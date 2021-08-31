Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Binge in September

Can you believe it’s September already? This year is flying by and we have streaming services to thank for all the new content that’s been distracting us.

We have another month stacked full of great movies and TV shows to get us through September.

Some things to watch out for include a new season of Sex Education on Netflix, Australia’s favourite family is Back To The Rafters on Amazon Prime and Binge will be home to the long-awaited Y: The Last Man TV series.

Get your watch lists ready because here are all the movies and TV shows streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video in September 2021.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for September

Sex Education – Season 3

Word of the “sex school” gets around as a new head teacher tries to control a rambunctious student body and Otis attempts to hide his secret hookup.

Lucifer – The Final Season

Lucifer scored the promotion, but does he really want the job? Plus, Chloe prepares to give up detective work, Amenadiel joins the LAPD, and more.

Netflix’s full streaming list for September:

September 1

How to Be a Cowboy

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror

A Star Is Born

Mad Max: Fury Road

The Shiralee 1

Blindspot – Seasons 1-5

September 2

Q-Force

Afterlife of the Party

September 3

Money Heist Part 5 – Volume 1

Worth

Sharkdog

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space (new episodes weekly)

The Lighthouse

September 7

On the Verge

Untold: Breaking Point

Kid Cosmic – Season 2

Octonauts: Above and Beyond

September 8

The Circle – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Into the Night – Season 2

JJ+E

September 9

The Women and the Murderer

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali

September 10

Metal Shop Masters

Lucifer – Final Season

Kate

Prey

The Witches

September 14

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals – Season 2

Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father – Season 5

A StoryBots Space Adventure

You vs. Wild: Out Cold

September 15

Too Hot To Handle Latino (new episodes weekly)

Nailed It! – Season 6

Nightbooks

Schumacher

September 16

Final Space – Season 3

My Heroes Were Cowboys

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

September 17

Squid Game

Chicago Party Aunt

Sex Education – Season 3

Ankahi Kahaniya

The Stronghold

Archer – Season 11

September 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel

September 22

Dear White People – Volume 4

The Confessions of an Invisible Girl

Intrusion

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan

Jaguar

Hatin Peter Tatchell

September 23

Je Suis Kari

September 24

Jailbirds New Orleans

Blood & Water – Season 2

Midnight Mass

Ganglands (Braqueurs)

The Starling

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia

My Little Pony: A New Generation

September 28

Attack of the Hollywood Cliches!

Ada Twist, Scientist

September 29

The Chestnut Man

MeatEater – Season 10 Part 1

Friendzone

Sounds Like Love

No One Gets Out Alive

September 30

Love 101 – Season 2

Luna Park

September TBC:

Kota Factory – Season 2

Bangkok Breaking

Crime Storie: India Detectives

Baki Hanma

Stan’s streaming highlights for September

Billions – Season 5 (6/9/21)

In the second half of season five, the presence of powerful billionaire Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) sends ripples through Axe Capital and gives Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) a potential new weapon in his fight against Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis). Alliances form, get ripped apart and form anew, and everyone from Taylor (Asia Kate Dillon) to Wendy (Maggie Siff) gets roped into the conflict, which comes very close to destroying all they hold dear.

Stan’s full streaming list for September:

September 1

Miracle Workers – Season3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Animaniacs (2020) – Season 1 (Premiere)

Detective Chinatown

What to Expect When You’re Expecting

School of Rock

I Don’t Know How She Does It

The ZhuZhus – Season 1

Scooby-Doo! And The Goblin King

Scooby-Doo! And The Reluctant Werewolf

Scooby-Doo! Curse Of The Lake Monster

Scooby-Doo! Pirates Ahoy!

Uncle Grandpa – Season 1

Pretty Little Liars Season 5 Special: I Love You To Death

Pretty Little Liars Season 6 Special: 5 Years Forward

Pretty Little Liars Season 7 Special: A-List Wrap Party

September 2

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 6, Episode 12 (Final)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 6, Episode 12 (Final)

Code 404 – Season 2 (Premiere)

The Dissident

42

Les Miserables – Season 1

Welcome to the North

September 3

The L Word: Generation Q – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Toon Bops – Season 1 (Premiere)

Trolls: Trolltopia – Season 2, Episodes 1-6

A.P. Bio – Season 4 (Premiere)

Work In Progress – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Jamie’s American Road Trip – Season 1

Scaredy Squirrel – Season 1

JoJo and GranGran – Season 1

Drag Race Holland – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Argentina

September 4

Wonder Woman

Horrible Histories: Frightful First World War

Horrible Histories: Sensation Shakespeare

September 5

Power Book III: Raising Kanan – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Billions – Season 6, Episode 8 (Midseason Premiere)

Heels, Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Dorothy and The Wizard of Oz: Seasons 1-3

