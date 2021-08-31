Can you believe it’s September already? This year is flying by and we have streaming services to thank for all the new content that’s been distracting us.
We have another month stacked full of great movies and TV shows to get us through September.
Some things to watch out for include a new season of Sex Education on Netflix, Australia’s favourite family is Back To The Rafters on Amazon Prime and Binge will be home to the long-awaited Y: The Last Man TV series.
Get your watch lists ready because here are all the movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in September 2021.
Netflix’s streaming highlights for September
Word of the “sex school” gets around as a new head teacher tries to control a rambunctious student body and Otis attempts to hide his secret hookup.
Lucifer – The Final Season
Lucifer scored the promotion, but does he really want the job? Plus, Chloe prepares to give up detective work, Amenadiel joins the LAPD, and more.
All synopses provided by Netflix.
Netflix’s full streaming list for September:
September 1
- How to Be a Cowboy
- Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror
- A Star Is Born
- Mad Max: Fury Road
- The Shiralee 1
- Blindspot – Seasons 1-5
September 2
- Q-Force
- Afterlife of the Party
September 3
- Money Heist Part 5 – Volume 1
- Worth
- Sharkdog
September 6
- Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (new episodes weekly)
- The Lighthouse
September 7
- On the Verge
- Untold: Breaking Point
- Kid Cosmic – Season 2
- Octonauts: Above and Beyond
September 8
- The Circle – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Into the Night – Season 2
- JJ+E
September 9
- The Women and the Murderer
- Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali
September 10
- Metal Shop Masters
- Lucifer – Final Season
- Kate
- Prey
- The Witches
September 14
- The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals – Season 2
- Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father – Season 5
- A StoryBots Space Adventure
- You vs. Wild: Out Cold
September 15
- Too Hot To Handle Latino (new episodes weekly)
- Nailed It! – Season 6
- Nightbooks
- Schumacher
September 16
- Final Space – Season 3
- My Heroes Were Cowboys
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe
September 17
- Squid Game
- Chicago Party Aunt
- Sex Education – Season 3
- Ankahi Kahaniya
- The Stronghold
- Archer – Season 11
September 21
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel
September 22
- Dear White People – Volume 4
- The Confessions of an Invisible Girl
- Intrusion
- Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan
- Jaguar
- Hatin Peter Tatchell
September 23
- Je Suis Kari
September 24
- Jailbirds New Orleans
- Blood & Water – Season 2
- Midnight Mass
- Ganglands (Braqueurs)
- The Starling
- Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia
- My Little Pony: A New Generation
September 28
- Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!
- Ada Twist, Scientist
September 29
- The Chestnut Man
- MeatEater – Season 10 Part 1
- Friendzone
- Sounds Like Love
- No One Gets Out Alive
September 30
- Love 101 – Season 2
- Luna Park
September TBC:
- Kota Factory – Season 2
- Bangkok Breaking
- Crime Storie: India Detectives
- Baki Hanma
Stan’s streaming highlights for September
Billions – Season 5 (6/9/21)
In the second half of season five, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear.
Synopsis provided by Stan.
Stan’s full streaming list for September:
September 1
- Miracle Workers – Season3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Animaniacs (2020) – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Detective Chinatown
- What to Expect When You’re Expecting
- School of Rock
- I Don’t Know How She Does It
- The ZhuZhus – Season 1
- Scooby-Doo! And The Goblin King
- Scooby-Doo! And The Reluctant Werewolf
- Scooby-Doo! Curse Of The Lake Monster
- Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy!
