MasterChef at Home: Brent Draper’s Potato Hash Baked Eggs

Brent Draper’s departure from MasterChef was one of the more emotional moments in this season so far. Draper was the first contestant to leave the show voluntarily; doing so because he needed to prioritise his mental health.

Speaking with the Guardian Australia about his decision, Draper explained that he had been experiencing difficulty sleeping and that he was suffering from panic attacks. He shared that although he felt supported by his wife, fellow contestants and the judges, he simply had “nothing left”.

Draper told the Guardian:

“I’m stoked to say I’m feeling like I’m back on track and through the thick of it. I’ve spent the last couple of months seeing a psychologist, my doctor, and doing the things I love that ground me like surfing, spending time with [wife] Shonleigh and [baby] Alfie, cooking and eating food with my mates.”

The powerful move is a reminder of how important it is to ask for help whenever you need it. Support is always available.

As Draper shared in the below Instagram post, you can reach out to Lifeline on 13 11 14 if ever you need help.

After departing from MasterChef and spending some time focusing on his health, Draper was kind enough to share a well-loved recipe of his with Lifehacker Australia.

If you’d like to cook along at home, here’s what you need to know.

How to make Brent Draper’s Potato Hash Baked Eggs

Time to cook: 35 minutes

What you’ll need:

3 Medium potatoes

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

3 eggs

Oil

Salt and pepper

1 tbs chopped spring onions or fresh herbs

If you’re feeling adventurous… kimchi! (We have a recipe here)

Directions:

Grate the potatoes and squeeze all juice out. Add salt, pepper, cumin and coriander to potato. Chuck potato mixture into an ovenproof frying pan. Cook for 20 minutes in the oven at 200 degrees. Make 3 wells in the middle of the potato. Crack eggs into wells (add clumps of kimchi as well). Put the lid on and cook for a further 6-8 minutes until yolks are runny, but eggs are cooked. Add chopped spring onions or any fresh herb on top to serve. I LOVE a big squeeze of Kewpie on top to finish!

If you’d like to try more MasterChef recipes at home, we have a take on flatbread from Amir Manoly here.