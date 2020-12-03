Our Ultimate Christmas Gift Guide For Geeks

Buying gifts for some obsessed with pop culture is both a blessing and curse. On the one hand, you know exactly what they’re into. On the other hand, how can you narrow down giant franchises like Star Wars or the Marvel Cinematic Universe to a single geeky gift?

With that in mind, we’ve assembled a list of the geekiest Christmas gifts that money can buy – from Baby Yoda plushes, to Magic: The Gathering bundles and spooky Dungeons & Dragons adventures. There’s something for all ages and fandoms.

There’s currently a little over three weeks before Christmas, so any gifts you order should arrive on time — if you act fast.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

READ MORE A Christmas Gift Guide for the Chaotically Disorganised Person in Your Life

Toys

This is the toy you’re looking for. This Baby Yoda toy comes with a soup bowl and frog, and you can squeeze their plush body to hear a bunch of alien baby noises.

The man, the myth, the cameo legend – now in action figure form. Excelsior, true believers.

Super7’s ongoing series of throwback ReAction figures can be pretty hit or miss, but their new Transformers line might be their finest work. The range includes fan-favourites like Optimus Prime, Megatron, Starscream, Soundwave and Grimlock, all looking like they were pulled straight form the original animated series.

As far as geek gifts go, you can’t really go wrong with Lego – especially Star Wars Lego.

Gadgets

The ultimate gift in geek computing, the Raspberry Pi will keep the whizkid in your life busy with DIY projects until next Christmas. Click here to see just a few of the amazing hacks people have pulled off with this platform. Best of all, the latest version is smaller, thinner and cheaper. This starter kit comes with a Raspberry Pi 4 Model B motherboard, a Sandisk micro SD card preloaded with Raspberry Pi OS, a premium black case and a bunch more extras.

As far as simple storage solutions go, Seagate’s Backup Plus is a good hard drive to have on hand. If you’re buying a gift for someone who’s a bit lax when it comes to backing up their PC, hopefully this will help them get into better habits. Seriously, back up your computer.

For the lazy dad who has everything: The Worx Landroid is an unmanned mowing vehicle that is smart enough to cut the lawn and return to its charging base unattended. (Click here to read Lifehacker’s hands-on test.)

Give the gift of retro gaming with this countertop arcade cabinet. It comes with four ready-to-play games: Pac-Man, Pac & Pal, Galaga and Dig Dug.

Miscellaneous

A chemistry beaker inspired mug that’s perfect for brainy caffeine addicts.

The Doctor Who TV Christmas special has become a traditional part of the holidays which makes this the perfect gift for Whovians, whatever their creed. The only downside is that they’ll have to wait until next Christmas to properly enjoy it (unless they’re a Time Lord.)

Yeah, it doesn’t get much geekier than this. If your friends are into card-based role playing or you suspect they might enjoy it, start with the Magic The Gathering: Zendikar Rising booster pack bundle, which includes 10 Zendikar Rising draft booster packs, one pack of 20 foil lands, one pack of 20 non-foil lands, one alternate art promo card, one oversized spindown life counter, and two double-sided reference cards.

Books

This is a lavishly illustrated coffee table book that collects the best conceptual artwork from the Star Wars universe; from Ralph McQuarrie’s designs for the original trilogy to the latest video game output.

If you’re after a gift for someone who’s current favourite TV show is The Boys, why not take them back to the source and gift them the comic that inspired it? This omnibus collects the first 15 issues of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s dark superhero satire. Just a heads up: if you thought the TV show was violent and disturbing, it has nothing on how graphic the comic is.

This is a fascinating business book from the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios, Ed Catmull. Drawing insights from the studio’s famous “Braintrust” sessions, Catmull explains how to build a creative culture in the workplace that will lead to better profits. A great gift idea for white collar relatives.

The Creature Vault is a collection of concept art that takes a look at how the various creatures that populate J.K Rowling’s world were translated from the page to the silver screen. Nevertheless, Potterheads will lap up this geeky gift.

The latest Dungeons & Dragons adventure book, and quite possibly their best yet. Set in the frigid region of Icewind Dale, your adventuring party is tasked with exploring the icy tundra to stop the mysterious Frostmaiden from discovering a terrifying, ancient power. This adventure feels like a horror movie, which isn’t that surprising as it draws huge inspiration from sources like John Carpenter’s The Thing, H.P. Lovecraft’s At The Mountains of Madness and Ridley Scott’s Alien.

This lavishly illustrated, 336-page coffee table book chronicles the complete history of Westeros; from the Age of Heroes through to Robert’s rebellion and beyond. It’s basically George R. R. Martin’s version of The Silmarillion that spans his entire world; including the Free Cities of Essos, the Dothraki, Asshai by the Shadow and the savage jungles of Sothoryos. This is an engrossing tome that any Game Of Thrones fan will be sure to treasure.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.