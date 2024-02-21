ALDI’s Latest Major Special Buy Is A $300 Reformer Pilates Machine

ALDI has always been known as the home of the weird and wonderful items at affordable prices, but did you know that you can now get a whole darn reformer in the middle aisle? It’s true. ALDI’s new range of fitness-related Special Buys has arrived, and the highlight of the range is a pilates reformer machine for just $299.

The reformer has adjustable resistance tubes, height settings and can fold away for compact storage. Considering these things go for thousands of dollars normally, this is a deal you don’t want to miss.

The retailer is also stocking a water-weight bag assortment that allows you to fill the bags to your desired strength, using the power of water dynamics to help you build strength.

There’s also a range of fitness equipment and accessories you can get your hands on in ALDI’s upcoming Special Buys, which will hit stores from Saturday, March 2, and will be available for as long as stocks last (which is never long).

What’s available in ALDI’s fitness Special Buys?

Here’s the full list of Special Buys fitness items you can pick up at ALDI on March 2.

Reformer Pilates Machine – $299

Water Weight Bag Assortment – $39.99

Adult’s Premium Joggers – $29.99

Boxing Gloves – $22.99

Boxing Pads – $22.99

Adult’s Compression Tights – $16.99

Women’s Fitness Tights – $14.99

Women’s Cropped Track Pants – $13.99

Adult’s Fitness Shorts – $9.99

Ab Wheel – $7.99

Medium or Heavy Resistance Grip Trainer – $7.99

Push Up Bars 2pc – $7.99

Speed Skipping Rope – $7.99

Adult’s Fitness Tops – $6.99

Adult’s Sports Slides – $5.99

As always, be sure to check ALDI’s Special Buy delays page to ensure that the items you’re looking for are in stock. While you’re here, a reminder that ALDI’s famous air fryer has also returned to the middle aisle for a limited time only.

Lead Image Credit: ALDI