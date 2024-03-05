Easter Weather 2024: What the Long-Range Forecast Tells Us

Christmas feels like it was only 5 minutes ago, but the next holiday season is already fast approaching. With that considered, we’re in early with a guide to Easter weather forecasts for 2024. Last year, we saw a fair bit of rain on the radar for the holiday, but what does 2024 have in store? Let’s check it out, shall we?

If the arrival of hot cross buns in supermarkets is anything to go by, it’s time to talk Easter (wild, I know). In 2024, the holiday will run from March 29 through to April 1.

Why is Easter so early in 2024?

This major catholic holiday is, like many religious celebrations, observed on a date that is dependent on the movements of the moon.

History.co.uk states that the holiday is held on the Sunday after the first full moon after the spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere. This usually falls on around March 20.

This year, the full moon is slated for Sunday, March 31, so Easter Sunday will be on March 31, 2024.

Australian capital city weather forecasts for Easter 2024

Okay, now that we have all the basics sorted, let’s take a look at the weather forecasts. Obviously, these will change in the coming weeks, but it’s nice to get a bit of an idea of what is likely to come our way, still.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has a long-range forecast overview that indicates – in general terms – what Australia can expect for the coming months. And for February through to April, it has shared the below:

February to April rainfall is likely to be below median for most of northern Australia, extending into parts of western and central areas.

February to April maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be above median for much of Australia.

February to April maximum temperatures are at least 4 times more likely than normal to be unusually high for some parts of the far north of Australia, with minimum temperatures 4 times more likely north of the tropic of Capricorn.

The long-range forecast is influenced by several factors, including record warm oceans globally and El Niño. For more detail, see the Climate influences.

This is certainly something to keep in mind if you’re planning a trip away over the holiday period – things are going to be warm.

And in terms of 2024 Easter weather forecasts so far, we’ve pulled the below from Accuweather. We will, of course, update it as things move along – because the weather does have a habit of changing…

Sydney weather

Good Friday

Temperature: 19 – 25°C

Weather: Periods of cloud and sunshine

Chance of rain: 25%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 19 – 26°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 10%

Easter Sunday weather

Temperature: 19 – 27°C

Weather: Partly sunny, humid

Chance of rain: 20%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 19 – 25°C

Weather: Partly sunny

Chance of rain: 20%

Melbourne

Good Friday

Temperature: 14 – 21°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 16 – 25°C

Weather: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

Easter Sunday weather

Temperature: 16 – 24°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 16 – 25°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

Brisbane weather

Good Friday

Temperature: 21 – 28°C

Weather: Partly sunny

Chance of rain: 20%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 21 – 28°C

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Chance of rain: 20%

Easter Sunday weather

Temperature: 21 – 28°C

Weather: Mostly cloudy

Chance of rain: 20%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 21 – 28°C

Weather: Cloudy and humid

Chance of rain: 25%

Canberra

Good Friday

Temperature: 11 – 24°C

Weather: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 11 – 24°C

Weather: Partly sunny

Chance of rain: 20%

Easter Sunday weather

Temperature: 11 – 25°C

Weather: Partly sunny

Chance of rain: 25%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 11 – 24°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 25%

Adelaide weather

Good Friday

Temperature: 17 – 27°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 15 – 28°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

Easter Sunday weather

Temperature: 16 – 27°C

Weather: Partly sunny

Chance of rain: 25%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 17 – 28°C

Weather: Sunny

Chance of rain: 20%

Perth

Good Friday

Temperature: 18 – 25°C

Weather: Mostly cloudy, humid

Chance of rain: 25%

Easter Saturday weather

Temperature: 17 – 24°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 10%

Easter Sunday

Temperature: 17 – 24°C

Weather: Partly sunny

Chance of rain: 20%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 18 – 24°C

Weather: Partly Sunny

Chance of rain: 20%

Hobart weather

Good Friday

Temperature: 12 – 18°C

Weather: Mostly sunny

Chance of rain: 25%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 12 – 20°C

Weather: Cloudy, morning showers

Chance of rain: 59%

Easter Sunday weather

Temperature: 12 – 19°C

Weather: Partly cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 12 – 20°C

Weather: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

Darwin

Good Friday

Temperature: 24 – 35°C

Weather: Cloudy

Chance of rain: 25%

Easter Saturday

Temperature: 24 – 35°C

Weather: Cloudy, possible showers and thunderstorms

Chance of rain: 40%

Easter Sunday weather

Temperature: 25 – 34°C

Weather: Cloudy, morning showers and thunderstorms

Chance of rain: 64%

Easter Monday

Temperature: 25 – 35°C

Weather: Cloudy, some showers

Chance of rain: 41%

