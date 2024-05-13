What Exact Time Will the 2024-25 Federal Budget Be Out Across Australia?

As is customary, May brings a new Federal Budget and Treasurer is expected to introduce some big changes this year. If you’re hanging out to see exactly what benefits and cuts are announced in the 2024-24 Budget, we’ve broken down exactly how you can tune in to the speech and what time this will be happening in each Australian state and territory.

When is the 2024-25 federal budget being announced?

The federal budget will be delivered by Treasurer Jim Chalmers on the evening of Tuesday, May 14. When it’s time, the papers will be available on the Federal Budget website. The website is currently running a useful countdown if you’re wondering just how long you’ll have to wait to see the result.

What time will the budget be available across Australia?

The federal government expects the Treasurer’s speech to take place early tomorrow night, but we’ve broken down exactly what time you’ll be able to find the budget in each state and territory.

New South Wales – 7:30 pm

Queensland – 7:30 pm

Australian Capital Territory – 7:30 pm

Tasmania – 7:30 pm

Northern Territory – 7:00 pm

South Australia – 7:00 pm

Western Australia – 5:30 pm

You’ll be able to watch the speech live on a variety of news channels, including ABC and ABC iView, 9Now and Sky News. You’ll also be able to find a huge variety of coverage and breakdowns of the Federal Budget on Aussie news sites – keep an eye on Lifehacker AU on Wednesday for our break-down of the winners, losers and any significant changes impacting everyday Aussies.

Some things we’re expecting to see in the Budget tomorrow include a change to Centrelink payment rates, some refunds for those with HECS debts and (hopefully) some cost of living relief. We’re also seeing some tax changes come July 1 with the new stage three tax cuts, but expect the government to speak more on tax plans during the 2024-25 budget.

