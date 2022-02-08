18 Thoughtful Valentine’s Day Gifts for Every Relationship

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Valentine’s Day is inching closer, and you might still be scratching your head over the perfect gift. It could be your first celebration together or your 31st — no matter how long it’s been, shopping for Valentine’s Day gifts never gets easier.

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and pulled together our handy Valentine’s Day shopping guide, including everything from the best place to buy flowers to our top picks of gifts for the big day. Yep, we’ve thought of everything — think experience vouchers and cocktail making sets to chocolate-covered strawberries, and delicious hampers — you’re welcome!

When is Valentine’s Day?

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on Monday, February 14, which means you have just under three weeks to organise the perfect gift for your significant other.

The best place to buy Valentine’s Day flowers

If you’re looking to keep it simple by gifting your significant other Valentine’s Day flowers, we’ve rounded up a bunch of different options from online florists like LVLY, Fleur Du Luxe, and more — plus, some of them even ship internationally.

Where to buy Valentine’s Day lingerie

Keen to gift your S.O something a little sexier this Valentine’s Day? We’ve rounded up some of the best Valentine’s Day lingerie you can buy online that’ll arrive in time for Valentine’s Day.

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas

If you’re looking for last-minute Valentine’s Day gift ideas, we’ve got you. Seriously, we’ve thought of everything from gifting experiences and gift vouchers through to streaming services and hampers.

Now, onto our helpful gift guide, not those not-so-sexy, yet extremely happy to receive gifts.

Valentine’s Day gift ideas

After a long, hot day, nothing’s better than a cool bevvie by the beach — and this cooler bag from Pelli Bags can help make that happen.

Buy it here.

Help them to relax and unwind with this aromatherapy diffuser set. It looks great in the bedroom and comes with a variety of functions that make it stand out from the rest.

Buy it here.

Sometimes the best gift of all isn’t physical, it’s an experience. Red Balloon has an epic lineup of couple experiences, including a night at Holey Moley, painting classes and wine tastings. Take your pick.

Buy an experience voucher under $100 here.

An at-home massager is a dream gift for anyone who’s stressed, sore or just looking to relax.

Buy it here.

Get shaken and stirred all night long with this extensive cocktail making kit. G&T, anyone?

Buy it here.

Capture all your amazing memories together and keep them as polaroids. It’s one of the sweetest gifts you could give.

Buy it here.

A candle fragrance called ‘To The Moon and Back’ sounds pretty damn romantic if you ask us. This sweet, floral bouquet is a clear winner (priced at $49.95), but there are a whole lot of other options where this beauty came from, too.

Shop options here.

Valentine’s Day gift ideas for him

Not to further fuel their gaming addiction, but gifting them the new Pokemon Legends game should earn you at least 100 brownie points.

Buy it here.

This high-tech razor can be used wet or dry, giving him a clean, comfortable shave.

Buy it here.

The perfect way to protect your AirPods and stand out from the rest (and never lose them again).

Buy it here.

Been looking for a way to drown out their shower singing? This shower speaker is it.

Buy it here.

Valentine’s Day gift ideas for her

Choc-dipped strawberries and Valentine’s Day are a match made in heaven. It’d be rude not to.

Buy it here.

It may land on the pricier side, but this is one gift you’ll never forget. Designed especially for couples, this clitoral stimulator and dual vibrator will bring you closer together than ever before.

Buy it here.

This cult-classic woody scented candle from Le Labo is the perfect gift.

Buy it here.

Run them a bath and give them the ultimate night of indulgence with this thoughtful pack.

Buy it here.

You’ll be the sweetest couple on the beach with this fun umbrella.

Buy it here.

A beautiful necklace symbolising your love, who wouldn’t swoon over that?

Buy it here.

Give them a gift of a sand-free summer with this cute towel from Sky Gazer.

Buy it here.

Single on Valentine’s day?

Being single on Valentine’s Day doesn’t mean you don’t get to celebrate or receive gifts! Check out our handy gift guide filled with a bunch of cute things you can give yourself. Plus our round-up of the best movies and books that celebrate being single.

This article has been updated with additional information since its original publish date.