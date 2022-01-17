12 Books on Being Single That’ll Completely Change Your Outlook

It’s no secret that most people spend at least a chapter of their lives single. Maybe you’ve recently gone through a rough break-up? Or perhaps are just simply enjoying the independence singledom brings — whatever your situation, there’s a few aspects of single life that are fairly universal. From wondering if you’ll ever meet the right person to embracing a new identity, there’s a million different highs and lows. So, while the ins and outs of everyone’s situation is unique, there are a few inspiring books about being single that everyone should make a point of reading.

Here, we’ve rounded up 11 of the best ones to add to your reading list. They’ll make you laugh, cry and maybe even restore your faith in love, too.

Anyone who’s been single long enough has likely been plagued with the same thought — what if I die alone? Our lives are constructed around the idea of finding our ‘other half,’ suggesting that we’re somehow incomplete on our own. This book is here to change that. The author herself took a year off dating to experience what it’s like to be truly single — this is what she learned.

You can buy The Unexpected Joy Of Being Single by Catherine Gray ($15.99) from Amazon here.

An absolute must-read for single people of any age. You can pick this up, flick to any chapter and find a different message each time. Dolly’s voice is the one you need if you doubt yourself (or your entire life). Reading her book is like having a conversation with a friend that really gets you, plus her dating stories will always make you laugh.

You can buy Everything I Know About Love by Dolly Alderton ($20.25) from Amazon here.

ZFB’s unique voice is the reason she’s an Australian icon. She’s hit the nail on the head once again with her book dedicated to all matters of the heart. It’ll help you love yourself, love being single and love being in love as well. If you’re looking for a trusty companion to pick you up when your heart is broken — this is it.

You can buy LOVE! By Zoe Foster Blake ($33.50) from Amazon here.

Many people are under the impression that being single is some unfortunate thing that happens to us, but what if it’s a conscious choice we make? This memoir from a 40-year old single woman will resonate with people of all ages. This is the perfect read for independent women who love their own lives and don’t feel the overwhelming need to couple up.

You can buy No One Tells You This by Glynnis MacNicol ($29.30) from Amazon here.

This book is a reminder that life can be pretty shit, but it can also be pretty great as well if we’re willing to look at things differently. If you’ve felt like your life is complete chaos (particularly after a break-up), then this book is an excellent reminder that everyone has uphill battles to face. Sometimes it helps to know you’re not going through it alone, and as cheesy as it sounds — things will get better.

You can buy Tiny Beautiful Things: Advice on Love and Life from Someone Who’s Been There by Cheryl Strayed ($16.95) from Amazon here.

One of the most common themes of modern-day dating? Getting ghosted. Dolly Alderton’s debut fictional novel explores the fall-out of ghosting in intimate relationships and what happens when you’re left to pick up the pieces. From the electrifying first date to the eventual emotional turmoil — you’re guaranteed to find pieces of yourself on every page.

You can buy Ghosts by Dolly Alderton ($33.09) from Amazon here.

This book tackles one of the greatest inconsistencies of the modern era — with so many ways to meet men, why are there more single women than ever? Written by a clinical psychologist, the book is full of tools, mindfulness exercises and positive psychology practices that’ll transform the way you think about relationships and yourself. You’ll learn to stop over criticising yourself and cultivate a new mindset that’ll fulfil you more than ever.

You can buy How To Be Single And Happy by Jenny Taitz ($25.68) from Amazon here.

This book is a must-read for career women who find themselves perpetually confused by the dating scene. With chapters like ‘Have your own shit, and keep doing it’ and ‘Know what you want, and talk about it’ — you’ll turn the last page with a clearer sense of what you actually want from a relationship.

You can buy The First Move by Emily Brooks ($25.75) from Amazon here.

Learning to love ourselves can feel like hard work. In fact, it can take an entire lifetime to crack. This book turns self-love on its head entirely by asking us to love ourselves like our entire lives depend on it (because they kind of do). If you’ve ever been in a relationship that didn’t make you feel good or you’ve struggled with low self-esteem — this is the book to get your mitts on.

You can buy Love Yourself Like Your Life Depends On It by Kamal Ravikant ($33.53) from Amazon here.

This first half of this book is perfect to read if you’re happily single as it focuses heavily on the importance of establishing a strong sense of self prior to entering a relationship. The second half then focuses a little more on getting back to the dating scene with intention — that way, it’s said you’ll attract the kind of love that will truly fulfil you.

You can buy Higher Love by Jordanna Levin ($22.95) from Amazon here.

There’s a massive difference between being alone and being lonely, and usually, it’s our relationship with ourselves that determines which one we’ll feel. Brought to you by the author of I Used to Be a Miserable F*ck, this book will teach you how to prioritise your relationship with yourself — because, let’s be honest, that’s the most important relationship we have.

You can buy Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First by John Kim ($37.21) from Amazon here.

In What A Time To Be Alone, the Slumflower (AKA award-winning blogger, speaker, creative director and presenter of The MOBO Awards Chidera Eggerue) will be your life guru confidante and best friend. She’ll show you that being alone is not just okay, but it’s literally the best freaking thing that’ll ever happen to you. As she says, “you’re bad as hell, and you were made with intention”. It’s about time you realised.

You can buy What a Time to be Alone: The Slumflower’s Guide to Why You Are Already Enough by Chidera Eggerue ($17.75) from Amazon here.

