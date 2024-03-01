ALDI’s Uber-Affordable Coffee Beans Just Took Out an International Award

ALDI lovers and coffee lovers, listen up. Because our favourite bargain supermarket giant has just been named champion at the World Series Golden Bean awards (which, yes, is a thing). Here’s everything you need to know.

ALDI coffee awards: What did the supermarket win?

Proving once again that it is more than just an affordable supermarket shopping option, ALDI has announced that it has been awarded the top gong at the 2024 Golden Bean World Series awards for large chains/franchises.

If you’re wondering what the World Series of Beans is, it’s basically a competition between coffee roasters in both the Northern and Southern Hemispheres. It’s seen as the ‘grand final’ of the Golden Bean Awards. Roasters can enter to compete in the espresso, milk-based, or filter categories, or they can compete for the overall large or small franchise title.

In 2024, ALDI has been named Overall Large Franchise Champion for its Lazzio coffee beans. Per a statement on the win, there were over 2,500 submissions in the competition all up – not bad!

While ALDI has taken out the top spot in the Australian Golden Bean awards in past years (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022) – and has also been awarded by Canstar for its customer satisfaction in coffee, this is the first World Series coffee win for the supermarket chain.

Daniel Quinlan, ALDI Australia’s Coffee Buying Director, said the following about the win:

“As a nation obsessed with its coffee, we’re proud to partner with Black Bag Roasters to bring locally roasted, award-winning, world-class coffee to our customers. Adding to our golden trophies with this World Series is another nod to the quality we work hard to deliver to our customers by working closely with the best supplier partners. With prices starting at just 10 cents a cup, Lazzio is a luxury everyone can afford.”

The full ALDI Lazzio range includes:

Lazzio Medium Coffee Beans 1kg, $14.99

Lazzio Dark Coffee Beans 1kg, $11.99

Lazzio Medium Ground Coffee 500g, $8.49

Lazzio Dark Ground Coffee 500g, $8.49

Lazzio Medium Dark Beans 500g, $8.49

Lazzio Medium Dark Ground 500g, $8.49

Lazzio Organic Ground Coffee Honduras 250g, $4.99

Lazzio Organic Ground Coffee Peru 250g, $4.99

Lazzio Single Origin Brazil Beans 1kg, $18.99

Lazzio Single Origin Colombia Beans 1kg, $18.99

Lazzio Luxe Blend 1kg, $21.99

If you’d like to see what all the fuss is about, you can take a peek at the range on the website here.

Lead Image Credit: ALDI/iStock