Refresh Your Home With the Best EOFY Deals for Homewares, Appliances and Tech

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 7 hours ago: June 9, 2023 at 5:09 pm -
Filed to:deals
EOFY
Image: Emma Sleep/Sony
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

This year’s EOFY sales are in full swing at the moment, with brands and retailers like Emma Sleep, eBay and Dyson offering bargains across a massive range of products. With so many EOFY deals on offer, we’ve done the hard work to help you cut through all the noise and get right to the best deals. If you’re looking to give your home a makeover – especially if you’re on a budget – these are the sales you’re looking for.

From a fresh set of sheets to a brand-new fridge and robot vacuums, here are the best EOFY sales across homewares, home appliances and more.

The best EOFY deals for homewares, home appliances and tech

The best EOFY sales for homewares

Image: Emma Sleep

Adairs — Save up to 50 per cent off select products

Canningvale — Up to 50 per cent off select items

Emma Sleep — Up to 55 per cent off select products

Sheridan — Up to 40 per cent off select products

The best EOFY sales for home and kitchen appliances

best eofy deals
Image: ECOVACS

Appliances Online — Save on a range of appliances, TVs and tech, including

Dyson — Save up to $450 on vacuum cleaners, plus receive complimentary gifts and additional accessories with selected products

eBay — Save 22 per cent off with an eBay Plus membership or 20 per cent off for non-members on select products and brands

Godfreys — Save on a range of robot vacuums and vacuums

best eofy deals
Image: KitchenAid

The Good Guys — Save on a range of appliances, TVs and tech, including

KitchenAid — Save up to 20 per cent off selected products with up to $350 off food processors and blenders

MyDeal — Save on a range of appliances, TVs and tech, including

Myer — Save up to 50 per cent off home essentials

The best EOFY sales for tech, TVs and computers

Image: Samsung

Acer — Save on select Acer laptops and monitors, including

Bing Lee — Save on a range of appliances, TVs and tech, including

Lenovo Save on selected laptops with the code EOFY23

Samsung — Save on a range of products, including smartphones, QLED TVs, fridges and more

Want more EOFY deals?

You can check out more EOFY offers here:

Chris Neill is an E-Commerce Editor at Pedestrian Group, working across PEDESTRIAN.TV, VICE Australia, Refinery29 Australia, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and Kotaku Australia. He primarily writes about videogames, comics and other nerdy topics, along with consumer and lifestyle tech.

He firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'. You can find him on Twitter at @garflyf or you can contact him via email.

