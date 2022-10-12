These Hash Brown Bites Are the Perfect Little Potato Snack

It’s no surprise how much we love potatoes here at Lifehacker and we know you do too. That’s why we know you are going to love this recipe for hash brown bites as much as we do.

Yes, that’s right! We finally have the ability to enjoy the heavenly potato snack in tiny form, this is truly what dreams are made of. What’s better is these are so easy to make you’d be silly not to cook up hundreds at a time.

If, for whatever reason, you aren’t a fan of the bite-sized treats, we’ve got a recipe for you on how to create the perfect normal-sized hash browns in the air fryer.

But if you want to give these little guys a go, read on.

We’ve got this incredible hash brown bite recipe from Franzie on TikTok because that’s where all the good and simple recipes come from nowadays.

How to make hash brown bites

What you’ll need:

Potatoes (obviously)

1 egg

Salt

1/4 cup cornstarch

Directions:

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add some salt. Peel the potatoes. You can really use as many as your heart desires. Chop the potatoes in half after peeling them. Boil the potatoes in a large pot of water for 6 minutes. Shred the potatoes with a cheese grater. Add the shredded potatoes to a mixing bowl and add 1 egg, some salt and a 1/4 cup of cornstarch. Mix the ingredients together well. Scoop 1 tablespoon of that potato mixture onto a baking tray lined with baking paper, flattening them out slightly. Freeze for 4 hours (or overnight). Fry the hash brown bites until golden. Serve with whatever side sauce you want or enjoy them on their own.

Note: You can fry these in shallow oil or chuck them in the air fryer.

If you’re more of a visual learner, check out the TikTok recipe for hash brown bites below.

There you have it! If you want some more delicious potato recipes, check out our ultimate list of them here.