- Uncle Grandpa – Season 1
- Pretty Little Liars Season 5 Special: I Love You To Death
- Pretty Little Liars Season 6 Special: 5 Years Forward
- Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Special: A-List Wrap Party
September 2
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 6, Episode 12 (Final)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 6, Episode 12 (Final)
- Code 404 – Season 2 (Premiere)
- The Dissident
- 42
- Les Miserables – Season 1
- Welcome to the North
September 3
- The L Word: Generation Q – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Toon Bops – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Trolls: Trolltopia – Season 2, Episodes 1-6
- A.P. Bio – Season 4 (Premiere)
- Work In Progress – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Jamie’s American Road Trip – Season 1
- Scaredy Squirrel – Season 1
- JoJo and GranGran – Season 1
- Drag Race Holland – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Argentina
September 4
- Wonder Woman
- Horrible Histories: Frightful First World War
- Horrible Histories: Sensation Shakespeare
September 5
- Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Billions – Season 6, Episode 8 (Midseason Premiere)
- Heels, Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Dorothy and The Wizard of Oz: Seasons 1-3
- Nice People
September 6
- 44 Inch Chest
- The Worldly Girl
September 7
- The Republic of Sarah – Season 1, Episode 13 (Final)
- The Mystery of D.B. Cooper
- Dead Pixels – Season 2
September 8
- The Secret Garden (1993)
- Where the Wild Men Are with Ben Fogle – Season 1
- Sweet Dreams
September 9
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Premiere)
- 15:17 to Paris
- The Girl From Tomorrow – Seasons 1-2
- One Kiss
September 10
- The Remarkable Mr King – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Love, Inevitably – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Smart People
- Rev and Roll – Season 1
- Spliced – Season 1
- Scooby-Doo: Return To Zombie Island
- A Cinderella Story
- A Young Doctor’s Notebook – Seasons 1 & 2
- Kit and Pup – Season 1
September 11
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring
- The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers
- The Lord of The Rings: The Return Of The King
- Mimi and The Mountain Dragon
September 12
- The Departed
- Chapelwaite: Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
September 13
- The Witches (1990)
- Italian Race
September 14
- Intersections
- Ailo’s Journey
- Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
- Green Lantern: First Flight
- Don’t Be Bad
September 15
- Liar – Season 2
- Holy Motors
- In A Savage Land
- The Mask
- Storks
- War Dogs
September 16
- Streamline (Premiere)
- Minari
- The Fear – Season 1
- Bad Tales
September 17
- Esme and Roy – Season 1 & 2 (Premiere)
- Norman Picklestripes – Season 1, Episodes 14-23
- Beyblade Shogun Steel – Season 13
- Hot Wheels Battle Force – Season 2
- Opal Dream
- Backstage – Season 2
- How To Be Indie – Season 1
- Scooby-Doo! And The Monster Of Mexico
- My Days of Glory
September 18
- It’s A Boy Girl Thing
- The Goonies
- The Only Way Is Essex – Seasons 25-27
September 19
- They Call Me Dr Miami
September 20
- 14 Blades
- An Ideal Home
- The Thin Yellow Line
September 21
- Pacific Rim
- Youngers – Seasons 1 & 2
- Isla Bonita
September 22
- New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 1 (Premiere)
- The Year of Living Dangerously
- The Translators
September 23
- Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 1 (Premiere)
- Ransom (1996)
- Trigonometry – Season 1
- In The Name Of The Land
September 24
- Croods Family Tree – Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Premiere)
- The Disappearance of Alice Creed
- Repeat Attenders
September 25
- Sings of the Fathers – Season 1 (Premiere)
- Strange Bedfellows
September 26
- BMF – Season 1, Episode 1 (Premiere)
- The Town
September 27
- Cosmopolis
- The Loneliest Planet
- The Gilded Cage
September 28
- Supernova
- Tulip Fever
- Steven Universe: The Movie
- The Fury of A Patient Man
- Little Wing
September 29
- Everlasting Moments
- Rainbow Rangers – Seasons 1 & 2
- Let Yourself Go!
September 30
- Silk Road
- Filth
- The Town – Season 1
- Guilty Men
Disney+’s streaming highlights for September
Star Wars: Visions (22/9/21)
Star Wars Visions is an anthology of animated shorts celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators and storytellers.
Synopsis provided by Disney.
Disney+’s full streaming list:
September 1
- Dug Days
- That One Word: Feyenoord
- Marvel Studios Legends
- Gordon Ramsay Uncharted – Season 3
September 3
- Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles
- The D’Amelio Show
- Spin
- Kickboxer: Retaliation
- Kickboxer: Vengeance
- Disney Launchpad presents: Growing Fangs
- Disney Launchpad presents: Let’s Be Tigers
- Disney Launchpad presents: Dinner Is Served
- Disney Launchpad presents: The Last of the Chupacabras
- The Man with One Red Show
- Guardian
- Aloft
September 8
- Doogie Kamealoha M.D.
- Danger Decoded
- Prairie Dog Manor
- Dollhouse – Seasons 1-2
- The Invaders – Season 1
- Apocalypse: War of the Worlds – Season 1
- Shots Fired – Season 1
- What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage
September 10
- Twenty Something – SparkShorts
- Hot Tub Time Machine
- Women of 9/11
- My 9/11
- 9/11: Control the Skies
- 9/11: Rescue Cops
- 9/11: The Plane That Hit the Pentagon
- George W Bush: The 9-11 Interview
- Shock and Awe
- All I See Is You
- Blaze
September 11
- 9/11: One Day In America – Season 1
September 15
- Narco Wars – Season 2
- Facing – Season 1
September 17
- Isle of Dogs
- Descendants: The Royal Wedding
- Nona – SparkShorts
- Bunk’d (new episodes)
- The Darkest Minds
September 22
- Star Wars: Visions
- Pepper Ann – Seasons 1-3
- Zeke and Luther – Season 1-3
September 24
- A Spark Story
September 29
- Summer of Soul
- PJ Masks – Season 5
- Disney Magic Bake-Off (new episodes)
New episodes in September
- Only Murders in the Building – Season 1
- Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1
- Chip N’ Dale Park Life
- Turner & Hooch
- Monsters at Work
- What If…?
