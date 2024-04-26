Everything We Know About Apple’s 2024 iPad Pro So Far

Apple is gearing up to announce a range of new products on May 7, with rumours indicating that could include a new iPad Pro. Everyone is waiting for the seventh-generation iPad Pro, so let’s dig into all the facts and rumours about the next Apple tablet.

Image: Apple

Design

The predominant rumour that has been circling the iPad Pro 7th Gen is that it will feature a new OLED screen, rather than the Liquid Retina display. This would be a significant upgrade in display quality as OLED panels use self-emitting pixels and don’t require a backlight, therefore providing richer colours.

Display analyst Ross Young shared this information saying OLED screens will likely be outfitted to 11-inch and 12.9-inch Pro models and that they will be capable of up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Adding to this is the suggestion that the new models will be as much as 1mm thinner than the previous versions, something that could be made possible by a thinner OLED display.

The other prevalent rumour circulating, as per TechRadar, is that Apple could go big with the next iPad Pro and release a larger model, somewhere between 14-16 inches, which would make the device even more like a laptop.

Apple leaker Instant Digital (via MacRumors) hints at a rumour that the iPad Pro’s front-facing camera may switch locations in the next iteration, moving from portrait to landscape. This would align with the move the company made with the 10th generation iPad, that saw the camera move to the side of the device for better positioning when taking calls and photos in landscape mode.

Specs

It’s expected that Apple’s M3 chip, which was revealed last year, could be included in the next iPad Pro. The M3 chips in Apple’s MacBook Pros are able to deliver the same performance of the M1 chip while using nearly half the power.

Features

Image: Apple

While most of the iPad Pro’s features will likely remain the same – or be announced within the next iPadOS update – there are some rumours about new accessories.

In Mark Gurman’s “Power On” newsletter (via MacRumors) he outlined that an updated version of the Magic Keyboard could make the iPad Pro even more similar to a laptop set-up, thanks to a larger trackpad.

There have also been hints at a new Apple Pencil with MacRumors identifying code in the iPadOS 17.5 Beta that indicates it could make use of a new “squeeze” gesture.

The most recent iPad Pro was released in October of 2022 and rumours suggest we will see the next generation unveiled at the upcoming May event. Apple has dubbed it ‘Let Loose’ and the logo incorporates an Apple Pencil, which strongly hints that new iPads are the focus of the session.

Watch this space for more updates on the 7th Gen iPad Pro as they’re announced!

This article has been updated with additional information.

Lead Image Credit: Apple