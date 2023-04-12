‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
These Are Australia’s Best NBN Plans, Ranked by Speed

21

Chris Neill, Alex Choros

Published 2 hours ago: April 12, 2023 at 4:45 pm -
Filed to:deals
internetnbnplanhacker
Image: 20th Television Animation
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

When it comes to NBN speeds, we know that not all plans and providers are made equal. While every internet service provider is technically reselling access to the same network, their individual performances can vary a lot – especially during the evening peak times. If your provider doesn’t have enough bandwidth to go around, you can expect a digital traffic jam. This is most noticeable during busy periods, like at night when everyone is trying to binge Netflix at the same time.

It can be a real drag if you’re paying for an expensive NBN plan, only for it to slow down to a snail’s pace because everyone in your neighbourhood wants to get their stream on. However, thanks to the ACCC, NBN providers reveal what kind of typical speeds you can realistically expect to get during those busy hours –  not just the NBN speed tier your plan is based on.

If you feel the need for speed and are sick of waiting for your streaming services to finish buffering mid-movie, we’ve ranked every NBN speed tier by its fastest providers.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

These are Australia’s fastest NBN plans

The fastest NBN 25 plans

When it comes to NBN 25, most internet providers are offering plans that are hitting the peak 25Mbps speed max, making them ostensively congestion-free.

Currently, Tangerine and Exetel have two of the fastest and cheapest plans going for this tier. Tangerine is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $4.90 per month for the first six months you’re connected, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. Exetel is running a similar offer, where the first six months of your connection will cost you $53.95 per month and then $64.95 thereafter.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

There are a lot of providers offering NBN 50 plans with typical evening speeds of 50Mbps – with a fair few of them offering introductory discounts on their respective plans.

If you want something fast from this tier while saving yourself a few bucks, Dodo currently has the cheapest NBN 50 going. You’ll pay $53.85 per month for the six months of your connection, and then $75 per month thereafter.

Again, Exetel is also running a similar introductory deal for its NBN 50 plan. You’ll pay $53.95 per month for the first six months and then $74.95 per month once the discount period ends.

SpinTel‘s NBN 50 plan is currently $54 per month for the first six months. While this is a hair more expensive than the previous two providers, SpinTel’s full-price plan is cheaper at $64.95 per month.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

If you’re after a fast NBN 100 plan, your best options are Dodo, Exetel, SpinTel, iPrimus, Optus and Telstra. All of these providers are currently advertising NBN 100 with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

In terms of price, Dodo, Exetel and SpinTel have the cheapest plans available in this tier – in that order. Dodo‘s NBN 100 plan will set you back $63.85 per month for the first six months, before increasing to $85 per month.

Exetel is also running a deal where your first six months with the provider will only set you back $68.95 per month, before increasing to $84.95 per month.

SpinTel‘s pricing is similar to Exetel’s as well. You’ll pay $69 per month for the first six months, and then $84.95 per month thereafter.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

NBN 250 is where the fastest providers really start to vary. At the time of writing, only Southern Phone and Telstra offer plans with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Of these two providers, Southern Phone is the cheaper option. It’s currently running a deal where you’ll pay $95 per month for the first six months, and then $115 per month thereafter.

Telstra‘s plans are comparatively more expensive – you’ll pay $120 per month for the first six months, and then $140 per month once this discount period ends.

While Superloop is a tad slower than these aforementioned providers – it’s reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps – and currently offering a deal that makes it a much cheaper option. You’ll pay $88.95 per month for the six months you’re connected with Superloop, and then $113.95 per month once that initial deal period ends.

Before you sign up for any of these NBN 250 plans, it’s important to check that your home has a connection that can support it first. Currently, only addresses with Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections can support NBN 250.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

Telstra currently has the honour of offering the fastest NBN 1000 plan in Australia, with typical evening speeds of 700Mbps. However, that honour comes at a high price: $180 per month. However, Telstra will throw in 12 months of Kayo and three months of Apple TV for free, as a bonus.

Aussie Broadband is up next, with an NBN 1000 plan that has typical evening speeds of 600Mbps. Aussie’s plan will set you back $149 per month.