Binge’s streaming highlights for September
Y: The Last Man (14/9/21)
Based on DC Comics’ award-winning post-apocalyptic series, every mammal with a Y chromosome suddenly dies, except Yorick and his pet monkey. Follow the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and build something better.
Impeachment: American Crime Story (8/9/21)
Explore the national crisis that led to the impeachment of Bill Clinton, the first of a U.S. President for over a century through the eyes of the women at the centre of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones.
All synopses provided by Binge.
Binge’s full streaming list:
September 1
- The Real Housewives of NYC – Season 13, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- DC’s Stargirl, Season 2 – Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Supergirl – Season 6, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Defiance, Season 1-3
- NYC Epicenters 9/11 – 2021 ½ -Season 1, Episodes 1-2
- Forged In Fire, Season 8, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- I Am Gen Z
- Hey Duggee – Season 3
- Brittany Murphy: An ID Investigation
September 2
- Becoming Cary Grant
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)
- Deadliest Catch – Season 17, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- American Horror Story: Double Feature – Season 10, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
September 3
- What We Do In The Shadows – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Seeking Sister Wife – Seasons 1-2
- Seeking Sister Wife – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Aussie Gold Hunters – Season 6, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
- Junior Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Ice Vikings – Season 1
- Night School
- Pacific Rim Uprising
September 4
- Life Below Zero – Season 8, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Honest Thief
September 5
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 13, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Any Given Sunday
September 6
- Vigil – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- 90 Day Fiancé – Season 8, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 6, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Talking Dead – Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
- DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow – Season 6 (finale)
- Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 20, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Love Crimes of Kabul
September 7
- 1000-LB Sisters – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Roswell, New Mexico – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Reservation Dogs – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Kenyan Bake Off – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
September 8
- Impeachment: American Crime Story – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)
- Project Bakeover – Season 1
- Darcey & Stacey – Season 1
September 11
- Gogglebox Australia – Season 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Gangs of New York
September 13
- 2021 MTV Video Music Awards: Main Show
- Scenes From A Marriage – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
September 14
- Y: The Last Man – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
September 15
- Sarah 101 – Seasons 1-2
September 16
- The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 4
- Storage Wars – Season 13
September 17
- The Premise – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Motorbike Cops – Season 1
- I Am Paul Walker
- A Star Is Born
- Crazy Rich Asians
- Shrek Forever
- Teen Titans Go! To The Movies
September 19
- Scarface
- Lego DC Batman: Family Matters
September 20
- The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
- 30 Coins – Season 1
- WWE Content 2021 (new episodes weekly)
September 21
- Reservation Dogs, Season 1 (finale)
- Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union – Season 1
September 22
- The Family Chantel – Season 1
September 23
- Doom Patrol – Season 3, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)
September 24
- Girl (2020)
- Blockers
September 25
- Lorenzo’s Oil
September 26
- My Best Friend’s Wedding
September 27
- Vigil – Season 1 (finale)
September 28
- Taskmaster – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)
September 29
- Vanderpump Rules – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Making a Monster – Season 1
- In the Same Breath
- Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump – Season 1
Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for September
Back To The Rafters (17/9/21)
Back to the Rafters picks up six years since we last saw the Rafter family. Dave and Julie have created a new life in the country with youngest daughter Ruby. As everyone comes together in Sydney to celebrate Dave and Julie’s 35th Anniversary, history repeats and circumstances force them all to cram into Ben’s two-bedroom home – once again packed to the-you-know-what.
Synopsis provided by Amazon.
Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list:
September 1
- Ammonite
- Fences
- Goat
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Seasons 1-8
- Anomalisa
September 3
- Hotel Transylvania 2
- Cinderella (2021)
September 5
- Dawn Raid
September 7
- Charlie & The Chocolate Factory
September 10
- LuLaRich – Season 1
- The Voyeurs
September 14
- Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man
September 17
- Back To The Rafters
- Everybody’s Talking About Jamie
- Dreamland
September 21
- Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2
- The Lego Movie
September 23
- The Outpost
September 24
- Birds of Paradise
September 26
- Inglourious Basterds
September 28
- Dreambuilders
September 30
- Dragon Rider
- The Dry
- Mother!
If you’re still catching up on August’s streaming list you can find that here.
You can also find our top picks for what to watch on each streaming service in September in our weekend recommendations list here.
