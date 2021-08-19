When and Where Can You Watch Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia?

Australia has been a hotbed for Hollywood activity over the last year and one of the top shows that filmed its run here was Nine Perfect Strangers. The cast is stacked with talent, the series is based on a best-selling book and it might just fill the Big Little Lies shaped gap in your life.

Here’s what we know about Nine Perfect Strangers and when and where you can watch it here in Australia.

What’s the story?

Nine Perfect Strangers is based on a book of the same name by Liane Moriarty, who you may recognise as the Aussie author of Big Little Lies. It’s likely the show will follow a very similar trajectory to the books but if you’re unfamiliar with the story, here’s what to expect.

According to Variety:

Nine Perfect Strangers follows nine stressed city residents who attend a boutique health-and-wellness spa that promises rejuvenation and a healthier lifestyle. Watching over them during the 10-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha, a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies. However, not everything is as it seems and these nine “perfect” strangers have no idea what lies ahead for them.

We also have our first look at Nine Perfect Strangers thanks to this promo, which shows pretty much exactly what you’d expect when attending a health resort.

Definitely BLL vibes. Here’s another sneak peek.

And here’s the full trailer, released on July 23, 2021.

Who’s involved?

Given the book is very much in the same realm as Big Little Lies, it’s not surprising to learn that many of the same players from that TV show are involved in Nine Perfect Strangers.

David E. Kelley, Bruna Papandrea and Nicole Kidman are all back as producers. Kelley is also writing on the show alongside Samantha Strauss and John Henry Butterworth.

Nicole Kidman will also pull double duties and stars as the resort director, Masha. Making up the rest of the cast is Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, and Asher Keddie.

The series was filmed in Byron Bay last year, which we should really just rename as New Hollywood at this point.

When and where can you watch Nine Perfect Strangers?

Amazon has announced it has secured the Australian streaming rights to Nine Perfect Strangers so you’ll be able to catch it over on Prime Video later this year. It will be available in Australia from August 20, 2021, with episodes dropping weekly on the service.

If you’re looking to rewatch Big Little Lies in the meantime, you can find that over on Binge.

What are the reviews saying?

So far, reviews are mixed. Rotten Tomatoes gives the series a score of 63 per cent, according to critic reviews. Though, audience opinions are considerably more positive, sitting at 89 per cent at the time of publishing (note, however, there are not many audience reviews available yet).

Richard Lawson of Vanity Fair wrote: “There is something algorithmic, machine-made about the series, as if all involved were assembled by a computer trying to simulate buzz-worthy television. Come to think of it, that might make a more interesting series.”

Judy Berman of TIME said: “The White Lotus broke out because it’s such a slow burn, as tensions roiling beneath the resort’s idyllic exterior filter up to the service in clever, telling, socially astute ways. Nine Perfect Strangers has a similarly attractive surface. Unfortunately, in this case, what you see is all you get.”

So, will you be watching?

This article has been updated with additional information.