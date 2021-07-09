What to Watch, Play and Read in Australia This Weekend

There are more entertainment options than ever before. While the pandemic may cause restrictions to change at any moment, there’s always something to watch, play or do on your weekend.

To help you cut through the noise of an overwhelming amount of new movies, TV shows, games and experiences on offer right now, every week we’ll give you a list of recommendations to entertain you over the weekend.

Here’s what’s new this week.

What’s new on streaming?

Here’s what you can watch on streaming services in Australia this weekend.

Netflix

In celebration of NAIDOC week, Netflix has curated a list of the best First Nations stories on the platform. Check them out.

The final season of the heartwarming family drama Atypical streams this weekend. Tune in to find out what happens to Sam, Casey and the Gardners as they face some big life decisions.

The second part of the chilling Fear Street trilogy drops on Friday with Fear Street Part Two: 1978. The first film was pretty campy but also surprisingly good and an easy horror flick for those who prefer something a bit lighter.

If you missed them some other new releases include Rick and Morty Season 5, Too Hot To Handle Season 2, Fatherhood and This Is Pop.

Stan.

What’s happening on Australia’s local streaming service?

Stan. just nabbed the two excellent seasons of the indigenous sci-fi series Cleverman. You can, and should, go stream it right now.

Disney+

It’s all about Marvel this week on Disney+ with a new episode of Loki to catch up on plus the long-awaited debut of Black Widow. The new Marvel film is behind a $35 paywall as part of Disney+’s premier access tier, but it’s a viable option for those of us stuck at home.

Monsters at Work, the sequel to the beloved Monsters Inc franchise, launched its first two episodes this week which are a nice heartwarming watch going into the weekend. If you want to know in which order you should watch the franchise, check out our guide.

Binge

The big-ticket item on Binge this week is the revival of the hit 2000s teen series Gossip Girl. The reboot is a completely fresh take on the series that old and new fans will love.

If that wasn’t enough teen drama in your life, Binge is now also home to all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries.

Amazon Prime Video

If you’re a fan of fantasising about homes you’ll never be able to afford then Luxe Listings Sydney is here for you. The new six-part series takes us through some of the most ridiculously expensive properties in the already ridiculously expensive city of Sydney.

Last week, Prime Video also launched its blockbuster sci-fi The Tomorrow War, which is an action-packed watch if you’re in the mood.

Britbox

Fancy a nice British box set to go with your mug of tea during this cold lockdown?

Britbox is home to all your favourite UK shows including entire series of shows like Line of Duty, Luther, Midsomer Murders, The Mighty Boosh, The Office UK and The Vicar of Dibley.

What’s new at Australian cinemas?

Glad you asked. We’re lucky enough to have cinemas well and truly open again in (most of) Australia, so what’s good on the big screen?

This week’s big release is Marvel’s Black Widow. You can choose to see it in cinemas or at home, if you pay on Disney+, but consider giving your local cinema some business – this movie is worth seeing on a big screen.

You can also catch these movies in theatres:

Fast & Furious 9

Werewolves Within

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions

In The Heights

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Any new video games?

For those who enjoy gaming on the weekend, you’ll be glad to know there are some hot new titles to dig into.

Monster Hunter Stories 2 has just hit the Nintendo Switch, which is a whole lot cuter than this year’s previous Monster Hunter Rise.

Speaking of the Switch, if you’re after the new Stich OLED model, here’s where you can pre-order one.

Apart from that, why not use the lockdown to catch up on your pile of shame? Mario Golf: Super Rush, Scarlet Nexus and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart are all recent releases you may have missed.

How about something new to read?

A new month means lots of new books are out there just waiting to be read.

Bridie Jabour’s Trivial Grievances tells a tale that’s all too relatable for millennials nowadays. The book will give you a funny and provocative look at what it means to be an anxious 20-30 year-old finding your place in the world right now.

The Bluffs by Kyle Perry tells the mysterious story of a group of teenage girls who go missing in the Tasmanian wilderness. Could the local legends about ‘the Hungry Man’ be true?

Aussie author Bella Green brings us her memoir Happy Endings, which weaves a funny and candid tale about the life of a Sunday-afternoon sex worker.

Articles worth your time

Looking for a shorter read for your weekend? We’ve collated some of the top articles from Lifehacker and our sister sites over the past week that are well worth your time.

Or some new music?

Good tunes are a sure-fire way to get the good vibes going.

This week we got new songs from the likes of Post Malone, Billie Eilish, The Jungle Giants and Troye Sivan.

If you’re into celebrity podcasts, Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams kicked off her own film discussion pod last month titled Frank Film Club. She’s discussed a bunch of great films like Soul, Portrait of a Lady on Fire and Sorry to Bother You.

Are there any good events happening around Australia?

There’s a ton of great events out there now that restrictions, for some, have eased.

Folks in Canberra and Melbourne can enjoy their respective truffle festivals this weekend. Melbourne’s is running at Queen Victoria Market on July 10 and 11. Canberra’s festival is full of events all month, so check it out.

Folks in Greater Sydney are unfortunately still stuck amongst some hefty COVID-19 restrictions, which just got even tighter. If it’s any consolation Sydneysiders can now use their Dine and Discover vouchers for takeaway orders during the lockdown.

Art fans in Adelaide can enjoy the opening of the Van Gogh Alive Experience at the Grand Pavilion in North Adelaide. It’s touted as the most visited multi-sensory experience in the world!

Lifehacker recommends

Here’s what the Lifehacker team is checking out this weekend.

Lauren: Two words. One hero. Four release date delays. Black Widow. I may be in lockdown and therefore can’t make it to a cinema but you can bet I’ll be making the most of Black Widow on Disney+ this weekend.

Mel: In the midst of the lockdown, I’ve turned to a trusty friend – Veronica Mars. The crime-solving teen is a badass and we love her for it. I’ve rewatched the show a few times over the years. Veronica’s relationship with her dad and her BFF Wallace are real-life goals. All four seasons (the three OG plus the reboot) are on Stan.

Steph: I really recommend watching Behind Her Eyes on Netflix. A friend suggested I watch it and I waited a while to get to it, but I’m glad I did. It’s a psychological thriller and though it’s kind of spooky, it’s still a pretty fun, engaging watch. The ending is a little, well… stupid, but not enough to sour the entire watching experience, I’d say.

That’s it from us. Enjoy your weekend!

