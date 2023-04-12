These Are Australia’s Best NBN Plans, Ranked by Speed

When it comes to NBN speeds, we know that not all plans and providers are made equal. While every internet service provider is technically reselling access to the same network, their individual performances can vary a lot – especially during the evening peak times. If your provider doesn’t have enough bandwidth to go around, you can expect a digital traffic jam. This is most noticeable during busy periods, like at night when everyone is trying to binge Netflix at the same time.

It can be a real drag if you’re paying for an expensive NBN plan, only for it to slow down to a snail’s pace because everyone in your neighbourhood wants to get their stream on. However, thanks to the ACCC, NBN providers reveal what kind of typical speeds you can realistically expect to get during those busy hours – not just the NBN speed tier your plan is based on.

If you feel the need for speed and are sick of waiting for your streaming services to finish buffering mid-movie, we’ve ranked every NBN speed tier by its fastest providers.

These are Australia’s fastest NBN plans

The fastest NBN 25 plans

When it comes to NBN 25, most internet providers are offering plans that are hitting the peak 25Mbps speed max, making them ostensively congestion-free.

Currently, Tangerine and Exetel have two of the fastest and cheapest plans going for this tier. Tangerine is running an introductory offer where you’ll pay $4.90 per month for the first six months you’re connected, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. Exetel is running a similar offer, where the first six months of your connection will cost you $53.95 per month and then $64.95 thereafter.

The fastest NBN 50 plans

There are a lot of providers offering NBN 50 plans with typical evening speeds of 50Mbps – with a fair few of them offering introductory discounts on their respective plans.

If you want something fast from this tier while saving yourself a few bucks, Dodo currently has the cheapest NBN 50 going. You’ll pay $53.85 per month for the six months of your connection, and then $75 per month thereafter.

Again, Exetel is also running a similar introductory deal for its NBN 50 plan. You’ll pay $53.95 per month for the first six months and then $74.95 per month once the discount period ends.

SpinTel‘s NBN 50 plan is currently $54 per month for the first six months. While this is a hair more expensive than the previous two providers, SpinTel’s full-price plan is cheaper at $64.95 per month.

The fastest NBN 100 plans

If you’re after a fast NBN 100 plan, your best options are Dodo, Exetel, SpinTel, iPrimus, Optus and Telstra. All of these providers are currently advertising NBN 100 with typical evening speeds of 100Mbps.

In terms of price, Dodo, Exetel and SpinTel have the cheapest plans available in this tier – in that order. Dodo‘s NBN 100 plan will set you back $63.85 per month for the first six months, before increasing to $85 per month.

Exetel is also running a deal where your first six months with the provider will only set you back $68.95 per month, before increasing to $84.95 per month.

SpinTel‘s pricing is similar to Exetel’s as well. You’ll pay $69 per month for the first six months, and then $84.95 per month thereafter.

The fastest NBN 250 plans

NBN 250 is where the fastest providers really start to vary. At the time of writing, only Southern Phone and Telstra offer plans with typical evening speeds of 250Mbps.

Of these two providers, Southern Phone is the cheaper option. It’s currently running a deal where you’ll pay $95 per month for the first six months, and then $115 per month thereafter.

Telstra‘s plans are comparatively more expensive – you’ll pay $120 per month for the first six months, and then $140 per month once this discount period ends.

While Superloop is a tad slower than these aforementioned providers – it’s reporting typical evening speeds of 240Mbps – and currently offering a deal that makes it a much cheaper option. You’ll pay $88.95 per month for the six months you’re connected with Superloop, and then $113.95 per month once that initial deal period ends.

Before you sign up for any of these NBN 250 plans, it’s important to check that your home has a connection that can support it first. Currently, only addresses with Fibre-to-the-Premises (FTTP) or Hybrid Fibre Coaxial (HFC) connections can support NBN 250.

The fastest NBN 1000 plans

Telstra currently has the honour of offering the fastest NBN 1000 plan in Australia, with typical evening speeds of 700Mbps. However, that honour comes at a high price: $180 per month. However, Telstra will throw in 12 months of Kayo and three months of Apple TV for free, as a bonus.

Aussie Broadband is up next, with an NBN 1000 plan that has typical evening speeds of 600Mbps. Aussie’s plan will set you back $149 per month.

Superloop takes third place when it comes to the fastest NBN 1000 plans – it’s reporting typical evening speeds of 500Mbps (technically it’s an NBN 500 plan). Unlike the previous two providers, Superloop is offering a discounted plan. You’ll pay $114.95 per month for the first six months, and then $134.95 per month thereafter.

Similar to NBN 250, only FTTP and HFC connections can support an NBN 1000 plan – so make sure your home has the right connection in place.