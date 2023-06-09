Refresh Your Home With the Best EOFY Deals for Homewares, Appliances and Tech

This year’s EOFY sales are in full swing at the moment, with brands and retailers like Emma Sleep, eBay and Dyson offering bargains across a massive range of products. With so many EOFY deals on offer, we’ve done the hard work to help you cut through all the noise and get right to the best deals. If you’re looking to give your home a makeover – especially if you’re on a budget – these are the sales you’re looking for.
From a fresh set of sheets to a brand-new fridge and robot vacuums, here are the best EOFY sales across homewares, home appliances and more.
Table of Contents
The best EOFY deals for homewares, home appliances and tech
The best EOFY sales for homewares
Adairs — Save up to 50 per cent off select products
- 600TC Bamboo Cotton White Sheet Set – now from $173.99 (down from $289.99)
- Flannelette Printed Midnight Floral Petrol Blue Sheet Set – now from $69.99 (down from $139.99)
- Printed Green Stripe Flannelette Sheet Set – now from $44.99 (down from $89.99)
- Supersoft Soulful Check Blanket – now from $62.99 (down from $89.99)
- Supreme Silver Goose Quilt – now from $239.99 (down from $399.99)
Canningvale — Up to 50 per cent off select items
- Amalfitana 7 Piece Towel Set – now $64.99 with the promo code HALFOFF (down from $129.99)
- Aria 6 Piece Towel Set – now $99.99 with the promo code HALFOFF (down from $199.99)
- Luxury Quilts – now from $89.99 (down from $199.99)
- Luxury Microfibre Pillow (Medium) – now $34.99 (down from $69.99)
- Oca White Goose Feather & Down Quilts – now from $159.99 (down from $279.99)
Emma Sleep — Up to 55 per cent off select products
- Emma Comfort Premium Mattress – now from $649 (down from $1,298)
- Emma Cloud Hybrid Pillow – now from $179.40 (down from $299)
- Emma Diamond Premium Mattress – now from $1,169.55 (down from $2,599)
- Emma Foam Pillow – now from $100 (down from $200)
- Emma Wooden Bed Base – now from $854.50 (down from $1,709)
Sheridan — Up to 40 per cent off select products
- 600tc Cotton Egyptian Blend Sheet Set – now $200 (down from $399.99)
- 400tc Soft Sateen Sheet Set – now $191.97 (down from $319.95)
- Deluxe Feather & Down Quilt – now $359.99 (down from $599.99)
- Deluxe Dream Pillow – now $77.99 (down from $129.99)
- Luxury Egyptian Towel Collection – now $13.79 (down from $22.99)
The best EOFY sales for home and kitchen appliances
Appliances Online — Save on a range of appliances, TVs and tech, including
- Bosch Serie 6 Freestanding Dishwasher – now $1,374 (down from $1,699)
- Fisher & Paykel 9kg Front Loader Washing Machine – now $1,051 (down from $1,299)
- LG 420L Bottom Mount Frost Free Fridge – now $1,264 (down from $1,559)
- LG NeoChef Smart Inverter 1200W Microwave Oven – now $358 (down from $419)
- Miele Complete C3 Family All-Rounder Vacuum Cleaner – now $459 (down from $679)
Dyson — Save up to $450 on vacuum cleaners, plus receive complimentary gifts and additional accessories with selected products
- Dyson Airwrap Complete Long multi-styler – receive a bonus gift valued at $99
- Dyson Pure Hot +Cool purifying fan heater – now $499 (down from $749)
- Dyson V8 vacuum cleaner – now $499 (down from $799)
- Dyson V15 Detect Complete vacuum cleaner – now $1,025 (down from $1,499)
- Dyson V11 vacuum cleaner – now $749(down from $1,199)
eBay — Save 22 per cent off with an eBay Plus membership or 20 per cent off for non-members on select products and brands
- Apple AirTag (4-Pack) – now $139.62 with the promo code SEOFY22 (down from $179)
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Complete – now $839 with the promo code PDYSON (down from $1,399)
- ECOVACS N8 robot vacuum – now $419.20 with the promo codes EOFYN806 and SEOFY20 (down from $999)
- Samsung 75-Inch Q60C 4K UHD QLED Smart TV – now $1,895 (down from $2,494.90)
- UGG Classic Mini Boots – now $42.12 with the promo code SEOFY22 (down from $159)
Godfreys — Save on a range of robot vacuums and vacuums