Nice People

September 6

44 Inch Chest

The Worldly Girl

September 7

The Republic of Sarah – Season 1, Episode 13 (Final)

The Mystery of D.B. Cooper

Dead Pixels – Season 2

September 8

The Secret Garden (1993)

Where the Wild Men Are with Ben Fogle – Season 1

Sweet Dreams

September 9

Wu-Tang: An American Saga – Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Premiere)

15:17 to Paris

The Girl From Tomorrow – Seasons 1-2

One Kiss

September 10

The Remarkable Mr King – Season 1 (Premiere)

Love, Inevitably – Season 1 (Premiere)

Smart People

Rev and Roll – Season 1

Spliced – Season 1

Scooby-Doo: Return To Zombie Island

A Cinderella Story

A Young Doctor’s Notebook – Seasons 1 & 2

Kit and Pup – Season 1

September 11

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring

The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers

The Lord of The Rings: The Return Of The King

Mimi and The Mountain Dragon

September 12

The Departed

Chapelwaite: Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

September 13

The Witches (1990)

Italian Race

September 14

Intersections

Ailo’s Journey

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

Don’t Be Bad

September 15

Liar – Season 2

Holy Motors

In A Savage Land

The Mask

Storks

War Dogs

September 16

Streamline (Premiere)

Minari

The Fear – Season 1

Bad Tales

September 17

Esme and Roy – Season 1 & 2 (Premiere)

Norman Picklestripes – Season 1, Episodes 14-23

Beyblade Shogun Steel – Season 13

Hot Wheels Battle Force – Season 2

Opal Dream

Backstage – Season 2

How To Be Indie – Season 1

Scooby-Doo! And The Monster Of Mexico

My Days of Glory

September 18

It’s A Boy Girl Thing

The Goonies

The Only Way Is Essex – Seasons 25-27

September 19

They Call Me Dr Miami

September 20

14 Blades

An Ideal Home

The Thin Yellow Line

September 21

Pacific Rim

Youngers – Seasons 1 & 2

Isla Bonita

September 22

New Amsterdam – Season 4, Episode 1 (Premiere)

The Year of Living Dangerously

The Translators

September 23

Home Economics – Season 2, Episode 1 (Premiere)

Ransom (1996)

Trigonometry – Season 1

In The Name Of The Land

September 24

Croods Family Tree – Season 1, Episodes 1-6 (Premiere)

The Disappearance of Alice Creed

Repeat Attenders

September 25

Sings of the Fathers – Season 1 (Premiere)

Strange Bedfellows

September 26

BMF – Season 1, Episode 1 (Premiere)

The Town

September 27

Cosmopolis

The Loneliest Planet

The Gilded Cage

September 28

Supernova

Tulip Fever

Steven Universe: The Movie

The Fury of A Patient Man

Little Wing

September 29

Everlasting Moments

Rainbow Rangers – Seasons 1 & 2

Let Yourself Go!

September 30

Silk Road

Filth

The Town – Season 1

Guilty Men

Disney+’s streaming highlights for September

Star Wars: Visions (22/9/21)

Star Wars Visions is an anthology of animated shorts celebrating Star Wars through the lens of the world’s best anime creators and storytellers.

Disney+’s full streaming list:

September 1

Dug Days

That One Word: Feyenoord

Marvel Studios Legends

Gordon Ramsay Uncharted – Season 3

September 3

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles

The D’Amelio Show

Spin

Kickboxer: Retaliation

Kickboxer: Vengeance

Disney Launchpad presents: Growing Fangs

Disney Launchpad presents: Let’s Be Tigers

Disney Launchpad presents: Dinner Is Served

Disney Launchpad presents: The Last of the Chupacabras

The Man with One Red Show

Guardian

Aloft

September 8

Doogie Kamealoha M.D.

Danger Decoded

Prairie Dog Manor

Dollhouse – Seasons 1-2

The Invaders – Season 1

Apocalypse: War of the Worlds – Season 1

Shots Fired – Season 1

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage

September 10

Twenty Something – SparkShorts

Hot Tub Time Machine

Women of 9/11

My 9/11

9/11: Control the Skies

9/11: Rescue Cops

9/11: The Plane That Hit the Pentagon

George W Bush: The 9-11 Interview

Shock and Awe

All I See Is You

Blaze

September 11

9/11: One Day In America – Season 1

September 15

Narco Wars – Season 2

Facing – Season 1

September 17

Isle of Dogs

Descendants: The Royal Wedding

Nona – SparkShorts

Bunk’d (new episodes)

The Darkest Minds

September 22

Star Wars: Visions

Pepper Ann – Seasons 1-3

Zeke and Luther – Season 1-3

September 24

A Spark Story

September 29

Summer of Soul

PJ Masks – Season 5

Disney Magic Bake-Off (new episodes)

New episodes in September

Only Murders in the Building – Season 1

Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Season 1

Chip N’ Dale Park Life

Turner & Hooch

Monsters at Work

What If…?

