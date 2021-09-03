Cinderella 2021: When and Where Aussies Can Watch Camila Cabello’s Magical Film Debut

Every few years, audiences are treated to a new retelling of the famous fairy tale of Cinderella and in 2021 we are getting a star-studded version led by Camila Cabello in her acting debut.

Who stars in the film?

Cabello is the title character, but that’s just the beginning. The 2021 version of Cinderella also stars Idina Menzel, Pierce Brosnan and Billy Porter in this highly anticipated musical from the creators of Pitch Perfect.

Menzel will appear as the Stepmother who, of course, attempts to stop Cinderella from attending the ball. But in this version, it looks like she actually wants her stepdaughter to marry the Prince, as it would change their lives for the better.

Pierce Brosnan stars as King Rowan, while Nicholas Galitzine stars as Prince Robert, who attempts to woo Cinderella. Let’s be honest though, we’re most excited to watch Billy Porter as Fab G, AKA Fabulous Godmother.

How is the 2021 version of Cinderella different?

This take on the story stars a diverse cast and will feature pop songs from modern-day artists as well as original tracks from Camila Cabello.

But this isn’t your average retelling of Cinderella. In this version, Cinderella has big dreams of becoming a successful designer, and she doesn’t necessarily want to marry the Prince, in case he might get in the way of that – you go, girl!

Though there are some similarities – it seems even Billy Porter can’t change Cinderella’s shoes to be anything but glass.

Speaking of the opportunity to retell the story, creator Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect) said she was excited to bring it to life on her own terms.

“I was like, ‘I could retell the Cinderella story?'” she told Entertainment Weekly. “I could modernize it, and change Cinderella so that she’s vocal and active?” “I just felt like it was a great opportunity to show this loved, iconic character that is Cinderella in a way that’s more relatable to what girls and young women, in particular, are going through, where they can really see themselves,” Cannon said.

And as for Cabello’s acting? Apparently, she will blow us all away.

“She’s going to surprise everyone because nobody’s ever seen her act before,” Cannon told the publication. “She’s so good, and she’s so natural, and just funny and beautiful and really, really talented.”

Another notable person taking part in the 2021 Cinderella film is Ellen Mirojnick. While you might not know her name, you’ve likely seen her work as she is responsible for the costumes in Bridgerton, The Greatest Showman and Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. So, you know for sure the costumes are going to be amazing!

Can I see a trailer?

That is a wish we can grant, yes. Amazon released its first trailer for the upcoming film and well… it looks pretty damn magical.

What’s the release date for the 2021 Cinderella film?

Like many films and TV shows, Cinderella 2021 was delayed thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. But luckily for us, we don’t have much longer to wait for the movie now. You’ll be able to watch the film on Amazon Prime Video from September 3, 2021.

Is it worth a watch?

The first reviews of Cinderella 2021 are out, and well… critics are not loving it so far. The film currently sits at a disappointing 36% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences are enjoying the film so far with their rating of the film currently at 93%.

So, long story, short – it looks like you’re going to have to watch it for yourself and make an assessment!

This article on Cinderella 2021 has been updated since its original publish date.