Ecovillage is a short walk from the local community gardens and Cape Tavern. Sounds as idyllic as they come, no?

Mount Buffalo National Park:

Stop in at Lake Catani; keep a keen eye for Australian wildlife and take in the majesty of the National Park’s cliff faces and waterfalls. Mount Buffalo National Park is also home to Ladies Bath Falls; a serene site popular amongst hikers.

ACT holiday destinations

Kosciuzko National Park:

Tourism Australia writes that “The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) might be small, but it still offers up incredible waterhole and waterfall experiences”. Make a trip to the northern tip of Kosciuszko National Park, just over three hours from Canberra where you can “cross gentle rivers, explore hidden caves and wind past waterholes and waterfalls within the woodland”.

Tasmanian destinations

Cradle Mountain National Park:

Tourism Australia suggests taking a few days to explore Tasmania’s unique wildlife and environment through its many national parks. The 5-Day Tasmanian Wildlife and Wilderness Encounter, hosted by Premier Travel Tasmania is a nice guided option that will set you back $2,999 to visit World Heritage Listed Cradle Mountain, Central Highlands, Maria Island and Mt Field National Park.

Falmouth:

Saunter over to the east coast of Tassie where you’ll be able to take in the beauty of the Tasman Sea. Head to one of the local beaches, or take a drive along the coast and explore the area by car.

Airbnb suggests making the Whale Song ~ Oceanfront Escape property your base during a visit to Falmouth. The coastal home has been designed as “a sanctuary of peace and calm”.

This article on Easter holidays has been updated since its original publish date.