- 360 Botslab S8 Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop with Auto Empty Station – now $699 (down from $899)
- Hoover Allergy Bagless Vacuum Cleaner – now $549 (down from $699)
- Hoover Eco Pets Turbo Bagless Vacuum Cleaner – now $149 (down from $299)
- Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop with Auto Empty Station – now $2,299 (down from $2,699)
- Wertheim Evolution Stick Vacuum Cleaner – now $599 (down from $799)
The Good Guys — Save on a range of appliances, TVs and tech, including
- LG 65″ NANO75 4K Nanocell LED Smart TV 2022 – now $1,195 (down from $1,895)
- Miele 60cm Freestanding Dishwasher – now $1,249 (down from $1,549)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (Wi-Fi, 64GB) – now $283 (down from $379)
- Samsung 5.0ch All-in-One Soundbar – now $299 (down from $599)
- Tefal Easy Fry Classic Air Fryer – now $99 (down from $199)
KitchenAid — Save up to 20 per cent off selected products with up to $350 off food processors and blenders
- 4.8L Artisan Stand Mixer – now $639 (down from $879)
- 4.3L Classic Stand Mixer – now $549 (down from $799)
- 7 Cup Food Processor – now $199 (down from $299)
- Cordless 5 Cup Food Chopper – now $169 (down from $239)
- K400 Variable Speed Blender – now $429 (down from $549)
MyDeal — Save on a range of appliances, TVs and tech, including
- Eufy BoostIQ 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner – now $248 (down from $399.95)
- Healthy Choice 25L 1700W French Door Digital Air Fryer Convection Oven – now $189 (down from $299.95)
- Healthy Choice 7L 1700W Digital Air Fryer – now $87.95 (down from $159.95)
- Ninja Foodi Airgrill 4-in-1 Grill & Air Fryer – now $268 (down from $399.99)
- Ninja Nutri-Blender Pro With Auto IQ – now $148 (down from $199.99)
Myer — Save up to 50 per cent off home essentials
- Delonghi Dedica Arte Manual Pump Coffee Machine – now $239 (down from $529)
- Delonghi Magnifica Evo Coffee Machine – now $799 (down from $1299)
- Mermade Hair Barbie Wavy Kit – now $103.20 (down from $129)
- Philips Essential Digital XL Airfryer – now $199 (down from $299)
- Philips All-in-One Cooker – now $169 (down from $249)
The best EOFY sales for tech, TVs and computers
Acer — Save on select Acer laptops and monitors, including
- Acer 27″ FHD Gaming Monitor – now $299 (down from $329)
- Acer Curved 31.5″ FHD Curved Gaming Monitor – now $279 (down from $399)
- Acer Helios NEO 16 Laptop – now $3,297 (down from $3,999)
- Acer Nitro 38.5″ VA Gaming Monitor – now $599 (down from $799)
- Acer Swift GO 14 Laptop – now $967 (down from $1,299)
Bing Lee — Save on a range of appliances, TVs and tech, including
- iRobot Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop – now $1,699 (down from $2,199)
- LG 55″ OLED Evo G3 4K UHD Smart TV (2023) – now $3,895 (down from $4,195)
- Samsung Tab S6 Lite 10.4″ 64GB WIFI Grey – now $399 (down from $499)
- Sony 65″ X85K 4K HDR LED TV with smart Google TV – now $1,495 (down from $1,595)
- Sony 75″ X85K 4K HDR LED TV with smart Google TV – now $1,995 (down from $2,295)
Lenovo — Save on selected laptops with the code EOFY23
- Legion Pro 5i (16″, Gen 8, Intel Core) – now $2,449 (down from $3,499)
- Legion Pro 5 (16″, Gen 8, AMD) – now $2,176 (down from $2,799)
- Legion 5 Pro (16″, Gen 7, AMD) – now $$2,199 (down from $3,299)
- Legion Pro 7i (16″, Gen 8, Intel Core) – now $3,999 (down from $5,599)
- ThinkPad P14s (14″, Gen 2, AMD) – now $1,249 (down from $3,329)
Samsung — Save on a range of products, including smartphones, QLED TVs, fridges and more
- Samsung 65″ QN90C Neo QLED 4K Smart TV (2023) – now $3,399 (down from $3,999)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (44mm) – now $384.30 (down from $549)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro – now $244.30 (down from $349)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB) – now $699 (down from $1,149)
- Samsung 488L French Door Refrigerator with Twin Cooling Plus and Fresh Zone Crisper – now $1,799 (down from $1,949)
Want more EOFY deals?
You can check out more EOFY offers here:
Log in to comment on this story!Log in