Superloop takes third place when it comes to the fastest NBN 1000 plans – it’s reporting typical evening speeds of 500Mbps (technically it’s an NBN 500 plan). Unlike the previous two providers, Superloop is offering a discounted plan. You’ll pay $114.95 per month for the first six months, and then $134.95 per month thereafter.

Similar to NBN 250, only FTTP and HFC connections can support an NBN 1000 plan – so make sure your home has the right connection in place.

Comments

    • They exist, its just hard to find any info. MyRepublic were offering them here in Wollongong around the middle of last year. Problem isn’t with NBN providing it, FttP has been able to deliver those speeds (and more) for years, its with ISP’s buying the bandwidth and offering it as a product.

      Which has a few problems that make it more understandable, mainly around the cost of buying that bandwidth. Its not cheap, but MyRepublics plan was around $130/month from memory.

      As for there not being any demand, that’s kind of like saying theres no demand for 100 Mbps because less people are connecting to that speed. Which ignores that most people getting NBN now, and connecting to it, have 50 Mbps as their highest speed, so CANT connect at 100 Mbps…

      Its a self serving argument justifying why FttN was rolled out, no more. And completely ignores that we’ll need those speeds in the near future – what happens then?

      • True dat. I’d go with gigabit if I hadn’t moved from a FttP address to a FttN one. And don’t even get me started on how many tickets/complaints/TIO escalations it took to get that to the giddy heights of 70Mbps.
        NBN’s disadvantaged this country for generations to come with it’s short-sighted approach. Makes me angry.

        • I’d narrow it down to FttN disadvantaging this country, not NBN. Get rid of FttN, the rest works in one way or another.

          All the other options are either straight up replaceable, or upgradable. HFC will need to go eventually, but DOCSIS 3.1 can push it back a few years. FttC makes the upgrade cost relatively low, to the point the homeowner can absorb it. FttN cant be upgraded, so needs to basically be ripped up and replaced by FttP. Its the only option.

          And that’s not going to happen for a generation at least.

          So looking at all the techs involved with NBN, the issue narrows down to just FttN. Thankfully, while they wont admit it out loud, they seem to realise this, and are pushing FttC where they can. Shame the damage has been done.

    • How do they determine whether there’s demand if it’s not even an option? I, for one, would strongly consider a gigabit connection if it was available.

  • working for a small ISP currently, you need to make sure when going for an NBN plan, their contention ratio. There is no point getting a 100mbps plan when they will only provide a very small pipe for your data. These low ratios are normally found on unlimited/cheap plans.

    Also stay away from residential and move to business as they normally provide better customer service and speeds.

    The old saying goes, you pay for what you get.

  • These sort of articles are misleading, the speed is mostly reliant on your distance to exchanges and nodes, we have FTTN on Telstra and get 95% of the max speed possible because we are only 300m from the node. I know that our carrier would make no difference to that speed.

  • Aussie Broadband deliver what they promise – consistent speeds at all times, and really good support. Switched from TPG when I got the NBN, and am very happy with them.

    • Aussie Broadband deliver what they promise – consistent speeds at all timesTo be fair, that’s a sample size of one. They’ll be a fair number of their customers hampered by issues (some outside to ABB’s control) that will be having a torrid time. For example, shitty internal wiring will be shitty internal wiring no matter who the RSP is.

      • Make that two.

        I switched from Internode, who gave me adsl1 speeds, even though I was paying for adsl2.
        I saw no reason to trust them with my NBN connection.

        When researching, I found nothing bad about Aussie Broadband, which is why I choose them.

        The only negative thing I have to say is that their data is miserly.

  • Been with Telstra Business since our exchange got NBN about six months ago. And at the risk of sounding like some corporate shill, I can’t fault them. We get 80-84MBs during the evening and 35Mbs up. Fall-back 4G stick is incredibly useful and they’ve always been great with phone support.

  • TPG says customers can expect typical evening speeds of 78.2Mbps, down from close to 90Mbps earlier last year. When I signed up with TPG they were claiming speeds of 83Mbps on their NBN 100 plan now it’s 78.2 but if you check their plans if you are prepared to fork out an extra $20 a month then you can get back to 83Mbps or higher…….I think this is a bit of a rip off!!!

