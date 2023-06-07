Vodafone’s EOFY Sale Is Calling You With Up to $650 off Google Pixels and More

Vodafone’s EOFY sale has started, so it’s not a bad time to grab a new smartphone and try a new telco. It’s currently offering up to $650 off your favourite smartphone brands, from the latest Apple iPhones to the Google Pixel and the Samsung Galaxy range. And for those of you who can’t stop capping your monthly data allowance, you can even score double data with Vodafone’s SIM-only plans for a limited time.

Here are all of Vodafone’s best EOFY deals at a glance:

$300 off iPhone 14

$300 off iPhone 14 Plus

$300 off iPhone 13

$500 off Google Pixel 7

$650 off Google Pixel 7 Pro

$600 off Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

$500 off Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4

$500 off Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4

Bonus Galaxy Watch5 (44mm) and $300 extra trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S23

Bonus Galaxy Watch5 (44mm) and $300 extra trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S23+

Bonus Galaxy Watch5 (44mm) and $300 extra trade-in credit with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

These deals are tied in with a variety of Vodafone’s mobile plans, so long as you stay connected during the stated 12-, 24- and 36-month periods.

Take note that the deals on the iPhone 14 range, iPhone 13, Pixel 7 range, Galaxy S22, Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are only sticking around until July 3, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 bargains will end on June 15.

How to score double data with Vodafone’s mobile plans

Vodafone is offering double data on all of its SIM plans for every month you stay connected. This means you can’t go jumping from telco to telco, but with no lock-in contract, you’re still free to do so. It just means all this glorious extra data won’t be waiting around for you if you do decide to switch plans or leave Vodafone later.

Vodafone’s cheapest plan is $45 per month plan, which originally allowed 40GB of data but thanks to its EOFY sale, you’ll now get to enjoy a sweet 80GB instead. Just bear in mind Vodafone’s EOFY sale will end on July 3.

About a week ago, we discovered that Optus had brought back its generous 500GB mobile plan for $69 per month.

But in the spirit of a good old-fashioned one-upper, Vodafone bit back with an even better offer, where you can get a 500GB plan, but for $55 per month. There’s even a bigger and better plan of 600GB of data on offer for $65 per month if you need an extra boost.

You can check out Vodafone’s range of EOFY smartphone deals and mobile plans below.

