Optus’ EOFY Sale Includes 50% Off Mid-Range Samsung and Apple Phones

Last week, we covered the end of financial year offerings from both Telstra and Vodafone. Between these two providers, there are plenty of deals for flagship handsets, like the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S21.

Optus has recently unveiled its EOFY offerings and it looks like the telco is taking a different route with its offerings. Instead of focusing on flagship smart phones, Optus is offering some genuinely impressive discounts for mid-range handsets.

In other words? You can grab a budget smartphone even cheaper than usual.

Optus’ EOFY deals include:

Save $340.56 off the iPhone SE

the iPhone SE Save $324.72 off the Samsung Galaxy A52

the Samsung Galaxy A52 Save $318.96 off the Samsung Galaxy A32

the Samsung Galaxy A32 Save $499.68 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Save $218.88 off the Oppo A54

Firstly, those are some weirdly specific discount prices. Secondly, those are some very large discount prices. Considering an iPhone SE (64GB) retails for $679 and a Samsung Galaxy A52 (128GB) sells for $599, you’d be saving 50% and 54% off the cost of each phone, respectively.

If you’re someone who wants a solid, reliable smartphone but doesn’t want to pay out of the nose with a monthly bill, Optus pretty much has you sorted.

While it’s missing some of the bells and whistle of the more expensive devices, the SE runs on the same A13 bionic chip as the iPhone 11 range – so the quality of performance is still there.

As for Samsung’s Galaxy A32 and A52, the latter phone is of some great value. It has an impressive 6.5” AMOLED FHD+ display, 4,500mAh battery and quad-rear cameras (64 MP Wide, 12 MP Ultra-Wide, 5 MP Macro and 5 MP Depth).

If you don’t want an Apple or Samsung device, the A54 is Oppo’s take on the mid-range phone. It runs on a 5,000mAh battery, a 6.5-inch FDH+ display and quad rear-mounted cameras (48 MP Main, 8 MP Ultra-wide Angle, 2 MP Macro and a 2 MP Mono). Its usual outright price is $347, so you’d be saving over 60% when you pair it with one of Optus’ mobile plans.

These deals are only available when paired with an Optus mobile plan, and you’ll need to stay connected for 24-months. These offers are available until June 30.

You can check out Optus’ EOFY mobile plans below.

The return of the Optus One Plan

If you want to add an extra layer of savings alongside these phone discounts, Optus has brought back the Optus One plan as an EOFY promo. With this plan, you’ll get 500GB of mobile data for only $65/month for the first 12 months you’re with the provider. After that period ends, the price will jump up to $119/month. But until that happens, you’ll save $648.

The Optus One plan won’t appear with any of the phone deals below. However, if you click through the widget below, you can pair it with a handset on Optus’ site. This offer is also available until June 30.

iPhone SE (64GB) plans

iPhone SE (128GB) plans

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G plans

Samsung Galaxy A32 5G plans

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 plans

Oppo A54 5G plans