Telstra’s Knocking $15 Per Month Off Its Top-End Phone Plans

It looks like Telstra’s gunning for an End of Financial Year (EOFY) spotlight as it discounts its top-end phone plans by $15 per month.

The Aussie telco’s EOFY sale means you’ll be able to grab 100GB for $65 per month, or 150GB for $85 per month, down from $80 per month or $100 per month, respectively.

The discount lasts for the first 12 months you’re with Telstra, after which you’ll need to pay the full price. However, the plans are contract-free, so you can leave whenever you want. This is always music to our ears.

The offer is available until 30 June for both new and existing Telstra customers.

If you like, you can also pair these plans with a new handset but the discount still runs out after 12 months. However, customers can always drop down their plan tier after the discount ends.

Want to upgrade your NBN plan too?

In further EOFY news, Telstra’s also cut its NBN plans by $10 per month for the first year a customer stays connected. The NBN 50 plans start at $80 per month, and NBN 100 at $100 per month. This will give you a total saving of $120.

