Marvel’s What If…?: Everything Comic Fans Need to Know About the New Series

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

With the weekly releases of Loki and the recent debut of Black Widow, there’s no shortage of Marvel-related things to watch right now. But, after a year without content, the studio isn’t slowing down.

Coming up next in the pipeline is the brand new series What If…? which is one of the wildest ideas we’ve seen from Marvel yet.

What is Marvel’s What If…?

What If…? is a new animated anthology series based on the Marvel comics of the same name.

Each episode posits a sliding doors scenario in the MCU and explores what could have been if one small thing was different. It also delves further into the Marvel multi-verse which is currently being explored in Loki and will be a big part of phase four in the MCU.

Here are some of the scenarios we know will be episodes in What If…?:

What if Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers?

What if the Ravagers picked up T’Challa instead of Peter Quill?

What if Killmonger saved Tony Stark in Afghanistan before he became Iron Man?

There will also be an episode dedicated to the Marvel Zombies comic storyline, which was teased in the new trailer. Check it out below.

While What If…? may be an animated series, that doesn’t mean you won’t see all your favourite Marvel characters again. In fact, most of the legacy actors are bringing their voice talents to the series.

The likes of Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Hayley Atwell, Josh Brolin, Michael Douglas, Jeff Goldblum, Karen Gillan, Michael B. Jordan, Natalie Portman and Samuel L. Jackson are all reprising their roles for the series, making it the most star-studded cast since Avengers: Endgame.

It will also feature the late Chadwick Boseman who voiced his final appearance as T’Challa for the series.

A newcomer to the Marvel universe, Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), will also appear to voice the mysterious Watcher who observes all that’s going on in the multiverse.

Where is What If…?

The animated anthology series will debut on the new home of all things Marvel: Disney+.

You can also catch up on all the other Marvel movies on Disney+ right now and remind yourself how these What If..? scenarios originally played out.

When is What If…?

After being announced in mid-2019, What If…? finally has a release date.

The animated series will launch on August 11 and will premiere new episodes every Wednesday. In Australia, these usually drop around 5 pm AEST so plan your schedule accordingly.