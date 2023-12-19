Snag an 8-Person Tent for Under $250 in Aldi’s Camping Special Buys

With summer quickly heating up, it’s time to think about escaping the heat of the city and booking in that camping trip. Although, to take a camping trip you’ll need all the right equipment. ALDI’s got us covered in that department.

ALDI’s latest Special Buys Summer Camping sale is back, and it’s taking place in the middle of the Christmas break on Wednesday, December 27.

Highlights include an Instant Set Up tent that fits eight people for just $229 and a tent light with fan combo for $29.99 that is sure to be useful amidst this El Niño summer.

There is also a range of useful camping accessories such as mosquito nets, hatchets, tarps and lighting kits.

What’s on offer in ALDI’s Summer camping sale?

Image: ALDI

Here are some of the products on offer in ALDI’s upcoming Special Buys sale:

Tent Instant Up 8P – $229

3m x 3m Mesh Floor Mat – $19.99

3.65m x 3.65m Heavy Duty Tarp – $19.99

Hatchet with Hammer – $19.99

Double Mosquito Net – $12.99

Canvas Tool Bag – $12.99

Dy Sack 3pk – $12.99

Tent Fan – $29.99

Single Air Mattress Foot Pump – $16.99

Queen Air Mattress Foot Pump – $29.99

Medium Duty Tarps – $9.99

Camping LED Strip Kit – $34.99

The good news is that if you happen to be planning a camping trip by the beach, ALDI’s Special Buys on Saturday, December 23 has everything to stock you up for your adventure.

Now, if you’ve ever shopped in an ALDI sale before, you’ll know that stock runs out fast. It’s the quick or the dead out there, so make sure you come prepared.

If you want to plan ahead, you can see all the items and images on ALDI’s Special Buys page here. You should also check out the product delays page to see if any items will be missing at your local store.

Best of luck, shoppers. Here’s hoping you come away with everything you need for your next camping holiday.

This article has been updated with additional information.

Lead Image Credit: ALDI

