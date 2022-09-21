The Top NBN 50 Deals in Australia Right Now

NBN 50 plans tend to be the Goldilocks option when it comes to Australian internet, balancing speed and value. You get a big speed boost when compared to the bad old days of ADSL, and the monthly bill is a bit more palatable than an NBN 100 plan. For many, they’re just right.

As it stands, $70 per month is about the average for a full-price NBN 50 plan, and discounts can bring it even lower. In some cases, you can spend less than $55 per month. With that in mind, we’re going to look at some of the best NBN 50 deals around right now.

Dodo is currently one of the cheapest options when it comes to NBN 50 plans. You’ll pay $53.90 per month for your first six months, and $75 per month thereafter. If you’re in NSW or Victoria, you can save a further $10 per month if you also get your gas and electricity from Dodo.

Exetel is running a pretty similar offer, but it’s a bit cheaper in the long term. You’re looking at $53.95 per month for your first six months, and $69.95 per month thereafter.

SpinTel’s NBN 50 plan is 5 cents per month more expensive in the short term, but a better deal at full price. You’re looking at $54 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. $64.95 is about as cheap as full-price NBN 50 plans get, and the best option if you just want a plan to set and forget.

If you’re looking for a provider where you can try before you buy, you might want to consider Tangerine. In addition to being contract-free, Tangerine also has a 14-day risk-free trial. If you’re not happy during your first two weeks, you can leave and get your plan fees refunded. Just be aware that you can’t get a refund for your modem if you purchase one through Tangerine, but it will work with any other NBN provider. On Tangerine, you’ll pay $54.90 per month for the first six months and $69.90 per month thereafter.

These plans are all contract-free, so you can always leave when your discount expires and swap to another discounted plan. Changing providers every six months is the best option for keeping your NBN bill as low as possible.

Promotional discounts aren’t your only option for saving money. Vodafone’s NBN 50 plan will normally set you back $80 per month, but that drops down to $65 per month if you’ve got a postpaid mobile plan with the telco.

Vodafone NBN plans are contract-free. Be aware that if you opt for Vodafone’s optional 4G backup modem, you’ll pay an extra $5 per month, and you’ll need to pay a prorated modem fee you leave in your first 24 months. This is equivalent to $7.50 per month left in your two-year term.

Similarly, MATE typically charges $69 per month for its NBN 50 plan. If you also sign-up to one of its SIM-only mobile plans, you’ll save $10 per month off your total bill. MATE mobile plans start at $20 per month with a 10GB allowance, and are powered by the Telstra network. The $25 per month option with 22GB is a better pick, however. The plan also includes a free subscription to music streaming service Tidal.

Or if you’re keen to try Telstra’s budget brand Belong, you’ll nab $80 of mobile credit in case you want to move your number across too. Belong’s NBN 50 plan is billed at $70 per month for your six months, and $75 per month thereafter. Both Belong NBN and mobile plans are contract-free. You also don’t have to maintain both services – if you decide you want to leave Belong NBN but keep your mobile plan, that’s totally fine.

