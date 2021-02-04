The Best Movies About Being Single to Watch This Valentine’s Day

If you’re single, it’s usually a rite of passage that you’ll sit down with a box of chocolates and pop on some Valentine’s Day movies when the fateful day rolls around.
That being said, most of the movies out there involve big romantic gestures, tear-jerking wedding vows and way too many sappy one-liners. If that’s not really your kind of thing (in fact, you can think of nothing worse than watching them on Valentine’s Day), then you’ve come to the right place.
Full disclosure, a couple of the movies in here do have a traditional ‘happy ending’ but we feel the main character had to go through enough drama to get there so it’s justified, you know?
Anyway, grab the discounted chocolate, kick back and throw one of these anti-Valentine’s Day movies.
How To Be Single
The title says it all really, this is the holy grail movie to watch if you’re single at any age.
Romy And Michele’s High School Reunion
A movie that’s dedicated to celebrating female friendship? It’s a yes from us.
In Her Shoes
This movie starts with one sister walking in on the other cheating with her boyfriend – in her bed. The rest of the movie is about them finding a way back together.
The Devil Wears Prada
Who needs a man when you’re dominating at work? Certainly not Anne Hathaway.
Never Been Kissed
This film is an absolute classic. Watching Drew Barrymore get her redemption shot at high-school is truly unmatched and will make you feel better about your own cringeworthy moments.
You Again
Imagine having to return to your hometown where you were known as the awkward girl? And reconnect with your high school crush amid the chaos of your brothers wedding? Kirsten Bell does all this and more.
The First Wives Club
If you’ve ever gotten together with your friends and plotted revenge on your exes, you’ll love this movie. Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler are the ultimate power trio.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
We all have our breakup horror stories, but imagine nursing your broken heart at a Hawaiian resort only to find your ex and their new partner are staying at the same place? Strap in because this one is truly wild.
Princess Diaries
Anne Hathaway ruling an entire nation is enough to make any single girl feel like she can do anything.
27 Dresses
All the bridesmaids dresses in the world and the sweet eyes of James Marsden – sounds perfect.
Bridesmaids
If all you’re looking for is a really good laugh, this movie always does the trick. It doesn’t matter if you’ve already seen it a million times, the jokes will still hit hard.
Someone Great
If you’ve recently been broken up with then this is an absolute must-watch. If you can grab all your best friends to watch it with as well, you’ve hit the jackpot.
Eat, Pray, Love
Sometimes you need to uproot your entire life and go eat pasta in Italy.
The Other Woman
One cheating ratbag brings three unlikely women together to build the most chaotic friendship ever.
Under The Tuscan Sun
A recently divorced writer is suffering sever writers block and is in need of a scenery change. Maybe buying house in Tuscany will do the trick?
Uptown Girls
Sometimes all you really need in this life is a friend, even if that friend is a 9-year old. This is a really sweet movie about the unlikely people who bring out the best in us.
Wild
Reese Witherspoon stars a recently divorced woman who decides to embark on a 1170km hike entirely solo. She learns a lot about herself in the process and it’s an inspiring watch for anyone out there doing life on their own.
He’s Just Not That Into You
Making up, breaking up – this movie covers all the messy corners of love and dating. If you’ve ever spent days waiting by the phone for a guy then it’ll resonate with you.
Suddenly 30
There will never be a bad time to watch this movie. If you’re not interested in the love story aspect then you need to watch it solely for the choreographed Thriller dance scene.
Booksmart
Two best friends letting loose before their high-school graduation is our reminder that female friendships should be priority number one.
Little Women
A modern take on a beloved classic. If anything, it’ll certainly make you feel better about dating in the 21st Century.
The Sisterhood Of The Travelling Pants
One of the OG girl-power movies still holds up today. Four friends, one pair of pants – you know how the story goes.
If you have any other must-see Valentine’s Day movies then drop them in the comments!
