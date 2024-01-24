Why Being Single On Valentine’s Day is Way More Fun

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW – prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

You never need a reason to treat yourself, but if you’re single on Valentine’s Day this year, you might want to consider going all out to counteract the loved-up couples all over your social media feeds.

There’s also absolutely nothing wrong with being the Valentine’s Day version of the Grinch, as long as you’re still able to enjoy yourself on the day. You can do that by taking yourself out on a date, buying yourself flowers and chocolates, giving yourself a spa day, or even just buying that new outfit you’ve been eyeing for weeks.

If you’re wanting to get in on some of the self-love this Valentine’s Day, what better way to do it than checking out our list of some of the nicest things you can get if you’re flying solo.

Valentine’s Day gifts for her

Good coffee at the touch of a button? That’s a good way to start Valentine’s Day. Shop Nespresso here, now $239.94 (usually $309)

Treat yourself to some extra-fluffy slippers this Valentine’s Day. Who needs a foot massage from their boo when these slippers exist? Shop Emu Australia here, $69.95

Honestly, when you’re single on Valentine’s Day, there’s no greater gift you gave yourself than a damn good orgasm. So why not gift yourself the Vush Rose 2 bullet vibrator? Shop Vush here, $88

I may or may not have been eyeing these mini twin hoops for a while now, so Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to purchase them. They give the illusion of double piercings, minus the pain of having it done — and I’m obsessed with them. Shop Mejuri here, $448

This palm-sized cleansing device is precisely what your skincare routine’s been missing. The burr of the brush helps to rid the skin of dirt and impurities while giving your face a gentle massage—a little self-care for those of us who are single on Valentine’s Day. Shop Foreo here, $109

If you need a reason to treat yourself to some buttery soft sheets, this is it. Aside from making your bed look like a cloud, the Sheet Society’s range of Eve Linen is made from 100% certified French flax linen, making them both sustainable and breathable. Shop Sheet Society here, from $270

Looking for a cute print bikini for summer? This set from Lioness will seamlessly take you from sunny days to balmy evenings by the seaside. Shop Lioness here, $89

You can never have too many bucket hats. Single on Valentine’s Day? Who cares when you have this cute one with an embroidered flower? Shop Cotton On here, $29.99

Another good addition to this wishlist is this vintage-looking beach umbrella. Yes, you wanna be that guy at the beach. Sun protection is sexy. Shop Business and Pleasure Co. here, $199.99

Every wardrobe needs some cute heels to help add a pop of colour. These ones from Cherrichella come in five colourways — pink, orange, green, blue, and lilac — and would pair perfectly with a cute dress. Shop Cherrichella here, $129.95

Valentine’s Day gifts for him

Literature lover? Indulge in a brand new Kindle and buy yourself as many eBooks as you want. Nobody can stop you. Shop Kindle here, $329

If you’ve got nothing going on this Valentine’s Day, trying out a new skincare routine and pampering your face is a great way to relax and learn how to take care of your skin. This skincare kit from Stuff is a good starting point and includes face wash, an exfoliating scrub, moisturiser, body wash and deodorant. Shop Stuff here, $100

If you’re single on Valentine’s Day, it’s the perfect excuse to further fuel your gaming addiction — especially since Super Mario Bros Wonder was released late last year. Shop Nintendo here, now $62 (usually $79.95)

I don’t know about you, but I’ll take any excuse for a sweet treat. Dessert Boxes has a variety of different delicious choices. Hell, you can even get a box full of Nutella doughnuts with a syringe full of Nutella. Sounds like Valentine’s Day done right to me. Shop Dessert Boxes here, from $35

Everyone needs a handheld massager in their life, so why not bite the bullet and gift yourself one this Valentine’s Day? Shop Therabody here, $499

Yet to invest in some good quality noise-cancelling headphones? Add these babies to your cart and cancel out the world on Valentine’s Day with some sweet, sweet sounds. Shop Bose here, now $280.46 (usually $449.95)

You really can’t go past a good canvas duffle bag from R.M. Williams. They’re durable as hell, last for years and can be easily cleaned with a soft cloth and cold water. Shop R.M. Williams here, $99

Need a new cap? This one from Former has two little lizards embracing. How cute. Shop Former here, $49.99

GROOT!! If you’re single on Valentine’s Day, a gamer and a Marvel fan, you absolutely need this toddler Groot remote control holder. I mean, look at it! Shop Cable Guys here, $55.09

Big fan of cooking? Why not gift yourself that cookbook you’ve been desperate to get your hands on? Your stomach (and future partner) will thank you for it. Shop Ottolenghi here, now $29 (usually $55)

While you’re here, if you need a little pick me up on the big day, you could always binge our list of Valentine’s Day movies that celebrate being single.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Image credit: Therabody/Mejuri