Binge’s streaming highlights for September

Y: The Last Man (14/9/21)

Based on DC Comics’ award-winning post-apocalyptic series, every mammal with a Y chromosome suddenly dies, except Yorick and his pet monkey. Follow the survivors in this new world as they struggle with their efforts to restore what was lost and build something better.

Impeachment: American Crime Story (8/9/21)

Explore the national crisis that led to the impeachment of Bill Clinton, the first of a U.S. President for over a century through the eyes of the women at the centre of the events: Monica Lewinsky, Linda Tripp and Paula Jones.

Binge’s full streaming list:

September 1

The Real Housewives of NYC – Season 13, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

DC’s Stargirl, Season 2 – Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Supergirl – Season 6, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Defiance, Season 1-3

NYC Epicenters 9/11 – 2021 ½ -Season 1, Episodes 1-2

Forged In Fire, Season 8, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

I Am Gen Z

Hey Duggee – Season 3

Brittany Murphy: An ID Investigation

September 2

Becoming Cary Grant

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills – Season 11, Episode 15 (new episodes weekly)

Deadliest Catch – Season 17, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

American Horror Story: Double Feature – Season 10, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

September 3

What We Do In The Shadows – Season 3, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles – Season 13 (new episodes weekly)

Seeking Sister Wife – Seasons 1-2

Seeking Sister Wife – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Aussie Gold Hunters – Season 6, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

Junior Bake Off – Season 6, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Ice Vikings – Season 1

Night School

Pacific Rim Uprising

September 4

Life Below Zero – Season 8, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Honest Thief

September 5

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 13, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Any Given Sunday

September 6

Vigil – Season 1, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

90 Day Fiancé – Season 8, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

The Real Housewives of Potomac – Season 6, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

The Walking Dead – Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Talking Dead – Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow – Season 6 (finale)

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 20, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Love Crimes of Kabul

September 7

1000-LB Sisters – Season 2, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Roswell, New Mexico – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Reservation Dogs – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Kenyan Bake Off – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

September 8

Impeachment: American Crime Story – Season 3 (new episodes weekly)

Project Bakeover – Season 1

Darcey & Stacey – Season 1

September 11

Gogglebox Australia – Season 14 (new episodes weekly)

Gangs of New York

September 13

2021 MTV Video Music Awards: Main Show

Scenes From A Marriage – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

September 14

Y: The Last Man – Season 1, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

September 15

Sarah 101 – Seasons 1-2

September 16

The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 4

Storage Wars – Season 13

September 17

The Premise – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Motorbike Cops – Season 1

I Am Paul Walker

A Star Is Born

Crazy Rich Asians

Shrek Forever

Teen Titans Go! To The Movies

September 19

Scarface

Lego DC Batman: Family Matters

September 20

The 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

30 Coins – Season 1

WWE Content 2021 (new episodes weekly)

September 21

Reservation Dogs, Season 1 (finale)

Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union – Season 1

September 22

The Family Chantel – Season 1

September 23

Doom Patrol – Season 3, Episodes 1-3 (new episodes weekly)

September 24

Girl (2020)

Blockers

September 25

Lorenzo’s Oil

September 26

My Best Friend’s Wedding

September 27

Vigil – Season 1 (finale)

September 28

Taskmaster – Season 11 (new episodes weekly)

September 29

Vanderpump Rules – Season 9 (new episodes weekly)

Making a Monster – Season 1

In the Same Breath

Small Town News: KPVM Pahrump – Season 1

Amazon Prime Video’s streaming highlights for September

Back To The Rafters (17/9/21)

Back to the Rafters picks up six years since we last saw the Rafter family. Dave and Julie have created a new life in the country with youngest daughter Ruby. As everyone comes together in Sydney to celebrate Dave and Julie’s 35th Anniversary, history repeats and circumstances force them all to cram into Ben’s two-bedroom home – once again packed to the-you-know-what.

Synopsis provided by Amazon.

Amazon Prime Video’s full streaming list:

September 1

Ammonite

Fences

Goat

Keeping Up With The Kardashians – Seasons 1-8

Anomalisa

September 3

Hotel Transylvania 2

Cinderella (2021)

September 5

Dawn Raid

September 7

Charlie & The Chocolate Factory

September 10

LuLaRich – Season 1

The Voyeurs

September 14

Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man

September 17

Back To The Rafters

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Dreamland

September 21

Cloudy With A Chance of Meatballs 2

The Lego Movie

September 23

The Outpost

September 24

Birds of Paradise

September 26

Inglourious Basterds

September 28

Dreambuilders

September 30

Dragon Rider

The Dry

Mother!

