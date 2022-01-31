Celebrate Yourself This Valentine’s Day With One of These Gifts for Singles

Like all my relationships, I have a pretty complicated one with Valentine’s Day. When I’m in a relationship or dating, I’m just like all the other loved up couples who celebrate, but when I’m single on Valentine’s Day, I find the whole thing pretty nauseating. In fact, I’m the kind of girl who binge-watches girl-power movies and plans Galentine’s dates with my friends to remind myself that being single isn’t so bad.

I’m also the kind of girl who buys herself flowers (mostly to make my apartment feel more homely), cooks myself extravagant dinners and buys myself a little treat on those particularly lonely ‘single’ days. So it should come as no surprise to anyone that when I’m single on Valentine’s Day, I buy myself a present. Societal constructs be damned.

If, like me, you enjoy a little ‘to me, from me’ gift on Valentine’s Day, you’ve come to the right place because I’ve created a bit of a wishlist. Hopefully, this list will spark joy and inspire you to gift yourself a little something for the big day.

Valentine’s Day gifts for her

Honestly, when you’re single on Valentine’s Day, there’s no greater gift you gave yourself than a damn good orgasm. So why not gift yourself the Vush Rose 2 bullet vibrator?

You can buy the Vush Rose 2 ($120) from Vush here.

I may or may not have been eyeing these mini twin hoops for a while now, so Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to purchase them. They give the illusion of double piercings, minus the pain of having it done — and I’m obsessed with them.

You can buy the Mejuri Twin Hoops ($335) from Mejuri here.

This palm-sized cleansing device is precisely what your skincare routine’s been missing. The burr of the brush helps to rid the skin of dirt and impurities while giving your face a gentle massage—a little self-care for those of us who are single on Valentine’s Day.

You can buy the Foreo Luna ($149) from Sephora here.

If you need a reason to treat yourself to some buttery soft sheets, this is it. Aside from making your bed look like a cloud, the Sheet Society’s range of Eve Linen is made from 100% certified French flax linen, making them both sustainable and breathable.

You can buy the Sheet Society Even Linen Quilt Cover Set (from $280) from The Iconic here.

Looking for a cute print bikini for summer? This set from Faithfull will seamlessly take you from sunny days to balmy evenings by the seaside.

You can buy Faithfull The Brand Sundar Top and Noni Bikini Bottome ($90 each) from The Iconic here.

When a brand collabs with Keith Harring, it immediately goes to the top of your wishlist — which is exactly what happened when I spied this coral coloured bucket hat. Single on Valentine’s Day? Who cares when you look this cute.

You can buy the Bianca Bucket Hat ($14.99) from Cotton On here.

Another good addition to this wishlist is this vintage-looking beach umbrella. Yes, you wanna be that guy at the beach. Sun protection is sexy.

You can buy the Business And Pleasure Co Holiday Beach Umbrella ($189.99) from SurfStitch.

Every wardrobe needs some cute heels to help add a pop of colour. These ones from Alias Mae come in four colourways — black, bone, blue and pale pink — and would pair perfectly with a cute dress.

You can buy the Alias Mae Rini ($219.95) from The Iconic here.

Valentine’s Day gifts for him

If you’re single on Valentine’s Day, it’s the perfect excuse to further fuel your gaming addiction — especially since the new Pokemon Legends Arceus game has just been released. Gotta catch ’em all.

You can buy the new Pokemon Legends game ($68) from Amazon here.

I don’t know about you, but I’ll take any excuse for a doughnut. Dr. Dough Donuts has a variety of different delicious choices. Hell, you can even build your own gift box by adding in classics like a bottle of Moet or Curatif Cocktail Pack Bear (starting from $174.95). Sounds like Valentine’s Day done right to me.

You can buy the Dr. Dough Donuts boxes (from $49.95) from Dr. Dough Donuts here.

Everyone needs a handheld massager in their life, so why not bite the bullet and gift yourself one this Valentine’s Day?!

You can buy the Renpho Massage Gun ($109.99) from Amazon here.

Yet to invest in some good quality noise-cancelling headphones? Add these babies to your cart and cancel out the world on Valentine’s Day with some sweet, sweet sounds.

You can buy the Sony XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (now $259) from Amazon here.

You really can’t go past a good canvas duffle bag from R.M. Williams. They’re durable as hell, last for years and can be easily cleaned with a soft cloth and cold water.

You can buy the R.M. Williams Nanga Canvas Bag ($80) from The Iconic here.

Due for a fresh five-panel cap? This cord one from Critical Slide Society should do the trick.

You can buy The Critical Slide Society Institute Cord Cap ($34.95) from SurfStitch here.

GROOT!! If you’re single on Valentine’s Day, a gamer and a Marvel fan, you absolutely need this toddler Groot remote control holder. I mean, look at it!

You can buy the Cable Guy Toddler Groot Remote Control Holder ($39) from Amazon here.

Big fan of cooking? Why not gift yourself that cookbook you’ve been desperate to get your hands on? Your stomach (and future partner) will thank you for it.

You can buy the Ottolenghi SIMPLE Cookbook ($29) from Amazon here.

While you’re here, if you need a little pick me up on the big day, you could always binge our list of Valentine’s Day movies that celebrate being single.